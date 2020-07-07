Home>Travel inspiration>Outdoor Adventure

The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World

By Maya Kroth

Jul 7, 2020

Campera’s bubble domes offer views of the surrounding mountains, vineyards, and starry night sky.

Courtesy of Campera Hotel Burbuja

Take glamping to a whole new level at one of these bubble dome hotels, many with see-through roofs for stargazing.

Just when you thought glamping couldn’t get any more Instagrammable, here come the bubble domes. With stargazer-friendly transparent roofs, these “five-million-star hotels” have popped up everywhere—from the vineyards of Baja California to the Arctic Circle—offering travelers all the trappings of glamping (high thread-count sheets, memory-foam mattress, climate control), plus the magic of sleeping under the stars. From inflatable pods to sturdy Finnish domes, here are seven places that prove that life in a bubble isn’t always a bad thing.

Campera Hotel Burbuja

Baja California, Mexico

Book Now: airbnb.com

Two hours south of the border is Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe wine country, home to dozens of family-run wineries, farm-to-table restaurants, and just a handful of small hotels and B&Bs. A standout is Campera Hotel Burbuja, a “bubble hotel” with 10 inflatable pods that come with full-sized beds (cloaked in drapes for privacy) and attached private bathrooms. The hotel is miles away from light pollution, which makes for great stargazing. Come morning, revel in sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and vineyards.

Sneak away with someone special to the romantic Dream Domes at Ridgeback Lodge.
Courtesy of Ridgeback Lodge
Dream Dome at Ridgeback Lodge

Kingston, Canada

Book Now: ridgebacklodge.com

No TV, no phone, no internet—that’s the promise at Canada’s Ridgeback Lodge, hidden in the New Brunswick wilderness near the Maine border. With front-facing windows, the four romantic Dream Domes are less suited for stargazing than they are for starry-eyed gazing at a winsome roommate. Each comes with a king-size bed, a kitchenette with French press, a stove for warmth, and a Japanese-style wood-fired hot tub (available upon request for an extra fee).

Hidden in the trees, the bubble huts at Finn Lough feature four-poster beds and 180-degree sky views.
Courtesy of Finn Lough
Bubble Huts, Finn Lough

Enniskillen, United Kingdom

Book Now: finnlough.com

Wake up in a four-poster bed, pop in a Nespresso pod, and settle into an antique armchair to drink your morning coffee inside a stylish Forest Dome at Finn Lough resort, set among the trees on a secluded lakeside peninsula in Northern Ireland. Guests here can spend the day hiking or fishing for pike in the Erne, then wind down with sundowner drinks by the lake, accompanied by roast-your-own s’mores and bowls of the resort’s house-made fancy popcorn (garlic-thyme, lemon-sesame, or mango-maple, depending on the season). Come bedtime, retire to your bubble for 180-degree sky views, best enjoyed while wearing the cozy bathrobe provided. 

At Maisons Bulles, you can request a telescope in your bubble cabin for optimal stargazing.
Courtesy of Maisons Bulles
Maisons Bulles

Pont-Saint-Esprit, France

Book Now: maisonsbulles.fr

Stargaze on a budget in the South of France in one of Maisons Bulles’s three inflatable bubble cabins, located about an hour’s drive north of Avignon in the Provençal countryside. Decked out with carpeting and queen-size beds, the bubbles come with an observation chart and telescopes upon request. Bathrooms and showers are located in nearby chalets. 

There’s a good chance you’ll see the Northern Lights from your bed at Buubble.
Courtesy of Buubble
Buubble 

Iceland

Book Now: buubble.com

Somewhere in the woods 90 minutes from Reykjavík (the exact location is protected to ensure guests’ privacy), Buubble’s five “UFO bubbles” are heated to guard against the Arctic chill and have ventilation systems that promise to keep the interior climates fresh and dry. You will have to bundle up, however, to reach the bathroom and kitchen facilities, located in a nearby shared house. Count constellations or, in the right season, watch the aurora borealis dance in the night sky from the comfort of your round double bed. You can book your bubble on its own or as part of the lodge’s Golden Circle Tour, which includes visits to waterfalls, hot springs, the Secret Lagoon, and Thingvellir National Park. 

Igloo-style rooms at Nellim Wilderness Hotel boast Sami-inspired decor and prime views of the aurora borealis.
Courtesy of Nellim Wilderness Hotel
Aurora Bubble, Nellim Wilderness Hotel

Nellim, Finland

Book Now: nellim.fi;hotels.com

Up in the northern reaches of Finnish Lapland, the Nellim Wilderness Hotel has a handful of glass-domed cabins where guests can watch the Northern Lights—visible almost 200 nights a year—while sheltered from the -22°F winds outside. Feast on traditional Lappish cuisine like reindeer meat and smoked fish at the on-site restaurant, then retire to your igloo-like room, with decor inspired by indigenous Sami culture. There’s no guarantee you’ll see the aurora, but with the Murmansk border just eight miles away, you can almost see Russia. 

Experience the beauty of Wadi Rum from the private deck off your bubble dome at the Full of Stars Hotel.
Courtesy of Full of Stars Hotel
Full of Stars Hotel

Wadi Rum, Jordan

Book Now: wadirumnightluxury.com; hotels.com

After a day of exploring the protected desert wilderness of Jordan, stargaze until you drift off to sleep in one of 11 inflatable dome pods at the Full of Stars Hotel. Kitted out with king-size beds, the rooms also come with bean bag chairs, air-conditioning, a bathroom with a shower, and a private deck. Wake up to views of the sunrise over Wadi Rum’s red sandstone peaks. 

This article originally appeared online on May 19, 2017; it was updated on July 7, 2020, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

