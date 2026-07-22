This article was originally published in 2020 and most recently updated on July 22, 2026, with current information.

New Mexico’s natural beauty is unreal: country roads flanked by ocher mountains, painterly desert vistas, towering ancient rock formations, and forests filled with Montezuma quail.

Its human residents are no less diverse: LGBTQ artists, Indigenous historians, semiconductor engineers, conservationists and foresters, lauded chefs, and chile farmers all enjoy the state’s fiery cuisine, gorgeous landscapes, and hot springs.

This three-day New Mexico road trip itinerary covers roughly 459 miles over seven hours of driving, starting in Albuquerque and ending in Las Cruces, about an hour northwest of El Paso, Texas. If you live in a city with direct flights to Santa Fe, consider adding a spa- and art-filled day or two in the capital before driving one hour southwest to Albuquerque. Download a few travel podcasts, fill up your water bottles, and set off for a long weekend of hot-air balloon rides, ancient Pueblo dwellings, and a taste of New Mexico’s famous chiles.

Day one: Pueblo culture and hot-air balloons in Albuquerque

The annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta sees some 600 colorful balloons take to the sky each October. Photo by Greg Meland/Shutterstock

Start: Albuquerque



End: Albuquerque



Distance: Approximately 136 miles



Driving time: Approximately 2 hours, 20 minutes

New Mexico’s largest city, the 320-year-old Albuquerque, has been home to Indigenous groups for thousands of years. There are 23 tribes across New Mexico; 19 Pueblo tribes live mostly in the northern half of the state, and Albuquerque is a good base for visiting one of these.

Acoma Pueblo, an hour southwest of the city, dates to about 1150 C.E., and is believed to be one of the oldest continuously inhabited places in North America. Today, Sky City Cultural Center & Haak’u Museum runs tours of the pueblo, covering the early Indigenous people who lived here nearly 1,000 years ago and the impact of the 16th-century Spanish colonization on New Mexico.

In Albuquerque, immerse yourself further in the long history of Pueblo people in New Mexico at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, which has exhibitions of murals and historic and contemporary ceramics. Traditional Pueblo dance performances are held every weekend, plus Fridays from May through August only.

Dowa:Kwe dance group from Zuni Pueblo is among the groups who perform at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Courtesy of Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

The city is the hot-air-ballooning capital of the world. Visit during the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival each October, and you’ll see the sky filled with a rainbow of some 600 hot-air balloons. At the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, learn how New Mexico’s capital became mad for hot-air balloons, then book a hot-air balloon ride to soar above the Rio Grande and the Sandia Mountains.

Albuquerque is also one of the world’s most important flamenco towns, credited with reviving the dance form during the 1950s. Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque, in Old Town’s Hotel Albuquerque, was the Southwest’s first authentic flamenco dance hall. It still holds regular weekend showcases with local and international performers. Intimate Casa Flamenca hosts tablao performances throughout the year.

Where to eat

Indian Pueblo Kitchen, the restaurant at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, is one of the best places in the U.S. to try Native American foods. Here, historical Pueblo ingredients such as red and green chiles and blue corn add time-honored flavors to such dishes as atole (blue-corn porridge), roasted piñon triple-berry salad, and elk chili.

At the 34,000-square-foot lumber mill turned food hall Sawmill Market, bop to live music a couple of times a week as you tuck into Vietnamese street food from Kulantro, wood-fired pies from Hawt Pizza Co., and cooling ice pops from the Paleta Bar. Afghan Kebab House downtown gets rave reviews for its borani banjan (eggplants simmered in tomato sauce with yogurt), Coda Bakery in the International District is the spot for a banh mi, which you can take on the road, and at La Guelaguetza on the edge of Alamosa, James Beard Award semifinalists the Salazar brothers (there are five) serve Oaxacan dishes (as well as a tortilla-based “pizzabirria”).

Where to stay: Hotel Chaco

The elegant 118-room Hotel Chaco in Old Town, right next to Sawmill Market, has Pueblo-inspired designs in its rugs, stone walls, and exposed wooden beams, which are known as vigas.

Side trip from Albuquerque

The UNESCO-recognized Chaco Culture National Historical Park, about three hours’ drive northwest of Albuquerque, was the ancestral Pueblo people’s ceremonial and economic hub between 850 and 1250 C.E. Today, a nine-mile loop drive takes visitors past several Chaco sites, and backcountry hiking trails offer access to more remote ruins. This is one of the prettiest national parks to visit in winter. To make this side trip from Albuquerque, add one more day to your road trip.

Hike through desert vistas in Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Photo by Nagel Photography/Shutterstock

Outside of camping, there are not many places to stay near Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The most relaxed way to visit the park from Albuquerque is to drive three hours to the small city of Farmington and stay the night at Casa Blanca, a Spanish Colonial hacienda with 12 inns and suites set around a courtyard with a fountain. From Farmington, the drive to the park is about 90 minutes. The drive from the park to Truth or Consequences (yes, that’s a city name … keep reading for an explanation) takes five hours, and you can break up the drive by stopping in Albuquerque.

Day two: Hot springs and a refreshing lake

Start: Albuquerque



End: Truth and Consequences



Distance: Approximately 150 miles



Driving time: Approximately two hours

From Albuquerque, drive south on I-25 past the scrubby, cactus-pocked mountains of Socorro County and take exit 79 to reach the walkable town of Truth or Consequences. Originally called Hot Springs, the village rechristened itself after the host of 1950s radio show Truth or Consequences dared a U.S. town to name itself after his show. The year was 1950, and T or C, as the locals often call it, never looked back. To this day, no place better captures the state’s zany mash-up than this intersection of artists, serenity-seeking spa lovers, and ardent environmentalists.

Time your visit to Truth or Consequences for Art Hop, held on the second Saturday evening of the month; it’s the best way to experience T or C’s parade of characters and affordable art. Bounce between RioBravoFineArt Gallery, Truth or Consequences Contemporary, and the United Projects Alliance, then duck into Truth or Consequences Brewing Co. for live music and open-mic and trivia nights.

T or C is known for its hot springs, which run 98 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, contain 38 minerals, and have no smell. Check out the lithium- and calcium-rich waters at Riverbend Hot Springs, a series of pools set on the banks of the Rio Grande. Guests can share space in the common pools or rent a private pool. Blackstone Hot Springs, a 1930s motor inn, has three private outdoor baths and 10 rooms, each with its own hot spring bath.

Live music and fresh beers set the scene at Truth or Consequences Brewing Co. Courtesy of Truth or Consequences Brewing Co.

This may be the desert, but there’s still water around; the town sits right on the Rio Grande, and 10 minutes away by car is Elephant Butte Lake State Park, where you can set up on the sandy beach with a sandwich from Passion Pie Cafe or rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard from Marina del Sur or Dam Site Marina.

Where to eat

Fitting for a road trip is A & B Drive In, a favorite for its green chile cheeseburgers. Eat at the handful of picnic tables there or go to riverfront Ralph Edwards Park, 0.4 miles away. For classic American fare, Los Arcos Steak and Lobster is the local surf and turf joint.

Where to stay: Sierra Grande

Check into the 17-room Sierra Grande, situated on one of four eco-minded Ted Turner Reserves in the state. Guests here are treated to ATV safari drives at the adjacent 156,000-acre reserve Ladder. The chance to spot bison, bobcats, wolves, eagles, roadrunners, and endangered tortoises—and chat with conservationists in the field—makes this experience unlike anything else in the country. After bumping through the rough terrain, head back to the lodge for a soak in one of the 104-degree spring-fed baths.

Day three: Hot chiles and sledding in White Sands National Park

Start: Truth or Consequences



End: Las Cruces



Distance: Approximately 173 miles



Driving time: Approximately 2 hours 35 minutes

Today is about bright, punchy peppers and a massive expanse of white sand. Driving south out of Truth or Consequences on Route 187, which hugs I-25, you’ll pass farmhouses, pancake-flat cotton fields, and fences choked with tumbleweed. In the distance, the jagged Organ Mountains bare their teeth to the sky.

The stop of the day is Hatch, a wee town 40 minutes south of T or C, where roadside vendors sell pottery and green chile–infused everything. Three Brothers Chile is the best of the pepper depots, offering a selection of powdered green chile, smoky chipotle, and flaming-red ristras (strings of peppers) as well as local honey and Mexican vanilla.

From here, you can either break for lunch in Las Cruces or drive the 80 minutes directly to White Sands National Park. The park’s landscape is surreal: 275 square miles of windswept gypsum sand, glistening white beneath the sun. Drive through the landscape on the 16-mile (round-trip) Dunes Drive, hike on one of five trails, or sled down the soft dunes (sleds can be rented at the park’s gift shop for $15).

It’s a 50-minute drive back from White Sands National Park to Las Cruces. Time your trip so you can walk through the Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces (open Saturdays and Wednesdays, hours below), which sells fresh peaches, bags of pecans, steaming tamales, and breakfast burritos from food truck Cocina Mexicana. This is a great place to buy New Mexico souvenirs such as turquoise jewelry, ceramics, quilts, scarves, ceramics, and woodware. The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays on Main Street and Wednesdays in Plaza de Las Cruces.

Las Cruces is backed by the Organ Mountains (L), and travelers can buy wide-brimmed hats in Hatch, New Mexico. Photo by David Langford/Shutterstock (L); photo by kenelamb photographics/Shutterstock (R)

Where to eat

At La Nueva Casita Cafe, which claims to be the oldest restaurant in town, sample huevos compuestos, meat topped with red and green chile sauces, eggs, and cheese served in cup-shaped corn tortillas. On N. Solano Drive between E. Amador Avenue and Unidad Park are half a dozen Mexican food trucks slinging burritos, elote, tacos, and Sonora-style hot dogs, all primed to be washed down with aguas frescas like horchata and jamaica. Barbecue aficionados should stop at Smokey Sensations where the picnic tables outside are always covered in brisket, spare ribs, and fried pickles.

Where to stay in Las Cruces, New Mexico

For a very local experience, book one of seven rooms at Lundeen Inn of the Arts, a homey guesthouse where each room is named for a New Mexico–based or Western artist (Georgia O’Keeffe, Olaf Wieghorst, etc). Josefina’s Historical Inn has two suites with four-poster beds and fireplaces in neighboring Mesilla, where the mid-19th-century plaza is a National Historic Landmark. Nearby Hacienda de Mesilla has an outdoor pool and 14 rooms, some with verandas and views of the Organ Mountains.

New Mexico Road Trip FAQ

How many days do you need for this New Mexico road trip?

This road trip covers approximately 459 miles, with seven hours of driving. It fits into three days, but if you want to spend more time in White Sands National Park, consider staying two nights in Las Cruces.

When is the best time to take a road trip in New Mexico?

September to mid-June is the nicest time to visit New Mexico. Even in winter, the days are sunny, and daytime highs are above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. In July and August, the days are very hot, regularly topping 100 degrees.

What should you pack for a New Mexico road trip?

Pack a swimsuit for taking a dip in Elephant Butte Lake and soaking in hot springs, layers for major temperature changes, hiking boots if you plan to use backcountry trails in Chaco Culture National Historical Park, and sturdy shoes for walking through White Sands National Park. Sun protection is essential; pack a hat and sunscreen and light-colored, lightweight clothing that covers your skin.

Do you need a car with high clearance or four-wheel drive?

Many of the roads leading to Chaco Canyon are unpaved, so it’s best to rent a four-wheel drive vehicle if you plan to make a side trip here from Albuquerque. Highway 57 in particular has 21 miles of rough, rocky road.

Do you need reservations for the hot springs?

Yes, you should make reservations for the hot springs in Las Cruces.