An Outdoor Lover’s Road Trip on the Oregon Coast

Oregon’s Bay Area and the largest city on the coast (with a population of about 16,000), Coos Bay is the commercial hub of the South Coast. It's the biggest port between San Francisco and Seattle, and experiences like the Coos History Museum shed light on its shipbuilding and lumber milling history, providing context for the many outdoor adventures to be had in a landscape that spans long, sandy beaches and forests.

There’s no wrong way to do a road trip here. Just developed enough with a selection of boutique lodging, state parks for camping, and many coastal towns near each other, the Oregon coast’s scale means that with some ingenuity, in the off season, you can easily be spontaneous or hop from beach town to beach town if you want to survey it all. This six-day, road trip itinerary follows the Oregon portion of Highway 101 starting in the South Coast to the North Coast before looping back to Portland .

The setting is great for spotting wildlife like birds and seals, and opportunities for hiking, kayaking, fishing, (wind) surfing, crabbing, clamming, and more abound. Today the destination is an idyllic road trip for those coming from Portland or Seattle, whether for an extended weekend or longer. It also makes a fitting finale to a cross-country journey .

It’s not just Oregon’s myriad rivers, Crater Lake National Park , and towering evergreens that make for an outdoor paradise. More than 350 miles of coastline with riverheads, surf, and sandy beaches have made the Oregon coast an essential retreat for wealthy Portland residents for decades. Now protected by a landmark 1967 law that makes it all public, “the people’s coast” is a wealth of pristine nature open to all. In spring, you’ll see hills awash in yellow scotch broom and the riotous pinks of native rhododendron bushes that grow so big they resemble trees, while summer and fall are the warmest months, and winter is the prime season for whale watching.

Bay Point Landing takes glamping to new heights with RV sites, Airstreams, or cabins that immerse you in nature, style, and comfort, as well as amenities including a saltwater pool and fitness center.

For golfers, about 20 minutes further south in Bandon, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has some of the country’s premier golf links. All five of its courses (more than any other club or resort) consistently top lists of the best in the world.

Or go just north of Brookings to camp or stay in one of three log cabins at Alfred A. Loeb State Park, a small, forested campground that’s slightly inland and, when foggy, warmer than the nearby Harris Beach State Park or Sunset Bay State Park on the coast, which both have yurts.

Keep an eye out for . . .

Gold Beach, the gateway to the Rogue River, particularly Otter Point headland for a day of walking among the sandstone and spotting sea lions. You can also see one of Oregon’s only two pockets of old-growth redwoods by heading less than a mile upriver from the campground at Loeb (as locals call it) to the 1.2-mile loop Redwood Nature Trail.

Don’t miss . . .

The 7 Devils Brewing Company, a spot with a patio that channels the region’s bohemian spirit with handmade furniture and paintings that accompany the hand-crafted ales and tapas using local ingredients. Another locally oriented casual spot is Front Street Provisioners, a woman-owned business that offers up wood-fired pizzas. For self-catering, try the Coos Head Food Co-op and its selection of natural, organic products.

Dinner destinations include Restaurant O serving French and Italian creations, such as crispy pork belly and fettuccine alfredo. Or check out caterer Black Market Gourmet (which sources from other local purveyors like Empire Bakery) for prepared food such as tandoori chicken with curried cucumber salad and smoked salmon chowder—and if you’re lucky, you can catch them at their pop-up supper club on Fridays.

Detour worth taking

About three hours inland from Coos Bay, Ashland has all the relaxed vibes of a small town but with big culture thanks to a thriving arts scene, including a world-famous Shakespeare festival whose annual eight-month season runs through October. (It’s currently open with COVID protocols in place.) Bonus: surrounding local hot springs mean you can get your dose of nature here too.

Photo by Clay Banks/Unsplash Stop for a pic at Yaquina Head Lighthouse in Newport.

Days 2–3: Coos Bay to Florence, stay two days

Perched at the mouth of the Siuslaw River about an hour north of Coos Bay, Florence’s Old Town makes a charming home base for exploring the famed dunes just south of here by sandboard or dune buggy, along with other adventures such as the Sea Lion Caves and whale watching.

Where to stay in Florence

Book at the award-winning River House Inn on the Siuslaw River waterfront in Old Town; it’s within walking distance of the area’s better restaurants, such as the Waterfront Depot and Bridgewater Fish House, as well as galleries, shops, and cafés. Or go about five miles north to catch sunrises and sunsets at the oceanfront resort Driftwood Shores.

Or you could immerse yourself in the 47 miles of dunes stretching between Florence and Coos Bay by camping (or snagging one of 10 yurts) at Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park. Or go to Florence’s northern neighbor 20 minutes away, Yachats (translated from Chinook as “dark water at the foot of the mountain” and pronounced “ya-hats”), for a stay at the Overleaf Lodge; every room has an ocean view and you can enjoy access to hikes including the Ya’Xaik and 804 trails.

There’s also the option to unplug an hour up the coast from Florence at the Sylvia Beach Hotel, a historic building with author-themed rooms, like the popular Mark Twain room; it has no TVs, Wi-Fi, or telephones. Located in a Newport cove, the Ocean House has coastal views from every room.

Keep an eye out for . . .

The dunes, which draw visitors for the otherworldly experience of vast tracts of undulating, rippled sand that inspired the sci-fi classic Dune. Hiking affords chances to spot wildlife like elk or hunt for wild mushrooms, while exploring by buggy is a popular way to rev up your adrenaline, and you can head to Cleawox Lake just south of Florence for swimming and water sports.

A hiker’s dream, Yachats’s 804 Trail is a 1.7-mile in-and-out hike with plenty of opportunities for delving into the area’s natural beauty, from tidepooling to bird watching. It connects directly to several trails: the 3.7-mile Amanda Trail, which leads to the Cape Perpetua Stone Shelter; the small and beautiful Smelt Sands State Recreation Site; and the Ya’Xaik Trail–Gerdemann Preserve Loop Hike, a 2.1-mile loop trail established in 2013 by several committed locals; it passes through the private Gerdemann Botanic Preserve to get to the Siuslaw National Forest.

Yachats also has its share of small businesses with artsy coastal vibes, offering something distinct to take home, such as gem and mineral store Planet Yachats, and galleries Dancing Dogs, Earthworks, Touchstone, and Wave.

Don’t miss . . .

Locally roasted coffee and breakfast burritos on the riverfront patio at River Roasters—it has a view of the landmark art deco drawbridge that spans the river.

Worthwhile coffee shops in Yachats include Bread & Roses and Green Salmon. If you’re up for a meal, try Ona for fine dining with global influences and local ingredients, the lesser-known brewery Yachats Brewing, and the restaurant at Drift Inn where artist-made umbrellas hang from the ceiling.

An abundance of dining options await in Newport, including Local Ocean, a dockside seafood grill, and Sorella, an eatery that serves pizza, homemade pasta, and more.

Worth a stopover

Situated on Yaquina Bay, about an hour north of Florence, Newport’s Oregon Coast Aquarium is a scenic site in and of itself, and Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area is home to the state’s westernmost point, tallest lighthouse, and whale-watching sites.

Courtesy of Meridian Restaurant & Bar A road trip along Oregon’s coast will be fueled by excellent meals, like Meridian Restaurant & Bar’s Dungeness crab cakes.

Days 3–4: Florence to Pacific City, stay 2 days

Heading north about two hours up the coast brings you to Pacific City, an off-the-beaten-path town nestled among state-protected natural areas along the Nestucca River. With a dramatic 200-foot dune adjacent to its own offshore Haystack Rock (taller yet not as well-known as the one in Cannon Beach, OR), and the Three Capes Scenic Loop with opportunities to check out the lighthouse at Cape Meares and picnic on the beach, the scenery is only rivaled by ways to enjoy it. You can go fishing and crabbing or kayaking and hiking, or simply while away the day on the beach’s soft sand.

Where to stay in Pacific City

Located on the beach at the edge of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area, the Headlands Lodge boasts a sublime location next to the massive dune that’s prime for climbing and sunset views. It’s easy to go tidepooling among the abundant mussel beds (the resort’s Adventure Team can set you up) and watch the surfers with your feet on the beach. Pro tip: Book one of the two-bedroom apartments on the lower level for incredible ocean views and a private patio. Enjoying seasonal, made-from-scratch fare from the Meridian Restaurant, like local shrimp served on pillow-like bread, takes room service to another level. You could also stay across the street at the Inn at Cape Kiwanda or glamp in Airstreams at Hart’s Camp.

Another option is Depoe Bay, which is on the way to Pacific City and a fine spot for whale watching. Try Channel House, where every room has a private hot tub, and Whale Cove Inn, home to the lauded Restaurant Beck.

Keep going north, 30 minutes beyond Pacific City, for family-friendly options in Tillamook that include camping or one of the yurts or cabins at Cape Lookout State Park, Sheltered Nook’s tiny houses, and a covered wagon or primitive campsite at Twins Ranch.

Keep an eye out for . . .