This Iconic Hotel is Home to the Newest Nobu Location

Nobu’s newest restaurant at the Hotel del Coronado offers fresh sushi, stunning ocean views, and a dedicated sushi bar—making it a must-visit dining destination.

A table setting at looking out onto an open patio and palm trees at Serẽa Restaurant, Hotel del Coronado, California.

Serẽa Restaurant

Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

With incredible seafood and fresh produce, Hotel del Coronado has long served delicious classic California cuisine. Now, with the opening of the Nobu Del Coronado alongside the new restaurant Veranda, the resort is a certifiable culinary destination. The beloved hotel is more enchanting than ever, from the local ingredients prepared by expert chefs to the stunning ambience of alfresco oceanside views. Here’s the range of casual-to-couture dining you can expect at The Del’s new restaurants and tried-and-true spots.

Nobu Del Coronado set to open

An overhead view of a carefully plated dish of Black Cod with Miso at Nobu Del Coronado restaurant at Hotel del Coronado in California.

Nobu’s Black Cod with Miso

Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

This May, Nobu Del Coronado, the latest from the restaurant group founded by Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro, will open at The Del. Along with stunning ocean views, you’ll find signature dishes, like Black Cod with Miso, alongside locally inspired cuisine in the 3,700-square-foot space. The oceanfront restaurant has a covered terrace and a dedicated sushi bar—you can gaze at the water with an order of the celebrated yellowtail jalapeño sashimi.

Panoramic ocean views await at the all-new restaurant Veranda

An architect’s rendering the interior along with tables and chairs of Veranda Restaurant at Hotel del Coronado

Architect’s rendering of Veranda Restaurant

Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

The Del’s other new restaurant, Veranda, opened this April. Designed to capture the feel of the hotel’s original wraparound terrace, the alfresco spot will serve American favorites and a California-focused wine list against ocean backdrops for breakfast and dinner. Enjoy your meal with the same breezes that have been drawing guests to the hotel for more than 135 years—the site was once home to 600 chairs for guests seeking restorative sea air.

Dine at The Ocean Club

A woman walking outdoors among set tables, chairs and umbrellas at The Ocean Club at Hotel del Coronado in California.

The Ocean Club

Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

More oceanfront experiences await at the Ocean Club, an exclusive lounge available only to members and hotel guests who opt to add the Ocean Club program to their stay. Here, guests relax seaside in a restored historic cottage and enjoy club-level services and culinary experiences throughout the day. Enjoy a mimosa with the breakfast buffet as you take in the ocean views or savor the sunset from the best seat in the house. The Ocean Club menu features classics like steak frites and a Maine lobster roll with avocado and dill-lemon aioli.

Eat tacos on the beach

An exterior view of the Beach and Taco Shack with a thatched roof, surf boards, and outdoor seating in the sand at Hotel del Coronado, California.

Beach & Taco Shack

Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

For a laid-back lunch option right on the sand, head to the Beach & Taco Shack and order a local Coronado Brewing Company beer and Surf +Turf Taco featuring chimichurri brisket and achiote shrimp or tacos with grilled fish, lime crema, and avocado salsa verde. A full drink menu includes the Twin Fin rum cocktail for two, served in a fresh pineapple, and a zero-proof watermelon cooler to rehydrate. Then, stop by Sundaes for gelato and gourmet paletas (like pumpkin marzipan ice cream drizzled with white chocolate and topped with toasted almonds and hazelnut croquant).

Enjoy seasonal and sustainable seafood at Serẽa

The Del has no shortage of fresh seafood, thanks to its seaside location. A sunset reservation at Serẽa, which offers Mediterranean-inspired sustainable seafood and seasonal ingredients with unforgettable views, is a dreamy way to end the day. James Beard even named the restaurant’s chef, JoJo Ruiz, a James Beard Certified Smart Catch Leader.

Choose from a daily selection of oysters or the shellfish platter while you browse the seasonal cocktail options and soak up the Pacific Ocean panoramas. Come back for weekend brunch of an Oatmeal Brûlée or a Barbacoa Benedict with the day-lit ocean backdrop. It’s just one of the many delightful dining experiences you’ll have at Hotel del Coronado.

