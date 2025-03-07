This Underrated California National Park Is Getting a New Glamping Hotel with Airstream Trailer Rooms

AutoCamp, the design-forward glamping brand known for its sleek, custom-built Airstream suites and boutique outdoor lodgings, is expanding once again—this time with a new location within driving distance of two California national parks.

Situated among some of the tallest trees in the world, near the confluence of the Kaweah River’s three forks, the new AutoCamp Sequoia opens in Three Rivers, California, on March 10, 2025. It’s the brand’s fourth outpost in California and seventh nationwide.

The site is 15 minutes from Sequoia National Park, home to myriad towering giant sequoia trees, including the iconic General Sherman Tree, thought to be one of the largest trees on earth. It is also an hour and a half from Kings Canyon National Park, known for its glacier-carved canyon, granite cliffs, and roaring waterfalls.

Among the many charms of AutoCamp outposts are the silver Airstream suites, like this one in the new AutoCamp Sequoia. Photo by Melanie Riccardi/Courtesy of AutoCamp

AutoCamp Sequoia features 85 accommodations, most of which are the classic 31-foot-long Airstream trailers synonymous with the brand. Each features bright, modern interiors, spa-inspired bathrooms with walk-in showers, cozy queen-size beds, a sofa that folds into a double bed, and a kitchenette—not to mention private patios with fire pits for roasting s’mores under the stars. Some Airstreams are part of what AutoCamp refers to as a Base Camp accommodation, an Airstream suite plus a neighboring canvas tent with a king-size bed, an additional sofa bed, and a mini-fridge. The property also offers midcentury-inspired tiny home–style cabins, including some that are ADA-compliant, and Bunk Rooms that are more akin to a traditional hotel room.

In addition to Airstreams and tiny cabins, AutoCamp Sequoia also offers Bunk Rooms that are similar to common hotel rooms. Courtesy of AutoCamp

The Clubhouse—a focal point of every AutoCamp property—serves as the resort’s modern communal area, with lounge chairs, games, indoor and outdoor fire pits, and a bar serving local beers, wines, and cocktails. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool, free bicycle rentals, live music on weekends, and a calendar of classes, including yoga and pilates. For meals, guests can visit the Kitchen, which is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and serves meals ranging from breakfast sandwiches to pizzas. There’s also the on-site General Store, which stocks locally sourced provisions such as gourmet campfire dinner kits and trail-ready picnic supplies.

The Clubhouse at AutoCamp Sequoia is where meals are served and grab-and-go cooking and picnic supplies are available. Courtesy of AutoCamp

Reservations are available on AutoCamp‘s website, with prices starting at $290 per night. Bookings can also be made on Hilton’s website for stays beginning March 15—the global hospitality company joined forces with AutoCamp in March 2024. That allows the glamping sites to be booked through Hilton’s channels and gives Hilton Honors members exclusive benefits and the chance to earn and redeem points for AutoCamp stays.

More AutoCamp locations in the works

In North Carolina, another location is anticipated to give travelers more overnight options when they visit Asheville’s many award-winning breweries, hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and leaf-peep in Great Smoky Mountains National Park this year. Originally scheduled for a 2023 opening, delays, including damage wrought by Hurricane Helene, have pushed the first reservations available at AutoCamp Asheville to September 1, 2025. It’ll include 67 Airstreams (including four coupled with canvas tents) and six cabins.

A rendering of the forthcoming AutoCamp in Asheville, which is set to open in September Courtesy of AutoCamp

AutoCamp also recently announced plans to open a new outpost in the Texas Hill Country. The website teases that it’ll serve as a “perfect vantage for exploring the region’s finest swimming holes and wineries"—though details, including the exact location, planned accommodations, and timeline of opening, haven’t yet been shared.