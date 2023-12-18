Whether Sedona is a stopover on your Arizona road trip between Phoenix and the Grand Canyon, or you’re planning an entire hiking trip to explore its striking red-rock formations, you’ll need a place to stay. Of course, you can check into one of Sedona’s romantic hotels like L’Auberge de Sedona or Enchantment Resort. But if you’re traveling with small children or a large group of friends, having multiple bedrooms and your own kitchen can be the key to a successful trip. Thankfully, there are plenty of stylish Airbnbs in Sedona that come with all that—plus iconic red-rock views, private pools, hot tubs, and more.

Each listing has been vetted as part of Airbnb’s Guest Favorites program, a new collection of about 2 million properties that launched on the rental platform on November 8. To qualify, listings must have a minimum of five reviews, an average host cancellation rate of 1 percent, and an incident rate of less than 1 percent. At the time of the launch, Guest Favorite listings had an average rating of 4.92 out of 5. Here, we’ve selected 13 of the best—and highest rated—Airbnbs in Sedona.

Best neighborhoods in Sedona to stay in

Compared to many other U.S. destinations, Sedona is fairly compact but it does have distinct neighborhoods to choose from—especially when booking a vacation rental. Here are the main areas to consider when booking an Airbnb:



Uptown Sedona is essentially its center of tourism, where you’ll find most hotels, restaurants, and the outdoor shopping center at Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village . It’s also where you’ll find most of its traffic, but if you stay here you can skip the parking nightmares and walk to and from dinner.

is essentially its center of tourism, where you’ll find most hotels, restaurants, and the outdoor shopping center at . It’s also where you’ll find most of its traffic, but if you stay here you can skip the parking nightmares and walk to and from dinner. West Sedona is a residential neighborhood with plenty of affordable rental options. You might have to drive a little more here, but hikers will love how many of the Airbnbs are within walking distance of major trailheads. This is also where most grocery stores are located in town, if you plan on using your Airbnb’s kitchen.

is a residential neighborhood with plenty of affordable rental options. You might have to drive a little more here, but hikers will love how many of the Airbnbs are within walking distance of major trailheads. This is also where most grocery stores are located in town, if you plan on using your Airbnb’s kitchen. Chapel is another fairly residential neighborhood located just south of Uptown Sedona. (It gets its name from the Chapel of the Holy Cross , built directly into Sedona’s red rock mountains.) Here you’ll find vacation rentals with great access to hiking trails around Cathedral Rock and swimming holes along Oak Creek.

is another fairly residential neighborhood located just south of Uptown Sedona. (It gets its name from the , built directly into Sedona’s red rock mountains.) Here you’ll find vacation rentals with great access to hiking trails around and swimming holes along Oak Creek. For people looking for something a little more remote, you can also search outside of the city limits for rentals in and around Oak Creek Canyon just to the north or the Red Rock Loop area near Red Rock State Park.



Uptown Sedona Airbnbs

This house is walking distance from Uptown, meaning you won’t have to worry about parking. Courtesy of Airbnb

Vesper House

Sleeps: 12

12 Highlights: Hot tub, outdoor heated pool, kid-friendly amenities

Hot tub, outdoor heated pool, kid-friendly amenities Book now: airbnb.com

The location of this Airbnb puts you in easy walking distance to the shops and restaurants in Uptown Sedona, about a half mile away. Recently remodeled, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is ideal for large groups traveling together.

Inside, you’ll find stylish decor from Restoration Hardware and Jonathan Adler, as well as beautiful tile work in the bathrooms and kitchen. But the expansive red-rock views will keep you outdoors as much as possible. The hot tub and pool heating are included in the cost of the rental.

Families traveling with children can help themselves to all sorts of kid-friendly amenities, including a Maxi Cosi single stroller, a Guava Pack ‘n’ Play with sheets, and a Deuter Lite hiking child carrier suitable for kids up to 50 pounds. (Baby gates are permanently installed at the base and top of stairs, too.)

Even the kitchen offers striking views of Sedona’s famed red-rock formations. Courtesy of Airbnb

Remodeled Home with Stunning Views

Sleeps: 6

6 Highlights: Detached layout for additional privacy, spacious kitchen

Detached layout for additional privacy, spacious kitchen Book now: airbnb.com

This recently remodeled rental comprises a main house with two bedrooms and a bathroom and a detached apartment, only steps away, with its own entrance, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a kitchenette. It’s a configuration that works well for a number of different groups, such as two couples on a Sedona double-date weekend or perhaps new parents traveling with grandparents who might be woken up by a crying baby. The double-height windows in the main living area practically transform the desert surroundings into a Technicolor billboard of red rocks, blue skies, and green plants.

West Sedona Airbnbs

Almost every room has incredible views at this mountaintop rental. Courtesy of Airbnb

Mountaintop Getaway

Sleeps: 7

7 Highlights: Mountain views, walking distance to hiking trails

Mountain views, walking distance to hiking trails Book now: airbnb.com

Centrally located up the hill from 89A, the main road that leads from Uptown to West Sedona, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom Airbnb offers enough room for a group of seven to be comfortable. When you feel like being active, the Airport Mesa trail system is accessible directly from the backyard. Afterwards, relax on the daybed on the front patio and take in the sunset and unobstructed panoramas of the surrounding red-rock mountains.

The Halona House is decorated with stylish midcentury-inspired furnishings. Courtesy of Airbnb

Halona House

Sleeps: 8

8 Highlights: Hot tub, outdoor heated pool, mountain views

Hot tub, outdoor heated pool, mountain views Book now: airbnb.com

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the Halona House provides plenty of room and privacy for a larger group traveling together. The two main bedrooms—located at opposite ends of the house—are outfitted with king-size Tuft & Needle or Sealy Posturpedic mattresses, while the third bedroom, off the living room, has a queen-size bed and an additional twin daybed.

When you’re ready to go exploring, the trailhead to the easy two-mile Sugarloaf Loop Trail is within walking distance about a mile away. The host includes a Red Rock Parking Pass so you don’t have to pay for parking if you choose to drive to any of the U.S. Forest Service trailheads or heritage sites in the area.

Keep in mind there’s an additional $100 per day fee to keep the pool heated. And though the pool can’t be heated between November and February, there is a Jacuzzi on site as well. If you’re traveling with small children, a high chair, Pack ‘n’ Play, stroller, and more are available upon request.

Summer is hot in Sedona, but this pool makes it worthwhile. Courtesy of Airbnb

Infinity Pool Casita

Sleeps: 4

4 Highlights: Hot tub, outdoor heated pool, mountain views

Hot tub, outdoor heated pool, mountain views Book now: airbnb.com

Located on 2.5 acres bordering the national forest out in West Sedona, this adobe-style Airbnb has a rural feeling, but all the shops and restaurants in the center of town are just a 10-minute drive away. With one bedroom and two bathrooms, the house also has a double-size Murphy bed that folds down from a bookcase in the living room.

The highlight is the western-facing infinity pool—open May 1 through October 31 annually—that is the ideal spot to catch the sunset. Although the property’s hot tub is only for those renting this casita, the infinity pool is shared with the Studio Airbnb located on the same property, which is also available to rent.

Gather around the firepit for sundowners or s’mores. Courtesy of Airbnb

West Sedona Retreat

Sleeps: 8

8 Highlights: Mountain views, outdoor firepit

Mountain views, outdoor firepit Book now: airbnb.com

This three-bedroom, two-bath house is located on a cul-de-sac in West Sedona right below Coffee Pot Rock, a red-rock formation that looks like its namesake. Previous Airbnb guests have raved about its location, which is a short drive to both restaurants and several trailheads, like Soldier Pass.

Head to the hills for striking views like this. Courtesy of Airbnb

The Hilltop Lounge

Sleeps: 6

6 Highlights: Mountain views, pets allowed

Mountain views, pets allowed Book now: airbnb.com

Hilltop Lounge is an apt name for this cozy three-bedroom, two-bath home off Airport Road in between West Sedona and Uptown. The decor is homey and simple, but who cares when the living room and outdoor patio have a view like this. Hikers also take note: This house is about a half mile from the Airport Mesa trailhead, which is the start and end point for the 3.3-mile Sedona Airport Loop Trail.

The decor at this three-bedroom rental skews midcentury, with freeform mirrors and a tufted blue sectional. Photo by Shane Brandolini

Trendy Three-Bedroom

Sleeps: 6

6 Highlights: Hot tub, firepit

Hot tub, firepit Book now: airbnb.com

This three-bedroom house forgoes desert clicheés in favor of a handsome midcentury-modern vibe, with leather armchairs, sculptural wooden tables, free-form mirrors, and a tufted sectional in the main living area. The stylish dining room, with its tree-branch-shaped chandelier, will make you want to throw a dinner party. Outside, the fenced-in yard includes a grill and outdoor dining area, plus a firepit and spacious six-person hot tub. The house is only two blocks off of Sedona’s main drag, meaning you have easy access to its collection of restaurants, cafés, shops, and galleries.

The hosts source many of the design items around the house from local artists. Photo by Gabriella Dunn/Gigi Dunn Photo Co.

Red Rock Roots

Sleeps: 6

6 Highlights: Toys and games for kids, wine refrigerator

Toys and games for kids, wine refrigerator Book now: airbnb.com

Like many spots around town, this 1,970-square-foot home is a hiker’s paradise, set between the Thunder Mountain and Sugarloaf trailheads. And while days are best spent outdoors around the firepit or in the hot tub, the house’s interiors are beautifully designed and evocative of the Southwestern surroundings: Think a kiva-style gas fireplace with little art-filled alcoves carved into its surface, artful shots of desert plants, Native-inspired textiles, and a palette of warm browns and terra-cottas that recalls the views outside.

There are grown-up amenities to love (like Bluetooth speakers and a wine fridge), but the house is also exceedingly family-friendly. The third bedroom has two twin beds with cute touches like a saguaro-shaped pillow and a closet full of toys and games; elsewhere, you’ll find a Pack ‘n’ Play, a high chair, kids’ plates, and even an IKEA play kitchen.

There are four different ways to make coffee (plus locally roasted beans) in the cheerful kitchen. Courtesy of Airbnb

Cozy Casita in the Sedona Mountains

Sleeps: 4

4 Highlights: Great views, locally roasted coffee, yoga mats

Great views, locally roasted coffee, yoga mats Book now: airbnb.com

From the living area inside this compact casita or the Adirondack chairs outside, you’ll have a great view of Chimney Rock, and past guests have called out the excellent star-gazing opportunities. The house is only a three-minute walk to the Airport Loop trailhead, which links to some 50 miles of hiking and biking trails.

Inside, the decor is simple but cheerful, and perks include yoga mats and—caffeine lovers rejoice!—four different methods to brew coffee (electric drip, pour-over, French press, and Bialetti) plus sustainable, locally roasted, small-batch grounds from FreeForm Coffee Roasters. The owners, who live in a different house on the property, also pride themselves on using nontoxic, natural cleaning products, such as vinegar and hydrogen peroxide, so you can rest easy knowing that your stay is doing nothing to harm this serene, sacred landscape.

The remote location makes this casita a perfect spot to stay up late and gaze at the stars. Courtesy of Airbnb

Private Casita Near Town

Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Outdoor bathtub, firepit, mountain views

Outdoor bathtub, firepit, mountain views Book now: airbnb.com

Imagine if someone took a Santa Fe–style casita and then busted through some of its thick adobe walls and replaced them with nearly wall-size panes of glass. That’s the architectural vibe at this West Sedona guesthouse, which is blessed with incredible natural light. During the days, those windows offer outstanding views of Thunder Mountain; by night, you can quite literally stargaze from the comfort of your queen bed. The space feels remote, on the western edge of town, and its surrounding 2.5 acres include a gas grill, a firepit, an outdoor dining area, and an outdoor bathtub that comes in especially handy for a restorative soak after one of the area’s legendary hikes.

Chapel Airbnbs

Nature lovers will enjoy the access this Airbnb provides to the outdoors. Courtesy of Airbnb

Creek Front Home and Casita

Sleeps: 8

8 Highlights: Oak Creek access, walking distance to hiking trails

Oak Creek access, walking distance to hiking trails Book now: airbnb.com

Located in the Back O Beyond subdivision in Chapel, this adobe-style home includes a guest casita, offering room for eight guests across both spaces. The property has direct access to the swimming holes at Oak Creek from its backyard, so be sure to pack your suit. Indoors, the airy living room is decorated in sage greens and oak wood details that mirror the natural landscape outside. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, there’s plenty of space and privacy for large groups. But you’ll have to draw straws to determine who gets the primary bedroom that comes with its own wood-burning fireplace.

Half a mile down the road, hikers will find the trailhead for the Cathedral Rock Trail. Though it’s only 1.2 miles out and back, the 741-foot elevation gain and difficult rock scrambles at the top make it challenging. But if you feel up to it, the sunset views are more than worth it.

Relax after a long hike inside this stylish Airbnb. Courtesy of Airbnb

Hiker’s Haven

Sleeps: 6

6 Highlights: Mountain views, walking distance to hiking trails

Mountain views, walking distance to hiking trails Book now: airbnb.com

The name of this Airbnb makes it sound rustic, but you’ll find the chic blue and white interiors of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home are anything but. The Hiker’s Haven moniker comes from the house’s proximity to several popular trailheads. You can reach both the Mystic Trail and the Chapel Trail within a half-mile walk. Architecture fans will also want to add a stop at the Chapel of the Holy Cross, designed by Marguerite Brunswig Staude, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright. Built directly into the red-rock mountain facade in the 1950s, it’s one of Sedona’s most recognizable landmarks.

This article was originally published in 2022; It was updated on December 18, 2023, with current information.