If you don’t have enough time to traverse the Florida Keys, consider another, shorter Sunshine State road trip: Florida Scenic Highway 30A. Much of this 24-mile stretch runs along the Gulf of Mexico coastline in northwest Florida’s Walton County, a two-lane road unfurling along seaside towns and stretches of white sand powdery underfoot. You can easily drive it round-trip in a day, but the fun is in pulling over—maybe to admire the new urbanism architecture in Seaside and Alys Beach or to swim in the clear waters at Grayton Beach State Park.

Pack up your beach bag (reef-safe sunscreen, a reusable water bottle, and something to read are musts) and hit the road for a quick coastal road trip in northwest Florida.

What to do along Florida’s Highway 30A

Artificial snorkel reefs are located approximately 250 to 300 yards from shore, so be sure to wear a life jacket and come on a paddleboard or kayak. Courtesy Visit South Walton

Go kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding

One of Florida’s incredible natural phenomena is its coastal dune lakes. These ancient freshwater lakes, formed some 10,000 years ago when coastal winds redistributed sand, appear in only a handful of places around the world—Madagascar, Australia, New Zealand, and here in Walton County, where you can kayak across them. There are 15 coastal dune lakes in Walton. These include the largest, Lake Powell in Rosemary Beach, where you can do SUP yoga, and Western Lake, near Grayton Beach, where you can rent kayaks and stand-up paddleboards on site.

Go for a waterfront bike ride

Loads of places around Highway 30-A allow you to ditch four wheels for two, with places to rent bikes in nearly every town. The flat, paved Timpoochee Trail runs 19 miles parallel to 30-A, from Inlet Beach west to Dune Allen, past cute beach neighborhoods, coastal dune lakes, and forests. Rent bikes in neighboring Rosemary Beach at Peddlers 30A or from Butterfly Bike & Kayak in Santa Rosa Beach, and cycle the 27 miles of trails in Point Washington State Forest.

Don’t miss walking or cycling along the Watersound Monarch Art Trail, where eight sculptures pay homage to the migrating butterflies that pass through this corridor each autumn. Come fall, tens of thousands of butterflies fly through and perch atop the sculptures, taking a break on their journey to Mexico.

Laze on the beach

There are 50 beaches in Walton County, but not all are open to the public. Your hotel might have private beach access, but there are also a dozen publicly accessible beaches where the water is just as turquoise and the sand as soft and white. (This map shows every beach in Walton County, whether it’s public, and up-to-date swimming conditions.) If you don’t want to schlep your own gear, agencies like Beach Made Easy and Coastal rent out chairs, umbrellas, tables, and even a full bonfire setup.

Snorkel above an artificial reef

To support the health of marine life along the coast of northwest Florida, the South Walton Artificial Reef Association has worked to create 700 artificial structures across 16 different underwater locations. Among the artificial reefs close enough to shore to explore and snorkel, consider visiting Dolphin Reef in Miramar Beach, Turtle Reef in Grayton Beach State Park, and Seahorse Reef in Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. From overhead, the artificial reefs have the shape of the animals they’re named after. Every day is different underwater here: You might spot sea turtles, spade fish, nurse sharks, and perhaps even a manatee or octopus on any given outing.

Where to eat along Florida’s Highway 30A

Whether you’re settling in at a casual Gulf-front seafood spot or opting for a white-tablecloth affair, it’s all about indulging in flopping-fresh Gulf of Mexico seafood along this stretch of Florida’s coastline.

At the eastern terminus of 30-A in Inlet Beach is beloved diner/doughnut shop Donut Hole. Heading west you come across La Crema Tapas and Chocolate in Rosemary Beach, a Spanish-style restaurant with paella and other seafood dishes such as crab cakes, fish tacos, shrimp, and scallops.

In Santa Rosa Beach, the casual Seagrove Village Market has been serving seafood baskets, po’ boys, and tacos since 1949.

More seafood, including Gulf shrimp, is on the menu at nearby Great Southern Café, while just next door in Seaside, Scratch Biscuit Kitchen serves its buttery namesake.

Directly north of route 30A is Roux 30A, an intimate farm- and sea-to-table restaurant serving a six-course tasting menu to no more than 44 guests. See the chefs in action in the open kitchen during dinner, or go for an early-bird three-course tasting menu between 5 and 6 p.m.

Where to stay along Florida’s Highway 30A

WaterColor Inn is on the smaller size for a resort-style hotel, with 60 rooms in total. Photo by Kurt Lischka/courtesy WaterColor Inn

The grand-dame property in these powdery-sand parts is WaterColor Inn on Santa Rosa Beach, stretching between a dune-backed beach and a freshwater coastal dune lake. The hotel, part of the WaterColor planned community, has resort amenities, including three pools, multiple restaurants (some sit-down, others snack stops), private beach access, and bikes and kayaks available to borrow.

In nearby Rosemary Beach, the Pearl Hotel, with its turrets and clock tower, has a Tudor-meets-Florida design. Its 55 rooms, many of which have private balconies, don’t shy away from color; expect armchairs covered in an indigo palm print, coral and light blue rugs, and floral throw pillows. At the hotel’s adult-only pool, the vibe is calm and sophisticated—no screaming or splashing. (Guests with kids can access four pools within the resort community.) On its private patch of sand on Rosemary Beach stand black-and-white umbrellas that match the hotel’s awnings.

At Choctawhatchee Bay just north of Miramar Beach is Hotel Effie Sandestin, Autograph Collection, which has 250 rooms and a rooftop pool deck and lounge, Ara, with panoramic Gulf and Bay views. A shuttle takes guests five minutes to the beach at nearby Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.

This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on April 8, 2026, with current information.