Visit 9 Spine-Chilling Bookstores in North America Dedicated Exclusively to Horror

Horror books have long been considered inferior to “real literature,” says Chelsea McKee-Trenchard, owner of Raven’s End Books in Winnipeg—but more cities are helping change that perception. A rise in horror-themed bookstores across the U.S. and Canada proves an increasing demand for haunts and howls that don’t dissipate once Halloween is over. If you’re looking for a spooky seasonal getaway or a literary trip any time of year, these shops set the mood with Poltergeist TV sets, bloodshot eyeball images, and shelves full of splatterpunk, paranormal romance, and even horror poetry.

“Horror media gives folks a safe space to explore and process feelings of fear, dread, sadness, injustice, and cruelty,” says Philip Rowan, manager, events coordinator, and in-house editor at Little Ghosts Books in Toronto, which publishes its own imprint. “It’s not dissimilar to how one might seek thrills by riding roller coasters or going skydiving. It’s a controlled environment in which one can confront and hopefully conquer their fears.”

These literary enclaves also foster community. “Many horror stories focus on those who are othered and struggle to find their place, like Frankenstein,” says McKee-Trenchard. “We need more horror bookstores to create these spaces so those who are othered aren’t outsiders.” Such shops are more important than ever, she adds, since they’re on the front lines in the fight against book banning.

Whether you want to face your fears, find your people, or embrace a spine-chilling read this season and beyond, visit these nine new and longstanding North American bookstores that focus on all things terrifying.

The Twisted Spine, Brooklyn, New York

On September 5, 2025, New York City got its first bookstore dedicated solely to horror: the Twisted Spine. The shop had operated as a pop-up throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn since fall 2024 and was so popular that owners Lauren Komer and Jason Mellow opened a brick-and-mortar location in Williamsburg. “People tend to gravitate to this [horror] genre during uncertain and politically turbulent times,” Komer and Mellow wrote in an email to Afar.

The owners noted that most shops confine horror to one shelf and blend it with mystery, thriller, and suspense. “With our shop we’re able to explore the vast world of horror and dark literature in all of its macabre glory,” they wrote. The genre’s vibe is reflected in the store’s decor, with black tin ceilings, moody lighting, and dark wood bookcases.

Bucket O’ Blood Books and Records, Chicago, Illinois

This shop announces itself with an attention-grabbing mural on its storefront: oozing red paint soaks the words “Bucket O’ Blood,” flanked by a huge pair of bloodshot eyes. Inside, black shelves stuffed with books, records, and movies line mustard-yellow walls. Don’t miss the collection of rare horror books, including Drums of Darkness by Marion Zimmer Bradley and a signed copy of Ray Bradbury’s Long After Midnight.

Black Heart Books, Manitowoc Wisconsin

Black furniture, inky walls, spiders, and moths accent the book collection at Black Heart Books. Grab a gory volume from a category the owners refer to as “splatterpunk,” or read about true life terror in the “mortal truth” section. The shop hosts horror book clubs, too, in both fiction and nonfiction genres.

Butcher Cabin Books, Louisville, Kentucky

More people are reading horror books right now, including splatterpunk, gothic horror, paranormal romance, zombie apocalypse, and even horror poetry. Courtesy of Butcher Cabin Books

Just walking up to Butcher Cabin Books immerses visitors in the world of horror: The building’s exterior drips with blood, while the interior has a rustic murder cabin vibe, with wood-paneled walls and novel-cover posters tiled on the ceiling. Sit in front of the old-school tube television to feel like you’re in the movie Poltergeist. Then have the staff put together a mystery book box for you, which can include up to four books in the horror and sci-fi genres, plus out-of-print, used, and new books all curated for your tastes.

Bloodstone Books, Sacramento, California

A decidedly relaxed exterior doesn’t alert you to the dread waiting in the stacks at Bloodstone Books. Dive deep into a cosmic or gothic horror novel, or branch out a little into magical realism, high fantasy, and science fiction. Grab a seat on the couch by antique rugs and a faux brick wall, or flip some tarot cards from their collection in a room that appears to have bloodstained walls.

Raven’s End Books, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Owner Chelsea McKee-Trenchard once called Raven’s End Books a “Pedro Pascal–approved bookstore (probably).” While it’s easy to imagine the Last of Us actor starring in some of the zombie apocalypse books on the shelves, all sorts of suspenseful tales await amid these midnight-blue walls. Enter to also find a silent reading club, a horror writing class series, and a full-throated desire to end the stigma of the genre.

“Horror is a valuable part of the book community. We’re able to explore those intrusive thoughts and weird ideas and our personal anxieties in a safe and fun way,” McKee-Trenchard says. “With the influx of horror bookstores, people who enjoy scarier tales have been able to find community, and horror writers have been able to find an audience.”

Midslumber Media, Portland, Oregon

There are more than just books at Midslumber Media—you’ll also find horror-themed films, soundtracks, and gifts at this Oregon shop. Books focus on horror and dark romance, and one could say the walls inside are, fittingly, as red as a bloody heart. Come by after hours for book swap programs, movie nights, and horror-themed crafting sessions to make bookmarks or spooky scarves.

Little Ghosts Books, Toronto, Ontario

Reach for the highest selection of horror-themed books via a sliding ladder at Little Ghosts Books, and then flip through the pages of your purchase in the shop’s outdoor garden, strung with twinkle lights and the occasional skeleton or ghost. Books in the store focus on new and classic horror, paranormal romance, and graphic novels. The shop doesn’t just sell adult books, either; there’s a healthy selection of light horror for kids ages four to 12.

Little Ghosts is also more than a bookstore. The owners recently launched an annual horror-themed festival with special-interest panels and tarot readers, and they also run a horror novella and anthology imprint with a special focus on submissions from LGBTQA+ and BIPOC authors.

Ghoulish Books, San Antonio, Texas

Browse chilling spines at Ghoulish Books while surrounded by macabre art, broken doll heads, and a mannequin with a werewolf mask (a representation of the company’s mascot, The Ghoul). In the “spooky kids corner,” a haunted doll watches over a bloodshot eyeball carpet. Linger over the collection of horror poetry books, or listen to the shop’s podcast, Ghoulish, featuring funny conversations with filmmakers, authors, and journalists about all things spooky—think cryptids, haunted houses, and Stephen King obsessions. Like Little Ghosts, Ghoulish is also a publishing company and hosts an annual horror book festival.