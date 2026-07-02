This article was originally published in 2024 and most recently updated on July 2, 2026, with current information.

In a country as large as the United States, there’s no shortage of destinations and detours to explore by car. Whether your idea of the perfect American road trip entails an epic, cross-country journey or a shorter jaunt through a few of its most iconic national parks, your options are as large and varied as the country itself.

Even if you don’t have the time to drive cross-country, there are plenty of road trip routes (ranging from three days to a week or longer): classic California itineraries, New England routes that shine especially well in the fall, scenic East Coast adventures, and a variety of Midwest journeys for folks farther from the coasts.

No matter your mode of transportation—be it van, RV, motorcycle, or four-door sedan—these are 24 of the best road trips in the nation to consider.

1. Chicago to Los Angeles: A Whiskey Road Trip on Route 66

Plan your next Route 66 trip around thirst-quenching stops. Photo by Peek Creative Collective/Shutterstock

It doesn’t get more American than a 2,000-mile drive along the entirety of Route 66. There are endless ways to take this legendary trip (including a hot springs and a sweet dessert version), but to take your cross-country road trip to the next level, we recommend exploring another American pastime: whiskey.

Starting in Chicago and ending in L.A., you’ll stop by some of the leading craft distilleries in the United States, like Few Spirits in Chicago, Still 630 in St. Louis, and Red Fork Distillery in Tulsa. In between tastings, make time for detours to natural attractions, like the Grand Canyon, and quirky roadside curiosities, like Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. Just remember to drink responsibly—this is a road trip after all.

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The full itinerary: Put a New Twist on Route 66—Make It an American Whiskey Road Trip

2. Phoenix to the Grand Canyon: An Iconic Arizona Road Trip

Arizona may take its nickname from the Grand Canyon, but the state has many more natural wonders. Photo by Shutterstock

This 240-mile Arizona road trip takes travelers along some of the state’s most iconic highlights, including its most famous one, the Grand Canyon. A fine itinerary for first-time visitors and returning travelers alike, it offers plenty of opportunities for scenic drives, hiking, and biking—as well as tasty food along the way. Hike the 2,704-foot-tall Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale or take in the beautiful red rocks of Sedona on a hike to Cathedral Rock while exploring the Grand Canyon State.

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3. Bangor, Maine, to Seattle, Washington: The Great Northern on U.S. Route 2

No cars are allowed on Mackinac Island, so you need to park before taking the ferry to this spot. Photo by Shutterstock

Covering both the U.S. and Canada, a cross-country trip along U.S. 2 is ideal for anyone who wants to experience the vast diversity and expansiveness of North America. This drive runs the entire top border of the USA and showcases otherworldly natural wonders like Acadia National Park in Maine, the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin, and Mackinac Island in Michigan. The route also passes through Canada, taking road-trippers through Ontario into Québec—this route may focus on nature, but you won’t want to miss a stop in Montreal or Ottawa.

You’ll also get to explore Montana and Glacier National Park (reservations may be required) before passing the Columbia Plateau and ending in the Pacific Northwest’s largest city, Seattle. Don’t miss spending time in the Olympic Peninsula (home to Olympic National Park) for a peek at one of the most scenic places on the West Coast.

4. Dana Point to San Francisco: Driving California’s Pacific Coast Highway

Bixby Creek Bridge is an iconic viewpoint along the Pacific Coast Highway. Photo by Cristofer Maximilian/Unsplash

The seemingly endless views of the Pacific Ocean along Highway 1 (also known as the Pacific Coast Highway) are what road trip dreams are made of, and exactly what makes this California road trip so popular. However, with so many stops along the 655-mile stretch, we pulled together a list of the ones well worth pulling over to view. Don’t miss the perfect surfing waves in Santa Cruz, seasonal cuisine in Malibu, an afternoon a the boardwalk in Santa Monica, or a night in Big Sur as you drive between Dana Point (just south of Los Angeles) and San Francisco.

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5. Zion to Grand Canyon: A National Parks Road Trip in the Southwest

The Delicate Arch lives up to its name in Utah’s Arches National Park. Photo by tusharkoley / Shutterstock

If you’re looking to visit as many national parks as possible in one road trip, this Southwestern itinerary is for you. The journey through Utah and Arizona lets you hike Angel’s Landing in Zion, feel tiny under Delicate Arch in Arches National Park, explore Fairyland Loop Trail in Bryce Canyon, and, of course, raft down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. Most visitors to the Grand Canyon remain on the rim, but spend at least four days to venture within the canyon and take advantage of the trails and river rafting.



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6. A Stargazing Route in Colorado

According to the NPS, the Milky Way is clearest at night over the Great Sand Dunes during late summer and fall. Photo by Gunnar Rathbun/Shutterstock

Utah may have the most dark sky designations in the USA, but Colorado follows closely behind—and now the Centennial State has a new road trip option focused on the night skies. In 2026, Colorado’s tourism board worked with Dark Skies International to create a self-guided stargazing trail that connects drivers to the best spots across the state, via an interactive online map. Going from places like Mesa Verde National Park and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, drivers will encounter star parties, astronomy festivals, and places to stay along the route.

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7. Denver to Montrose: A 420-Mile Road Trip Through Colorado

In small-town Buena Vista, the riverfront Surf Hotel offers front-row seats to Colorado-style adventure seekers. Courtesy of the Surf Hotel

Want to explore even more of the Centennial State? Head out on this weeklong road trip where you can fish for salmon in Colorado’s largest reservoir, visit numerous small towns, like Paonia and Crawford, with thriving art scenes along the Colorado Creative Corridor, and explore Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, one of the least visited national parks in the country.



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8. Portland to Astoria: An Oregon Coast Road Trip for Outdoor Lovers

Portland may be Oregon’s largest city, but with a population of some 652,000 (or 2.5 million in the larger metropolitan area), it isn’t intimidatingly large. Courtesy of Travel Portland

If you love the outdoors, then this six-day road trip along the coast of Oregon is for you. After driving to Coos Bay from Portland, travelers will meander along Oregon’s dramatic, rocky coastline, discovering some quintessentially Pacific Northwest vistas along the way: evergreen forests, seaside dunes, and marine ecosystems. Between stops, there are ample opportunities to stretch your legs hiking, kayaking, or strolling around the region’s small towns—like the historic old town in Florence.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Oregon road trip without a stop (or three) at a craft brewery, such as Fort George Brewery in Astoria, or cozy coffee shop, like Bread & Roses in Yachats.



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9. Seneca Falls, New York, to Nashville, Tennessee: Follow the Path of the Women’s Suffrage Movement

The State Capitol Building in Nashville marks the end of this road (trip). Photo by photo.ua / Shutterstock

Starting in New York’s Finger Lakes region and ending at the State Capitol Building in Nashville, this road trip traces the route of the national women’s suffrage movement. Highlights include stops at the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House; Union Square in New York City, the site of the first suffrage march; and the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument in Washington, D.C.



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10. Big Sur to Mono County: A Literary Road Trip Through Northern California

The seaside town of Monterey was the setting for John Steinbeck’s Cannery Row. Photo by Denise Lett/Shutterstock

Yes, this itinerary requires that you actually put down your book to drive, but seeing some of the pivotal places that shaped American authors will be so worth it. Follow in the footsteps of writers like Jack Kerouac, Maya Angelou, and Amy Tan on this road trip that takes you through literary landmarks in Northern California, such as Caffe Trieste, a meeting place for Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg, Alan Watts, and other bohemian writers and thinkers. This 12-stop itinerary is perfect if you live in the San Francisco Bay Area because you’ll be able to make these trips in one or two days.

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The full itinerary: The California Road Trip All Book Lovers Should Take

11. Charlottesville to Asheville: A Scenic Road Trip Through Virginia and North Carolina

Asheville is one must-stop on a North Carolina road trip. Courtesy of ExploreAsheville.com

The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most scenic drives in the country. Beginning in the soft hilly meadows of the Appalachian Mountains from Shenandoah National Park down into the Blue Ridge Mountains, then into the Great Smoky Mountains, this five-day road trip is best done at a slower pace, which is perfect for admiring the dramatic outlooks and green plateaus. This eclectic itinerary features stops at an art museum, a dairy farm, and plenty of hiking trails.



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12. Albuquerque to Las Cruces: Discover New Mexico on This 3-Day Road Trip

Dowa:kwe dance group from Zuni Pueblo is among the various Indigenous performance groups you may see in Albuquerque. Courtesy of Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

This route steers you away from New Mexican tourist hot spots like Taos and Santa Fe and instead takes you on a three-day adventure with places that teach you about Pueblo history. You’ll stop at Indian Pueblo Kitchen (formerly known as Pueblo Harvest), a restaurant inside the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center that features Indigenous cuisine; pick up peppers at Three Brothers in Hatch; and slide down the dunes in White Sands National Park.



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The full itinerary: This New Mexico Road Trip Is the Perfect Introduction to the Land of Enchantment

13. A 5-Day Scenic Road Trip Through Texas Hill Country

Historic Fort Martin Scott is one of the places travelers can visit to learn about Fredericksburg’s history. Photo by Mark König/Unsplash

This Texas road trip starts and ends in San Antonio with stops in small towns like Bandera and Boerne. Consider a stop in Fredericksburg, one of Afar’s best places to go in 2024. Over five days, you’ll find opportunities to stroll in a Japanese tea garden in San Antonio, relax along the Sabinal and Frio rivers by inner tube, and eat as many tacos as you want. Seriously: You could eat tacos for every meal on this road trip and not get tired of them.



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14. A Weeklong Road Trip Through Alaska’s Most Majestic Sights

North America’s highest mountain looms large on a drive through Denali National Park. Photo by warnsweet / Shutterstock

This weeklong drive in Alaska starts and ends in Anchorage. You travel along four scenic byways; explore Wrangell–St. Elias wilderness, the largest U.S. national park; catch sight of Denali, the tallest peak in North America; and enjoy the surprisingly stellar food scene of McCarthy, a one-road town with only a couple dozen residents.



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15. Drive Through the Ozarks in Arkansas for Late Fall Foliage

Highway 71 cuts through the Arkansas Ozarks, which usually peak with gorgeous fall foliage in late October and early November. Photo by Jonathan C Wear/Shutterstock

This 60-mile loop, starting and ending in the town of Harrison, traverses the Buffalo National River region and the Arkansas Grand Canyon. Make a pit stop in Jasper, an adorable mountain town with retro restaurants and nearby elk sightings. If you have time to cross more of the state, add on Eureka Springs (an LGBTQ+ haven) to artsy and cyclist-friendly Bentonville.

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16. Boise to Sun Valley: Explore Idaho’s Scenic Byways

In addition to geothermal pools, Kirkham Hot Springs features a piping-hot waterfall. Courtesy of Idaho Tourism

Even a short road trip can be packed with adventure, good food, and scenery, which is exactly what this trip from Boise to Sun Valley along Idaho’s Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway offers. Although the drive only takes six hours, we recommend taking a few days to explore all the stops and detours along the way. One can’t-miss spot is the Kirkham Hot Springs, where you can stand under a waterfall that will splash you with 135-degree mineral water year-round.



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17. Duluth to Grand Portage State Park: A Scenic Minnesota Sampler

Grand Portage State Park is the only state park jointly managed by a state and a Native American band. Photo by Shutterstock/QZ

Although there are many appealing road trips throughout the Midwest, this 143-mile, three-hour circuit, which starts and ends in Duluth, Minnesota, is worth keeping in mind. Meandering north on MN-61 with this itinerary, you will enjoy prime views of Lake Superior and towns like Grand Marais, as well as Grand Portage State Park, home to waterfalls, hiking trails, and opportunities to learn about the Ojibwe community who occupy the land today. Once back in Duluth, enjoy a beer at Canal Park Brewing Company before checking into the waterfront Canal Park Lodge nearby.



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18. Kancamagus Highway: A Quintessential New England Drive

Wind your way through colorful foliage in New Hampshire. Photo by Shutterstock

Yes, you can take a road trip in New England at any time of the year, but this region shows off its best colors in the fall, when locals and tourists alike head out into the country to view the changing colors of the trees. Join other admirers of fall foliage on this popular, 34.5-mile road trip along New Hampshire’s Kancamagus Highway, colloquially known as the “Kanc,” for picturesque ponds, hiking trails, and scenic overlooks.



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19. Maine’s “Lobster Trail”: Travel Route 1 Along the Coast

Ogunquit is home to the small, postcard-perfect harbor of Perkins Cove. Courtesy of QualityHD / Shutterstock

Traveling Route 1, affectionately known as “the lobster trail,” along Maine’s jagged coastline is an exercise in indulgence. Sample lobster dishes in all forms—buttered, steamed, on a roll, or even in a decadent mac-and-cheese.

The trip starts in the quaint small town of Ogunquit, with its rare (for the area) 3.5 miles of white-sand beach. Make your first lobster of the journey count, steamed with a side of drawn butter at Barnacle Billy’s in picturesque Perkins Cove harbor. Stop at Big Daddy’s for a cone on your way to the shipbuilding center—and summer home of George H. W. Bush—Kennebunkport. Stay at the recently redesigned 150-year-old classic White Barn Inn, and consider a sailing trip for an afternoon. With lobsters cooked in ocean water, the legendary lobster roll at the Clam Shack is a must.



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20. Raleigh to Charlotte: A 4-Day Trip Through North Carolina’s Reinvented Core

Throughout North Carolina’s Piedmont region, innovative restaurants, shops, and restaurants like Leah & Louise in Charlotte are creating a buzz. Photo by Peter Taylor Photography

North Carolina’s Piedmont region extends from the coastal plain to the Blue Ridge Mountains and includes farmland and rolling wooded hills, especially on the 1-40 stretch near Hillsborough. Starting in Raleigh, drive the short distances to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Charlotte to see how these cities are innovating through art, food, and a celebration of the past. Take your time—four days should do—to experience downtown arts districts, James Beard Award–winning restaurants, and civil rights museums that speak truths.

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21. Scenic Highway 30A: A Sunday Drive Through South Walton, Florida

Paddling along coastal dune lakes is a rare activity available only in a handful of places worldwide, including South Walton, Florida. Courtesy of Visit South Walton

Florida is full of places to cruise with the top down, but it’s hard to beat a Sunday (or any day) drive along Scenic Highway 30A through northwest Florida, home to a postcard-perfect stretch of seaside towns known as South Walton.

The roughly 28-mile route through South Walton County kisses the coast for nearly all its length, taking you through gorgeous residential Gulf-front communities like Rosemary Beach, Grayton Beach, and Blue Mountain Beach. Roll down the windows and let the emerald-hued views in.

Pull over to explore, too—maybe to admire the New Urbanism architecture in Alys Beach or to swim in the clear waters at Grayton Beach State Park. (The beach here has been lauded among the best in the world.)

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The full itinerary: The Florida Road Trip You’ve Been Missing

22. The Florida Keys: An Island-Hopping Getaway

Stand-up paddleboarding is only one way to enjoy a Florida Keys sunset. Photo by Shutterstock

For a sunny road trip itinerary in Florida, skip Miami and head farther south. Beginning in Key Largo and ending in Key West, the Florida Keys Scenic Highway is often overlooked for more well-known routes up north, but it is well worth going out of your way to experience.

As the name suggests, this route is very scenic, so plan to spend at least a few days exploring it and numerous stops along the way. Some highlights include driving across the impressive Overseas Highway, stopping to admire art in the town of Islamorada, and enjoying the historic sites, food, and (of course) beaches in the small city of Key West.

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23. Memphis to Bristol, Tennessee: A Music-Driven Adventure

Sun Studio in Memphis was the site of the famous Million Dollar recording session that brought together Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash. Photo by f11photo on Shutterstock

If you have about a week to spare and a deep appreciation for music, take a road trip from one side of Tennessee to the other, starting in Memphis and ending in Bristol. The eastbound trip spans genres, including rock (Graceland), blues (Beale Street), and, of course, country (did you really go to Tennessee if you didn’t go to Dollywood?). Nashville serves as the halfway point on your journey—so consider penciling in an extra 48 hours to fully explore the state capital’s greatest hits.

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The full itinerary: 5 Great American Road Trips for Music Fans

24. Arecibo to Condado, Puerto Rico: A Lesser-Known Side of a Well-Loved Island

The striking coastline near Cueva del Indio has been the backdrop of star-studded movies. Photo by Alexsf.gr/Shutterstock

In the minds of many, trips to Puerto Rico bring images of stunning beaches, delicious foods, and maybe a bioluminescent bay or two. But there’s plenty of history there, too, as Puerto Rico was home to an Indigenous population known as the Taino, a heritage many Puerto Ricans embrace. That history can be explored via a road trip. Starting in the northern town of Arecibo, travel south to Ponce, then back north to Condado—along the way you’ll encounter petroglyphs, Indigenous sites, and scenic natural spots.

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The full itinerary: A Puerto Rico Road Trip That Puts Indigenous Culture First

Additional resources for planning a road trip

Picking the route for your road trip is only one part of your planning. From what snacks to pack to which podcasts to listen to, the following resources will help you prepare for your next adventure:



Jessie Beck, Erika Owen, Ray Rogers, Terry Ward, and Sheryl Nance-Nash contributed to the reporting of this story.