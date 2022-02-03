The views at the Mountaintop Getaway Airbnb in Sedona are worth planning your evenings around.

These stylish Sedona Airbnbs come with private pools, hot tubs, and most importantly—striking red rock mountain views.

Whether Sedona is a stopover on your Arizona road trip between Phoenix and the Grand Canyon, or you’re planning an entire hiking trip to explore its striking red rock formations, you’ll need a place to stay. Of course, you can check into one of Sedona’s romantic hotels like L’Auberge de Sedona or Enchantment Resort. But if you’re traveling with small children or a large group of friends, having multiple bedrooms and your own kitchen can be the key to a successful trip. Thankfully, there are plenty of stylish Airbnbs in Sedona that come with all that—plus iconic red rock views, private pools, hot tubs, and more. Best neighborhoods in Sedona to stay in Compared to many other U.S. destinations, Sedona is fairly compact but it does have distinct neighborhoods to choose from—especially when booking a vacation rental. Here are the main areas to consider when booking an Airbnb: Uptown Sedona is essentially its center of tourism, where you’ll find most hotels, restaurants, and the outdoor shopping center at Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village . It’s also where you’ll find most of its traffic, but if you stay here you can skip the parking nightmares and walk to and from dinner.

West Sedona is a residential neighborhood with plenty of affordable rental options. You might have to drive a little more here, but hikers will like that lots of Airbnbs are within walking distance to trailheads. This is also where most grocery stores are located in town, if you plan on using your Airbnb’s kitchen.

Chapel is another fairly residential neighborhood located just south of Uptown Sedona. (It gets its name from the Chapel of the Holy Cross , built directly into Sedona’s red rock mountains.) Here you’ll find vacation rentals with great access to hiking trails around Cathedral Rock and swimming holes along Oak Creek.

For people looking for something a little more remote, you can also search outside of the city limits for rentals in and around Oak Creek Canyon just to the north or the Red Rock Loop area near Red Rock State Park. What to look for when booking an Airbnb Beyond personal preferences like size, price, and location, it’s also important to vet the quality of the Airbnb listing you’re considering renting. Thankfully, we’ve done the work for you. At the time of publishing, each of these eight Airbnbs in Sedona is operated by a Superhost, maintains an overall rating of 4.90 or higher, has a perfect 5.0 cleanliness score, and has earned all positive reviews from previous guests. Uptown Sedona Airbnb Courtesy of Airbnb If you don’t want to deal with parking in Uptown, stay here. Vesper House Sleeps: 12

Highlights: Hot tub, outdoor heated pool, mountain views

Book Now: From $1,057 per night, airbnb.com The location of this Airbnb puts you in easy walking distance to the shops and restaurants in Uptown Sedona about a half mile away. Recently remodeled, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is ideal for large groups traveling together. Inside, you’ll find stylish decor from Restoration Hardware and Jonathan Adler, as well as beautiful tile work in the bathrooms and kitchen. But the expansive red rock views will keep you outdoors as much as possible. The hot tub and pool heating are included in the cost of the rental. Families traveling with children can help themselves to all sorts of kid-friendly amenities, including a Maxi Cosi single stroller, a Guava pack n play with sheets, and a Deuter hiking child carrier suitable for kids up to 50 pounds. (Baby gates are permanently installed at the base and top of stairs, too.) West Sedona Airbnbs Courtesy of Airbnb Even the kitchen has views at this Mountaintop Getaway Airbnb. Mountaintop Getaway Sleeps: 7

Highlights: Mountain views, walking distance to hiking trails

Book Now: From $377 per night, airbnb.com

Centrally located off the main road (89A) that leads from Uptown to West Sedona, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom Airbnb offers enough room for a group of seven to be comfortable. When you feel like being active, the Sedona Airport Loop Trail is accessible via a short walk from the backyard. Afterwards, relax on the daybed on the front patio and take in the sunset and unobstructed panoramas of the surrounding red rock mountains. Courtesy of Airbnb The Halona House is decorated with stylish midcentury-inspired furnishings. Halona House Sleeps: 8

Highlights: Hot tub, outdoor heated pool, mountain views

Book Now: From $734 per night, airbnb.com With three bedrooms spread out over 3,000 square feet, the Halona House provides plenty of room and privacy for a larger group traveling together. The two main bedrooms—located at the opposite ends of the house—are outfitted with king-size Tuft & Needle or Sealy Posturpedic mattresses. The third bedroom, off the living room, has a queen-size bed and an additional twin daybed. All three rooms have their own bathrooms. When you’re ready to go exploring, the Sugarloaf Trailhead is within walking distance about a mile away. The host includes a Red Rock Parking Pass so you don’t have to pay for parking if you choose to drive to any of the U.S. Forest Service trailheads or heritage sites in the area. Keep in mind there’s an additional $100 per day fee to keep the pool heated. And though the pool can’t be heated between November and February, the host just added a brand-new Jacuzzi to the property. If you’re traveling with small children, a high chair, pack n play, stroller, and more are available upon request. Courtesy of Airbnb Summer is hot in Sedona, but this pool makes it worthwhile. Infinity Pool Casita Sleeps: 4

Highlights: Hot tub, outdoor heated pool, mountain views

Book Now: From $342 per night, airbnb.com Located on 2.5 acres bordering the national forest out in West Sedona, this adobe-style Airbnb has a rural feeling, but all the shops and restaurants in the center of town are just a 10-minute drive away. With one bedroom and two bathrooms, this Airbnb also has a double-size Murphy bed that folds down from a bookcase in the living room. The highlight of this Airbnb is the western-facing infinity pool—open May 1 through October 31 annually—that is the ideal spot to catch the sunset. Although the property’s hot tub is just for those renting this Airbnb, the infinity pool is shared with the Studio Airbnb located on the same property (you can rent that here). Courtesy of Airbnb Gather around the firepit for sundowners and s’mores. West Sedona Retreat Sleeps: 8

Highlights: Mountain views, outdoor firepit

Book Now: From $253 per night, airbnb.com

This three-bedroom, two-bath house is located on a cul-de-sac in West Sedona right below Coffee Pot Rock, a red rock formation that looks like its namesake. Previous Airbnb guests rave about its location, which is a short drive to both restaurants and several trailheads (try the 4.5-mile loop at Soldier Pass, only a five-minute drive away). Courtesy of Airbnb Head to the hills for striking views like this. The Hilltop Lounge Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Mountain views, pets allowed

Book Now: From $463 per night, airbnb.com Hilltop Lounge is an apt name for this cozy three-bedroom, two-bath home off Airport Road in between West Sedona and Uptown. Don’t expect to be blown away by the decor, but who cares when the living room and outdoor patio have a view like this. Hikers also take note: This house is about a half mile from the Airport Mesa trailhead, which is the start and end point for the 3.2-mile Sedona Airport Loop Trail. Chapel Airbnbs Courtesy of Airbnb Nature lovers will enjoy the access this Airbnb provides to the outdoors. Creek Front Casita Sleeps: 8

Highlights: Oak Creek access, walking distance to hiking trails

Book Now: From $565 per night, airbnb.com Located in the Back O Beyond subdivision in Chapel, this adobe-style home has direct access to the swimming holes at Oak Creek from its backyard, so be sure to pack your suit. Indoors, the airy living room is decorated in sage greens and oak wood details that mirror the natural landscape outside. With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, there’s plenty of space and privacy for large groups. But you’ll have to draw straws to determine who gets the primary bedroom that comes with its own wood-burning fireplace. Half a mile down the road, hikers will find the trailhead for the Cathedral Rock Trail. Though it’s only 1.20 miles out and back, the 740-foot elevation gain and difficult rock scrambles at the top make it challenging. But if you feel up to it, the sunset views are more than worth it. Courtesy of Airbnb Relax after a long hike inside this stylish Airbnb. Hiker’s Haven Airbnb Plus Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Mountain views, walking distance to hiking trails

Book Now: From $345 per night, airbnb.com The name of this Airbnb Plus makes it sound rustic, but you’ll find the chic blue and white interiors of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home are anything but. The Hiker’s Haven moniker comes from the house’s proximity to several popular trailheads. You can reach both the Mystic Trail and the Chapel Trail within a half-mile walk. Architecture fans will also want to add a stop at the Chapel of the Holy Cross, designed by Marguerite Brunswig Staude, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright. Built directly into the red rock mountain facade in the 1950s, it’s one of Sedona’s most recognizable landmarks. >> Next: The Best Hikes in Arizona (They’re Not All in the Grand Canyon)

