This Historic California Hotel Feels Like a Wes Anderson Movie

On the heels of more than $550 million in revitalization, Hotel del Coronado offers the perfect backdrop for a great American escape that pairs a California beach vacation with a historic legacy of innovation. Since the founders first wired the hotel with electricity in 1888 (thought to be one of the largest U.S. buildings to have been “electrified” at the time), The Del has continued introducing new and exciting experiences for guests while preserving the charm of a seaside National Historic Landmark.

The lovingly restored lobby of the resort’s Victorian neighborhood—with hand-painted silk wallpaper; a wall of vintage, green-tasseled room keys; and polished Illinois oak—manages to maintain all the historic building’s original charm (it looks like a Wes Andersen movie set) while still appearing fresh and relevant for today’s traveler. A new-build neighborhood of the resort, Shore House at The Del, features contemporary design in an oceanfront setting with beach house–like accommodations.

The Hotel del Coronado lobby in The Victorian Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

The recent restoration project balances respect for the hotel’s legacy with modern amenities, making it ideal for unique experiences complemented by the type of glamour that only a historic property like this can deliver. Explore the Hotel del Coronado’s earliest days and Victorian gardens, or take a docent-led history tour and learn about The Del’s ties to Wizard of Oz author L. Frank Baum, before returning to your newly built beachfront villa at the Shore House. A world of adventure awaits at Hotel del Coronado.

Learn about hotel history with ghost tours and the Ice House Museum

Fans of the otherworldly can go on a “Haunted Happenings Tour” and pick up a copy of Beautiful Stranger: The Ghost of Kate Morgan and the Hotel del Coronado to learn about a spirit who allegedly plays pranks on the property. Stay in one of the hotel’s famously haunted rooms (recently restored as part of the revitalization) on the third or fifth floors of the Victorian for a chance to connect with the hotel’s past firsthand.

One of Hotel del Coronado’s stained-glass windows Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Those looking for more traditional history can check out the artifacts in the Ice House Museum before taking a “Legendary Tour” that includes behind-the-scenes area access in The Victorian Building. You’ll feel as if you’re in The Gilded Age as you explore the lobby’s restored birdcage elevator and gaze at the six-foot-tall, original stained glass.

Stay in restored Victorian guest rooms

A guest room in The Victorian Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Booking a room in the newly restored Victorian building immerses you in history, too. This year, visitors become part of the Hotel del Coronado legacy as some of The Victorian’s first guests following the reopening after six years of careful work.

Originally built in 1888, the iconic building has all the hotel’s original architectural charm, complemented by modern amenities. Think Downton Abbey meets California beach. The careful renovation includes a head-to-toe revival of the property’s elegance, starting at the grand, reimagined entrance with citrus and palm trees.

Stopping by a recreation of the original Naiad Queen statue in the restored Victorian courtyard is a Bridgerton moment among lush gardens planted with period-appropriate citrus trees and other botanicals. Updated guest rooms feature botanical prints and mix contemporary furnishings with classic Victorian design elements.

Events, craft cocktails, and oceanfront dining in style

Babcock & Story Bar Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

The same Hotel del Coronado enchantment that makes a vacation here dreamy has inspired unique culinary experiences for generations. Take a step into history and view the iconic Crown Room, which served as The Del’s main dining room for decades and has hosted a myriad of U.S. presidents, captains of industry, and Hollywood celebrities.

Tap into this glamour with a drink at the restored mahogany bar at Babcock & Story Bar, named for The Del’s founders, or be among the first to sample The Del’s newest dining experiences, Veranda restaurant and Nobu Del Coronado.

Veranda, which recaptures the hotel’s original wraparound veranda where guests strolled to take in the sea air, just opened in April. It welcomes guests with an exceptionally prepared menu of American favorites, regional produce, and classic cocktails.

Nobu Del Coronado, aka “Nobu with a View,” is the latest outpost of the world-renowned Japanese restaurant empire founded by Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro. Diners enjoy stunning indoor and alfresco oceanfront seating, including an outdoor covered patio, a pagoda bar, and a dedicated sushi bar.

Stay steps from the sand at Shore House

The Shore House Pool Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Booking the Shore House lets you enjoy the resort’s beachfront setting with modern design and new construction. Details, including large arched windows and villas with private verandas and fireplaces, blur the distinction between indoor and outdoor living. Guests enjoy a dedicated concierge, an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific, and waterfront fire pits. Between curated amenities and unforgettable oceanfront experiences like Surfside Cinema Nights and Vintage Beach Cruiser Rides, this newest neighborhood at The Del embodies why it’s a resort unlike any other, drawing on its history as a coastal retreat and innovation that makes it the California icon it is.