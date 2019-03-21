The route from Boise to Sun Valley may only be six hours by car, but with so much to see and do along the way, it’s worth taking extra time to enjoy the ride.

When it comes to natural beauty in the U.S. West, Wyoming, Utah, and Arizona get top billing because of their famous national parks. But Idaho actually leads the pack in pure open space—more than two-thirds of the state is public land, and almost a tenth of its acreage is federally protected wilderness. “Idaho has [among] the most public lands of any state in the nation,” notes Jared Hopkinson, longtime Idaho resident and owner of Rocky Mountain River Tours, a local adventure outfitter. The best way to take in the high mountains, clear rivers, and rolling fields packed into all this space? Hit the open road on some of Idaho’s 30 scenic byways. One of the best routes starts outside Boise on Highway 21, also known as the Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway. Road-trippers pass old mining towns, inviting hot springs (central Idaho is full of them), and windy forest access roads that funnel into remote sections of wilderness. The route runs through the tiny historic town of Stanley, where it turns into the equally gorgeous—though more wooded—Highway 75, also known as the Sawtooth Scenic Byway. Finally, the route veers into Sun Valley, a springtime skiing haven and unlikely celebrity magnet. (Due to harsh winters, the best time to make the drive is May through September.) In all, it takes about six hours to drive from Boise to Sun Valley, although you’ll want to budget a few days to really savor this scenery. You won’t be going through big cities or hitting blockbuster landmarks. Here are five essential stops along the way: Photo by Ka!zen/Flickr With its boardwalks and dusty streets, Idaho City is a preserved mining town from the 1800s. Idaho City Back in its heyday, Idaho City, an hour north of Boise, was a thriving trading post for gold miners. Business was so good, in fact, that in the 1860s, the city outsized Portland, Oregon, as the largest in the northwest. These days, Idaho City, with its creaky boardwalks and beautifully preserved wooden buildings, is one of the best examples of a functioning mining town from the 1800s—even the courthouse, constructed in 1871, is still in use.

