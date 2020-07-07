Courtesy of Ridgeback Lodge
By Maya Kroth
Jul 7, 2020
Courtesy of Campera Hotel Burbuja
Campera’s bubble domes offer views of the surrounding mountains, vineyards, and starry night sky.
Take glamping to a whole new level at one of these bubble dome hotels, many with see-through roofs for stargazing.
Just when you thought glamping couldn’t get any more Instagrammable, here come the bubble domes. With stargazer-friendly transparent roofs, these “five-million-star hotels” have popped up everywhere—from the vineyards of Baja California to the Arctic Circle—offering travelers all the trappings of glamping (high thread-count sheets, memory-foam mattress, climate control), plus the magic of sleeping under the stars. From inflatable pods to sturdy Finnish domes, here are seven places that prove that life in a bubble isn’t always a bad thing.
Book Now: airbnb.com
Two hours south of the border is Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe wine country, home to dozens of family-run wineries, farm-to-table restaurants, and just a handful of small hotels and B&Bs. A standout is Campera Hotel Burbuja, a “bubble hotel” with 10 inflatable pods that come with full-sized beds (cloaked in drapes for privacy) and attached private bathrooms. The hotel is miles away from light pollution, which makes for great stargazing. Come morning, revel in sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and vineyards.
Book Now: ridgebacklodge.com
No TV, no phone, no internet—that’s the promise at Canada’s Ridgeback Lodge, hidden in the New Brunswick wilderness near the Maine border. With front-facing windows, the four romantic Dream Domes are less suited for stargazing than they are for starry-eyed gazing at a winsome roommate. Each comes with a king-size bed, a kitchenette with French press, a stove for warmth, and a Japanese-style wood-fired hot tub (available upon request for an extra fee).
Book Now: finnlough.com
Wake up in a four-poster bed, pop in a Nespresso pod, and settle into an antique armchair to drink your morning coffee inside a stylish Forest Dome at Finn Lough resort, set among the trees on a secluded lakeside peninsula in Northern Ireland. Guests here can spend the day hiking or fishing for pike in the Erne, then wind down with sundowner drinks by the lake, accompanied by roast-your-own s’mores and bowls of the resort’s house-made fancy popcorn (garlic-thyme, lemon-sesame, or mango-maple, depending on the season). Come bedtime, retire to your bubble for 180-degree sky views, best enjoyed while wearing the cozy bathrobe provided.
Book Now: maisonsbulles.fr
Stargaze on a budget in the South of France in one of Maisons Bulles’s three inflatable bubble cabins, located about an hour’s drive north of Avignon in the Provençal countryside. Decked out with carpeting and queen-size beds, the bubbles come with an observation chart and telescopes upon request. Bathrooms and showers are located in nearby chalets.
Book Now: buubble.com
Somewhere in the woods 90 minutes from Reykjavík (the exact location is protected to ensure guests’ privacy), Buubble’s five “UFO bubbles” are heated to guard against the Arctic chill and have ventilation systems that promise to keep the interior climates fresh and dry. You will have to bundle up, however, to reach the bathroom and kitchen facilities, located in a nearby shared house. Count constellations or, in the right season, watch the aurora borealis dance in the night sky from the comfort of your round double bed. You can book your bubble on its own or as part of the lodge’s Golden Circle Tour, which includes visits to waterfalls, hot springs, the Secret Lagoon, and Thingvellir National Park.
Book Now: nellim.fi;hotels.com
Up in the northern reaches of Finnish Lapland, the Nellim Wilderness Hotel has a handful of glass-domed cabins where guests can watch the Northern Lights—visible almost 200 nights a year—while sheltered from the -22°F winds outside. Feast on traditional Lappish cuisine like reindeer meat and smoked fish at the on-site restaurant, then retire to your igloo-like room, with decor inspired by indigenous Sami culture. There’s no guarantee you’ll see the aurora, but with the Murmansk border just eight miles away, you can almost see Russia.
Book Now: wadirumnightluxury.com; hotels.com
After a day of exploring the protected desert wilderness of Jordan, stargaze until you drift off to sleep in one of 11 inflatable dome pods at the Full of Stars Hotel. Kitted out with king-size beds, the rooms also come with bean bag chairs, air-conditioning, a bathroom with a shower, and a private deck. Wake up to views of the sunrise over Wadi Rum’s red sandstone peaks.
This article originally appeared online on May 19, 2017; it was updated on July 7, 2020, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.
