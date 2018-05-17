Put a New Twist on Route 66—Make It an American Whiskey Road Trip

While the retro kitsch alone is worth embarking on the 2,000-mile drive, these convienently placed distilleries and bars are sure to get you in the American spirit. Grab a friend—or a designated driver—and hit the road.

share this article

Driving the entirety of Route 66 is a formidable achievement, but it’s not like you’d be doing anything new—the legendary king of American road trips covers exceedingly well-covered ground. Shake things up by combining one great American pastime with another: whiskey. There’s never been a better time to take a whiskey road trip; according to the American Craft Spirits Association, there are now approximately 1,600 craft distilleries operating across the country. Carve your way through the spirit’s source—those famous amber waves of grain—and get a firsthand taste at distilleries conveniently dotting the historic route, all the way from Chicago to Los Angeles. (Over time, most of the famed highway has been replaced by interstates, so you’ll see more signs for I-55 and I-40 than you will for U.S. 66.) And remember, hit the road before you hit the distilleries. Courtesy of FEW Spirits The tasting room at FEW Spirits Starting point: Chicago, IL Start your journey just 10 miles north of Chicago in Evanston, Illinois. The one-time seat of the temperance movement is now home to one of the leading craft whiskey distilleries in the United States, FEW Spirits. Tours and tastings are held Wednesday through Sunday, and a range of whiskeys are available, including bourbon, rye, and single malt. FEW’s founder Paul Hletko suggests stocking your motel room at Binny’s in Chicago, one of the country’s leading whiskey retailers, then heading to everyone’s favorite dive bar, Delilah’s, which serves more than 800 whiskeys. Other Chicago distilleries to check out include Quincy Street Distillery and KOVAL. First stop: St. Louis, MO Cruise 300 miles down what is now known as I-55 to St. Louis, Missouri. Be sure to take your obligatory photo of the Gateway Arch, then make your way to StilL 630 for a few refreshments. The “630” in the distillery’s name is a nod to the arch’s height, and you’ll notice that you can’t spell “still” (or “distill,” for that matter) without “StL.” The distillery is best-known for its rye whiskey but also produces bourbon, single malt, and a range of flavored whiskeys. Owner David Weglarz leads tours on the weekends; they’re popular, so you should book online in advance to ensure you don’t miss out. If you’re still thirsty after the tour, head to the nearby Square One, a brewery and distillery with a full lineup of pub fare. Second stop: Springfield, MO

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement