This story was originally published in 2019 and was most recently updated to include current information on August 21, 2026.

Boise, also known as the City of Trees, is a nature lover’s paradise. You can spend a blissful afternoon biking along the Boise River Greenbelt or do a hike, such as the popular Sweet Connie Trail in the foothills that surround the city. But real adventure awaits those who are willing to hit the road and dive deeper into the Sawtooth Mountains.

“In two hours you can be up in the mountains, and it’s just gorgeous,” says Marissa Lovell, founder of From Boise, a popular local newsletter. Summer is peak travel time in the Sawtooths, but Lovell says that fall might be her favorite time to explore, thanks to foliage and fewer crowds. “It’s definitely a little quieter. It can also get colder at night, so bring a puffy even if you think you won’t need it.”

The Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway, a 130-mile route that cuts a magnificent path from Boise up through the Sawtooth Mountains, is one of the easiest ways to acquaint yourself with the region’s natural beauty. Along the way, you’ll pass through old mining towns, inviting hot springs, and windy forest roads that funnel into remote sections of wilderness. Strict conservation laws dating back to the formation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in the 1970s have preserved the untouched quality of this valley. Even better: The lack of commercial development means that when it comes to stargazing, the Sawtooths are in a league of their own.

“At night, there’s very little light pollution,” says John Robison, public lands and wildlife director at the Idaho Conservation League. “It’s one of the best places in Idaho to see the Milky Way and look for shooting stars and meteor showers. It really rounds out the experience.”

In all, it takes about four hours to drive from Boise to Sun Valley when you factor in some of the steep and winding mountain roads. But you’ll want to budget a few days to really savor the trip. Here are five essential stops along Idaho’s Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway.

With its boardwalks and dusty streets, Idaho City is a preserved mining town from the 1800s. Photo by Ka!zen/Flickr

Idaho City

Back in its heyday, Idaho City, an hour north of Boise, was a thriving trading post for gold miners. Business was so good, in fact, that in the 1860s, the city eclipsed Portland, Oregon, as the largest in the Northwest.

These days, Idaho City, with its creaky boardwalks and beautifully preserved wooden buildings, is one of the best examples of a functioning mining town from the 1800s—even the courthouse, constructed in 1871, is still in use.

Break up the drive by stopping at the Springs, a low-key hot springs facility tucked on the edge of town. Reservations are required for both the public pool and smaller private pools, so plan ahead.

Afterward, head to Trudy’s Kitchen, a classic all-day diner whose signature dish—huckleberry cheesecake—is known practically throughout the state. The dessert is made with fresh huckleberries, which have a tangy yet super-sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with the creaminess of the cake.

“If you’re going to be in Idaho in the summer, you should get something with huckleberries,” says Lovell. (Don’t be surprised if you see other diners ordering an extra slice to take home. The cheesecake is that good.)

More than geothermal pools, Kirkham Hot Springs features a piping-hot waterfall. Courtesy of Idaho Tourism

Kirkham Hot Springs

Another hour up the highway is Kirkham Hot Springs, a collection of naturally formed, steaming geothermal pools next to the Payette River. Their crowning feature? A piping-hot waterfall, which splashes dramatically over the side of a boulder.

Locals make a point of driving to Kirkham year-round to stand under the cascade of 135-degree mineral water. If it gets too hot, you can always jump into the river to cool down. The pools are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and no overnight camping is allowed at the springs.

Where to stay

No reservations are necessary for dispersed camping on public lands, which is welcome news for folks who like to drive now and plan later. (Keep in mind, there are still guidelines to follow—for instance, stay close to designated roads, and only make a fire in a place that’s already had one.) Generally, there are ample sites to go around, but first-timers would do well to stop in at a ranger station and pick up a map with details about where to camp safely.

Wherever you set up your tent, consider timing your trip to a new moon to maximize your dark sky experience. The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks around mid-August, making for some astounding night-sky viewing.

Not the camping type? The recently remodeled SouthFork Lodge, just up the road from Kirkham, has private cabins that overlook the river, and its restaurant serves elk-shaped pancakes at breakfast.

When you arrive in Stanley, views of the Sawtooth Range and Frank Church–River of No Return Wilderness will beckon you to get deeper into nature. Courtesy of Idaho Tourism

Stanley

As you crest the top of Banner Creek Pass, with an elevation of approximately 7,000 feet, prepare yourself to be awed by soaring mountain views. This is the heart of the byway, and it would be a good idea to pull off and enjoy the wilderness for a few hours on foot. (The Kirkham Ridge Trailhead and Bruce Meadows are both excellent options.)

Continue driving toward Stanley, a tiny town that stays busy in the summer. Between live music at the Kasino Club and the annual Sawtooth Salmon Festival (August 27–30), there’s plenty to do. High on your list should be breakfast at Stanley Baking Company & Cafe. Ranchers, backpackers, and fellow road-trippers all stop in here, so while you munch on a freshly baked cinnamon bun or scone, you’re bound to make an acquaintance or two.

Around the corner is the Mountain Village Mercantile, a classic general store with a wide selection of Idaho-themed souvenirs. Stock up on groceries, snag a bottle of wine in the downstairs “wine shaft,” or get an extra hoodie. For a special memento, head to the small book section in the back and hunt for Sawtooth Tales by Dick d’Easum. Published in 1977, the book is a fascinating dive into the history of the mountains, written by a former reporter at the Idaho Statesman.

Galena Lodge

There’s no electricity, cell service, or internet at the rustic Galena Lodge—and that’s just how the owners like it. Set in the Boulder Mountains off Highway 75, about 25 miles north of Sun Valley and Ketchum, the lodge also has four rentable yurts heated with wood-burning stoves. In the winter, the rental fee includes snowshoe passes (in this part of the country, you need a pass to snowshoe through the woods), and in the summer, there are hiking and biking trails galore, including access to the prairie landscape and aspen stands of Harriman Trail, so you can plan a different adventure each day.

The lodge also has a sauna and a popular Thursday night barbecue series. Running throughout the summer, the weekly gathering pairs burgers and Idaho ruby trout with live music and is a great chance to hobnob with locals.

Ketchum is the final resting place of writer Ernest Hemingway. Photo by Brian/Flickr

Ketchum and Sun Valley

Emerging from the rugged mountain passes of the Sawtooth National Forest, you’ll find yourself in the surprisingly cosmopolitan town of Ketchum, which has several modern boutique hotels, a vibrant literary scene (Ernest Hemingway spent his final years here), and a gorgeous performing arts center. (The town draws comparisons to Aspen, only smaller and more laid-back.)

Walking along Main Street is a pleasantly chain-free experience: With the exception of one Starbucks, every restaurant and shop is locally owned and operated, making for an impressive array of dining options. Head to the Covey for wood-fired cooking, or try Cookbook Restaurant for modern takes on international dishes like Catalan-style short rib and Ukrainian pelmeni (meat-filled dumplings). A delightful weekly farmers’ market sets up in the town square in the warmer months.

A few blocks from Main Street, the sprawling Sun Valley Resort offers creature comforts like a spa and granite-accented suites. If you’re still craving time in nature, consider hiking to the top of Bald Mountain, which connects directly to the resort. Or sit back and enjoy aerial views of the valley from the gondola ($35); in eight minutes, you’ll gain 2,000 feet in elevation. Once you’re at the top, stick around for lunch at the 87-year-old Roundhouse, a mountainside restaurant with a wraparound deck that makes you feel like you’re dining in the clouds. Breathing in all that fresh mountain air, you’ll be inspired to keep exploring this remote, miraculously unspoiled corner of the West. Remember to take the scenic route.

Related: What to Pack for a Road Trip

