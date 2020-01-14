On your first visit to the Grand Canyon, walk the Rim Trail to see the main sights.

Everything you need to know to fully experience the natural wonder, whether you’re there for a weeklong stay or a sunset.

share this article

At 277 river miles long and 18 miles across at its widest point, the Grand Canyon is big. So big, in fact, that you could spend a week exploring and barely see one rim (let alone the depths of the canyon). To make it all less overwhelming, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to getting the most out of your first visit, whether you have a day or a week. Let’s start with the basics: The Grand Canyon follows the southwest course of the Colorado River, which sliced a gorge through the Colorado Plateau over a period of 6,000 years. To orient yourself, think of the landscape in terms of the South, North, West, and East Rims, keeping in mind that there’s no way to cross the canyon by car—you have to drive all the way around. The South Rim is the most widely recognized area of the Grand Canyon, with the greatest number of viewpoints, visitor services, and hotels. More than 1,000 feet higher, the North Rim gets a good deal of snow and, as a result, is only open from May 15 to October 15. A 215-mile, four-hour drive from the South Rim, it’s best reserved for a separate or extended visit. Courtesy of Arizona Office of Tourism Fight vertigo on the Grand Canyon Skywalk, a glass-bottomed bridge 4,000 feet above the canyon. The West Rim, known as Grand Canyon West, sits on the tribal lands of the Hualapai and includes the Grand Canyon Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped cantilever bridge with a glass bottom, perfect for conquering that fear of heights. Finally, the East Rim, which is lower in elevation at 4,000 feet, is part of the Navajo Nation and features numerous smaller canyons carved by the Little Colorado River. Before we dive in deeper, note that not all of the Grand Canyon lies within Grand Canyon National Park. Around the park live four tribes—the Hualapai, Navajo, Havasupai, and Hopi—whose reservation rules and policies govern those areas. Also keep in mind that the season and weather will play a role in your Grand Canyon planning, with roads, viewpoints, and services subject to closure. If You Only Have One Day . . . Most people aiming to see the canyon in one day will prioritize the South Rim, where it’s possible to see and do the most in the least amount of time. Even still, you’ll have your sightseeing cut out for you, so use the following plan to check all the most important boxes in a short visit. Start with sunrise Waking up before dawn will seem well worth it when the first rays make the canyon walls glow gold. Mather Point is the go-to spot to watch the sun come up, but you can’t go wrong anywhere along the Rim Trail. See the main South Rim sights The primary attractions sit in a loop along the rim, connected by a hop-on, hop-off shuttle. If you get the early-morning start suggested above, you can realistically see them all in one day, though most people tend to skip a museum or two. Grand Canyon Visitor Center: Watch an introductory movie, check out the relief map, sit in on a park ranger lecture, and catch the rim shuttle. Courtesy of El Tovar Hotel The El Tovar Hotel is widely considered the crown jewel of the National Park Lodges. El Tovar Hotel: Peek into the lobby of one of the grandest of the historic National Park Lodges. Hopi House: Tour this 1905 building designed by Mary Colter—one of America’s first female architects—to resemble a Pueblo village. It’s now used to showcase Navajo and other American Indian arts and crafts. Kolb Studio: Visit the early 20th-century home and studio of pioneering photographers Emery and Ellsworth Kolb to see pictures and antique photo equipment. Verkamp’s Visitor Center: Shop for souvenirs and get your questions answered in this 1906 family home.

Article continues below advertisement

Yavapai Geology Museum: Learn about the forces that formed the canyon and take in the views at Yavapai Point. Walk the Trail of Time A section of the Rim Trail signed with detailed explanations of geological history, the short but worthy Trail of Time helps make sense of the colorful layers that give the canyon walls their candy-stripe appearance. Explore Hermits Rest and Hopi Point Photo by Francisco Blanco/Shutterstock Located along the South Rim, Hopi Point is the perfect place to watch the sunset. West of Grand Canyon Village, a series of overlooks along Hermit Road offer some of the canyon’s most beloved views. For the best experience, follow the crowds to Hermits Rest at sunset and watch the rays turn the canyon crimson. When the road is closed to private cars from March 1 through November 30, shuttle buses ferry visitors to nine lookouts, including Mojave and Pima Points, the Abyss, and more. Drive to Desert View Alternatively, you could watch the sunset at Desert View. After stopping at a few viewpoints along Hermit Road, take the scenic, 25-mile Desert View Drive, which passes the stunning Grandview Point, Moran Point, the Tusayan Ruin, and Navajo Point. The route finishes at the Desert View Watchtower, designed by Mary Colter in 1932. From the top, you can see for well over 100 miles on a clear day. If You Have Three Days . . . More time means more opportunities to take in the canyon’s variegated colors and gravity-defying formations from different angles and directions. Hike into the canyon It’s hard to fully appreciate the depth of the Grand Canyon without going to the bottom and looking up. The most popular route down is the Bright Angel Trail, which, at nine miles one way, can’t be done without camping overnight at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campgrounds. A permit is required to camp in the backcountry; don’t delay in applying for one here because sites fill up fast. If you’d rather make it a day trip, hike part of the way down to one of the rest houses at 1.5 or 3 miles, then head back up (remember: coming up takes longer than going down) with a far greater appreciation for the canyon’s geological marvels. Head north More rugged and less crowded—it typically sees a 10th of the visitors of the South Rim—the North Rim is cooler and covered in forests of aspen, birch, and maple trees. While snowfall limits the official visitor season to May through October, hikers and cross-country skiers can still access the area during winter months. Photo by Serj Malomuzh/Shutterstock Hike into the canyon on the North Kaibab Trail, then spend the night at the Bright Angel Campground. A favorite activity here is hiking the North Kaibab Trail, which descends 14 miles to the Colorado River and Bright Angel Campground, with memorable views along the way. For something slightly less strenuous, hike the first part of the trail to the Supai Tunnel, a four-mile round-trip, or book a mule excursion with Canyon Trail Rides. Visit Grand Canyon West Just a 90-minute drive from Las Vegas, the West Rim has become the second most popular area of the Grand Canyon, attracting more than 1 million visitors annually. Located outside the national park on the lands of the Hualapai tribe, it’s best known as the site of the Grand Canyon Skywalk, a glass bridge that extends 70 feet past the edge of the canyon rim. If you don’t mind touristy attractions, walk its length while gazing past your feet to the canyon floor 4,000 feet below. Afterward, keep your adrenaline pumping with a ride on the West Rim Zip Line, or opt to check out the traditional craft studios at Eagle Point instead. If You Have One Week . . . Human beings have been living in and around the Grand Canyon for 12,000 years, and they’ve been exploring it in myriad ways. The more time you spend in the canyon, the more its marvels reveal themselves to you. Hit the water Photo by Jim Malouk/Shutterstock White-water rafting through the Grand Canyon offers a memorable adventure.

Article continues below advertisement