Take glamping to a whole new level at one of these bubble dome hotels, many with see-through roofs for stargazing.

Just when you thought glamping couldn’t get any more Instagrammable, here come the bubble domes. With stargazer-friendly transparent roofs, these “five-million-star hotels” have popped up everywhere—from the vineyards of Baja California to the Arctic Circle—offering travelers all the trappings of glamping (high thread-count sheets, memory-foam mattress, climate control), plus the magic of sleeping under the stars. From inflatable pods to sturdy Finnish domes, here are seven places that prove that life in a bubble isn’t always a bad thing. Campera Hotel Burbuja Baja California, Mexico Book Now: airbnb.com Two hours south of the border is Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe wine country, home to dozens of family-run wineries, farm-to-table restaurants, and just a handful of small hotels and B&Bs. A standout is Campera Hotel Burbuja, a “bubble hotel” with 10 inflatable pods that come with full-sized beds (cloaked in drapes for privacy) and attached private bathrooms. The hotel is miles away from light pollution, which makes for great stargazing. Come morning, revel in sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and vineyards. Courtesy of Ridgeback Lodge Sneak away with someone special to the romantic Dream Domes at Ridgeback Lodge. Dream Dome at Ridgeback Lodge Kingston, Canada Book Now: ridgebacklodge.com No TV, no phone, no internet—that’s the promise at Canada’s Ridgeback Lodge, hidden in the New Brunswick wilderness near the Maine border. With front-facing windows, the four romantic Dream Domes are less suited for stargazing than they are for starry-eyed gazing at a winsome roommate. Each comes with a king-size bed, a kitchenette with French press, a stove for warmth, and a Japanese-style wood-fired hot tub (available upon request for an extra fee). Courtesy of Finn Lough Hidden in the trees, the bubble huts at Finn Lough feature four-poster beds and 180-degree sky views. Bubble Huts, Finn Lough Enniskillen, United Kingdom Book Now: finnlough.com

Wake up in a four-poster bed, pop in a Nespresso pod, and settle into an antique armchair to drink your morning coffee inside a stylish Forest Dome at Finn Lough resort, set among the trees on a secluded lakeside peninsula in Northern Ireland. Guests here can spend the day hiking or fishing for pike in the Erne, then wind down with sundowner drinks by the lake, accompanied by roast-your-own s’mores and bowls of the resort’s house-made fancy popcorn (garlic-thyme, lemon-sesame, or mango-maple, depending on the season). Come bedtime, retire to your bubble for 180-degree sky views, best enjoyed while wearing the cozy bathrobe provided. Courtesy of Maisons Bulles At Maisons Bulles, you can request a telescope in your bubble cabin for optimal stargazing. Maisons Bulles Pont-Saint-Esprit, France Book Now: maisonsbulles.fr Stargaze on a budget in the South of France in one of Maisons Bulles’s three inflatable bubble cabins, located about an hour’s drive north of Avignon in the Provençal countryside. Decked out with carpeting and queen-size beds, the bubbles come with an observation chart and telescopes upon request. Bathrooms and showers are located in nearby chalets. Courtesy of Buubble There’s a good chance you’ll see the Northern Lights from your bed at Buubble. Buubble Iceland Book Now: buubble.com

