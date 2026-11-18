7 Easy Weekend Trips From San Francisco

This article was originally published in July 2020; it was most recently updated on November 18, 2026, to include current information.

San Francisco is an amazing city with more than enough attractions to entertain visitors on a long weekend, but as a local who has lived here for more than 10 years, I love that world-class vineyards, beautiful beaches, and rugged mountains are a short drive away. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat or a change of scene, consider one of these 11 easy weekend getaways from the San Francisco Bay Area.

1. Half Moon Bay

Distance: 30 miles (a 45-minute drive) south of San Francisco

Best for: big-wave surfing, seal viewing, and pumpkins

Half Moon Bay, located on the peninsula on the ocean side of the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, is practically a stone’s throw from San Francisco. Yet this town of about 12,000 people, with its placid downtown, preserved beaches, and fun festivals, is perfect for a quick getaway.

What to do in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay is surrounded by state beaches and a marine conservation. A 30-minute drive south from town delivers you to Año Nuevo State Park, where you can do a moderate hike along a cliff to an elephant seal rookery. Up to 10,000 of the marine mammals, which each can weigh more than 9,000 pounds, return here to breed each year. (During peak season, from mid-December through March, visitors must book a guided tour.)

Even bigger than the seals are the waves at Mavericks Beach, which can reach 50 feet and attract pro surfers from around the world. (A record-setting swell in November 2026 brought out Kai Lenny, among others.) All but the most expert surfers should avoid the surf and stick to watching from the bluffs above the beach.

Visitors can refuel in downtown Half Moon Bay, where the Main Street is lined with art galleries and restaurants such as Dad’s Luncheonette, which serves burgers from an old railroad car, and Pasta Moon, a beloved local Italian spot. If you’re here in the fall, don’t miss the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival.

Where to stay in Half Moon Bay

On a foggy day, the coast can seem a bit like Scotland, and the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, leans into that identity, with two championship golf courses and daily sunset bagpipe performances. You don’t need to speak Scottish Gaelic to enjoy a treatment at the 16,000-square-foot spa or a meal at Navio, the hotel’s flagship restaurant, with tasting menus that spotlight local produce and seafood, paired with wines from an expertly curated cellar.

2. Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is home to the Giant Dipper, a 1924 wooden roller coaster, as well as variety of other amusement park rides. Photo by Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

Distance: 75 miles (a 1.5-hour drive) south of San Francisco

Best for: families, surfers, food and wine enthusiasts

In many ways, Santa Cruz encapsulates what makes Northern California special: beautiful beaches, awe-inspiring redwood groves, and a laid-back culture. Santa Cruz has long been the Bay Area’s favorite weekend beach destination, with its famous boardwalk (California’s equivalent to New York’s Coney Island) and its legacy as one of the West Coast’s original surf hubs. But today, new culinary and hospitality openings downtown offer an elevated experience.

What to do in Santa Cruz

To take in the scenery, go for a walk on West Cliff Drive, where you can watch surfers ride the waves at Lighthouse Point, which is also home to the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum. If you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of a sea otter bobbing in the waves, too. At the end of West Cliff Drive, you can ride the Giant Dipper, a wooden roller coaster that’s more than 100 years old, and walk out on the Santa Cruz Wharf, where sea lions congregate under the pillars.

Santa Cruz’s food and wine scene has grown up as well. Downtown, you can dine on local, sustainable seafood at Hook + Line or have a glass of wine while perusing the used books at Bad Animal. Wine enthusiasts should make an appointment to visit the tasting room at Madson, where winemaker Cole Thomas crafts wines from some of the best vineyards in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Where to stay in Santa Cruz

La Bahia Hotel & Spa instantly became the best hotel in town when it opened across the street from the boardwalk in the fall of 2025. The Spanish-Mediterranean–style resort has 155 sparkling new rooms and suites, but its architectural anchor is a century-old bell tower with a tiled dome.

Read more: From Ojai to Santa Cruz, These Historic California Hotels Are Being Reborn as New Luxury Getaways

3. Jenner

At Café Aquatica in Jenner, the food is good, but the views are even better. Christine von Raesfeld/Unsplash

Distance: 80 miles (a two-hour drive) north of San Francisco

Best for: kayaking, going to a foggy beach, crab sandwiches

A few miles north of Bodega Bay on Highway 1, at the mouth of the Russian River, Jenner is a tiny, foggy town with a timeless natural appeal, and it’s seen several exciting new openings over the past couple of years.

What to do in Jenner

To best appreciate the sublime scenery, book a kayak tour with Getaway Adventures and paddle around the lower Russian River. If you’d rather explore on foot (and you’re the type who likes your beaches windy, foggy, and, um, atmospheric), go for a walk on Goat Rock Beach, a sandy stretch of Sonoma Coast State Park with an impressive rock formation.

Afterward, grab a bite at Café Aquatica, a waterside local favorite that draws crowds for its crab sandwiches and live music on weekends; then go next door to the Jenner Outpost, a new home-goods store that also has a wine bar, the Siren’s Cellar, run by winemaker and former New York City sommelier Patrick Cappiello.

Where to stay in Jenner

For a cozy stay worthy of the remote, foggy Sonoma Coast, book one of the 11 log cabin–chic rooms at the Madeira House. This small hotel is spread across three reimagined fishing shacks near the river, just around the bend from where it empties into the ocean. The best part? It’s a five-minute walk from Café Aquatica and the Siren’s Cellar.

4. Hope Valley

Turn off your phone and head to Hope Valley and the Carson River. Courtesy of Desolation Hotel Hope Valley

Distance: 200 miles (a four-hour drive) east of San Francisco

Best for: a less-crowded escape to the Sierra Nevadas

A short drive south from Lake Tahoe, Hope Valley has all the beauty of a Sierra Nevada mountain getaway, minus the crowds. It’s an ideal retreat for a few days of digital detox amid alpine lakes and pine forests.

What to do in Hope Valley

Like much of the Sierras and Tahoe, Hope Valley is a wonderland for outdoors enthusiasts. In warmer months, hit the hiking and mountain biking trails around scenic Echo Lake or Snowshoe Thompson’s Cave, which is “a short 1.15-mile hike filled with lore,” according to Afar senior deputy editor Michelle Baran.

In the winter, go snowmobiling or snowshoeing on one of the trails at Hope Valley Sno-Park, then warm up in the natural hot springs at nearby Grover Hot Springs State Park.

Where to stay in Hope Valley

The Desolation Hotel Hope Valley has rustic but refurbished log cabins and yurts, as well as campsites with RV hookups.

5. Healdsburg

Healdsburg, California, is a destination for more than wine: Redwood forests and kayak-friendly stretches of the Russian River are easy to access from this small town. Photos by Jessie Beck

Distance: 70 miles (a 1.5-hour drive) north of San Francisco

Best for: a low-key wine-and-food getaway

It’s hard to see all of Sonoma’s wine country in a single weekend, as the county is much larger and the growing region more spread out than that of Napa Valley. Rather than trying to pack it all in, concentrate on the area around Healdsburg, on the northern side of the county. Over the past few years, plenty of exciting new hotels, restaurants, and tasting rooms have flooded the historic town and given it a burst of new energy.

What to do in Healdsburg

Yes, you could spend an entire day tasting wine (it is Sonoma County, after all), but you’ll also want to get an eyeful of the area’s natural beauty. Join a Russian River Adventures cycling tour and follow a knowledgeable guide on a ride through the Russian River, Dry Creek, and Alexander valleys, or paddle the Russian River in a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard with River’s Edge.

Healdsburg’s food scene is also a big reason to visit: The city is home to the Michelin-starred restaurants SingleThread and Troubadour Bread & Bistro (whose owners also run the beloved Quail & Condor bakery), as well as the original Sonoma County destination restaurant, Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen. Right around the plaza, you can hit tasting rooms that serve coastal pinot noir (Marine Layer, Cobb), Italian varieties (Idelwild, Centennial Mountain), and natural wine (Martha Stoumen). Downtown Healdsburg also has an excellent farmers’ market on Saturdays.

Where to stay in Healdsburg

For a luxurious retreat, book one of the vineyard-view suites at the Montage Healdsburg, a 258-acre resort that officially opened its doors in 2020. Or head to the Madrona, a historic property originally built in 1881 as a private residence that is now a beautiful, maximalist boutique hotel designed by Jay Jeffers.

Read more: Your Perfect Weekend Getaway in Sonoma Wine Country

6. Mendocino

Fill your weekend exploring tide pools on the beach and meandering through small towns along the Mendocino coast. Photo by The Life in Pics/Shutterstock

Distance: 160 miles (a three-hour drive) north of San Francisco

Best for: a remote drive along Highway 1

Mendocino isn’t exactly a secret, but there are lots of quiet, beautiful places to stop along the county’s 90-plus miles of coastline. If it’s your first time in the area, base yourself in the small town of Mendocino; its restaurants and boutique shops, along with its proximity to hiking trails and beaches, make it a must on any California getaway list. From there, broaden your exploration to include places like the small town of Elk and Salt Point State Park.



What to do in Mendocino

You could easily fill your weekend hopping around tide pools or climbing cliffs with dramatic ocean views, but part of the Mendocino coast’s charm is the small towns near the highway. Shop the variety store Matson Mercantile in Elk, enjoy vegetarian cooking and wine at the hip and colorful Fog Eater Cafe after perusing the art galleries in Mendocino, or grab a pint at the award-winning, sustainability-focused North Coast Brewing Co. in Fort Bragg.

If you are looking to be more active, rent a boat from Catch a Canoe & Bicycles, Too, and paddle your way around Big River near the town of Mendocino.



Where to stay in Mendocino

Immerse yourself in nature at Mendocino Grove, where you can stay in safari tents complete with beds, rugs, and firepits. In 2023, the Grove added a sauna and espresso bar that make the glamping experience extra dreamy.

If you seek culinary delight, reserve a room at Elk’s Harbor House Inn, a small oceanside hotel that’s best known for its Michelin-starred restaurant, where chef Matthew Kammerer serves a hyper-local, kaiseki-inspired tasting menu.

Read more: Local Getaways: Escape to the Mendocino Coast

7. St. Helena

Try the flatbread and dips at Charlie’s before or after a swim at Alila Napa Valley. Photos by Jessie Beck

Distance: 60 miles (a 1.5-hour drive) northeast from San Francisco

Best for: wine and food

Napa Valley may feel like an obvious choice for a Bay Area getaway, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be transcendent. With an exciting array of restaurants, tasting rooms, and activities, the tiny town of St. Helena is a perfect home base, with so much going on that you could spend a whole weekend there without so much as setting foot in neighboring Calistoga or Yountville.

What to do in St. Helena

Take a different approach to wine tasting and bike between tasting rooms on the Napa Valley Vine Trail. Whether you’re on two wheels or four, estates with fantastic wine and hospitality programs include the well-preserved (Spottswoode, Spring Mountain) and the lavishly reappointed (Continuum, Flora Springs). If you want a break from tasting, pop into the Napa Valley Museum of Art and Culture, which puts on rotating exhibits on subjects ranging from Julia Child to Eames designs.

The food is just as good as the wine around here. Have a casual breakfast or lunch at Under-Study, a café from the team at Michelin-starred Press. (Get the lobster corn dog with caviar. You only live once, right?) Dine at Charlie’s, where French Laundry alum Elliot Bell makes delicious flatbreads and the best fried chicken in the valley, and where the bar stays lively long after everything else in town has closed.

Where to stay in St. Helena

Book one of the 64 spacious guest rooms at Alila Napa Valley, a dreamy resort built around a historic Georgian mansion, now home to its on-site, prix fixe Italian restaurant, Violetto. With an outdoor pool and bar and rooms with private patios and firepits (some of them opening right onto the Beringer’s vineyard), it’s an ideal space to recoup after a day of tasting.

Read more: 6 Reimagined Wineries That Are Giving Old Napa Valley New Energy

8. Guerneville

Glamp in a classic Airstream trailer or a safari tent at AutoCamp Sonoma in Guerneville. Courtesy of Autocamp

Distance: 75 miles (a two-hour drive) north of San Francisco

Best for: river floats, redwood trees, LGBTQ+ travelers

Although it’s lovely year-round, Guerneville’s location alongside the Russian River makes it an especially popular weekend destination in the summer, when you can float, kayak, or canoe. Off the river, this tiny town is also home to a vibrant LGBTQ+ scene.



What to do in Guerneville

In the summer months, pack a floatie and a cooler full of snacks to spend the day lazing on the Russian River. Visitors can also rent a canoe from Burke’s Canoes. To get truly gobsmacked, go for a wander in Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, where you’ll see trees like the 1,400-year-old, 308-foot-tall Colonel Armstrong.

This small Sonoma County town is also an excellent spot for food and drink lovers: biscuits at Piknik Town Market, wine at Equality Vines and Hartford Family Winery, beer at Stumptown Brewery, mezcal cocktails at El Barrio, and ice cream at Nimble & Finn’s are a few of the area’s highlights. Come dinnertime, you’ll find us at the Lodge at Dawn Ranch, a relatively undiscovered (by Wine Country standards) locavore fine-dining gem, or at acclaimed chef Crista Luedtke’s Boon Eat + Drink.



Where to stay in Guerneville

The adults-only Boon Hotel + Spa is an intimate, LGBTQ-friendly boutique property with a pool, spa, and breakfast delivered to your room. Or, for an appropriately boho weekend, head to AutoCamp Sonoma and stay in a tricked-out Airstream trailer. Dawn Ranch, which opened in 2022, is a collection of stylish cabins complete with a spa with redwood soaking tubs.

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9. Carmel Valley

Carmel Valley (not to be confused with nearby Carmel-by-the-Sea) is less than three hours from San Francisco by car. Shutterstock

Distance: 130 miles (a 2.5-hour drive) from San Francisco

Best for: a wine country escape to the south

Napa and Sonoma aren’t the only places to go for a weekend of wine and sunshine. South of San Francisco, Carmel Valley (not to be confused with nearby Carmel-by-the-Sea) is an equally fantastic, but often overlooked, destination for wine and food adventures.



What to do in Carmel Valley

Plan your weekend around the tasting rooms: Bernardus (for Bordeaux varieties), Folktale (for live music and a lovely garden), and Cowgirl Winery (for Western vibes). Afterward, stroll through the shops at Carmel Valley Village. If you want to really, truly get away, make a reservation at Refuge, a spa with thermal pools where guests must refrain from speaking.



Where to stay in Carmel Valley

Bernardus Lodge & Spa is a wine country escape with 73 Tuscany-inspired rooms and suites. At the hotel restaurant, Lucia, chef Gus Trejo prepares dishes focused on local ingredients, including produce from the resort’s garden. It’s well worth it to book a tasting-menu dinner at the chef’s table.



10. Tomales Bay

An elk preserve sits at the tip of Tomales Bay. Photo by Karan Chawla, Unsplash

Distance: 50 miles (a 1.5-hour drive) north of San Francisco

Best for: oysters, cheese, and sea-kayaking

If a weekend of eating fresh seafood, sampling locally made cheese, and kayaking in a tranquil bay sounds like your kind of getaway, then head to Tomales Bay. The 15-mile bay is an inlet that separates Point Reyes from mainland Marin County, and the area around it is home to many dairy and oyster farms, as well as the Point Reyes National Seashore.



What to do in Tomales Bay

Start your weekend in Tomales Bay with an outdoor activity or two, such as a walk to see elk in the Tule Elk Preserve, a hike to the Point Reyes Lighthouse, or a paddle in the bay. (We recommend renting a boat from Blue Waters Kayaking in Marshall.)

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, eat your way through the area’s specialties: oysters and cheese. Stop at Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. just north of Point Reyes Station, then settle down for a meal at Tony’s Seafood (Hog Island Oyster Co.’s restaurant in Marshall) or Bar Auklet, a new seafood place in Point Reyes Station from Marshall Store owner Shannon Gregory.



Where to stay in Tomales Bay

Book a room at the Lodge at Marconi, which opened in fall 2023 on the grounds of the history-rich Marconi Conference Center State Park. The attractive interiors blend retro elements and modern style, but it’s the property’s 62 acres of meadows, wildflowers, bay views, and eucalyptus groves that will make you want to stay forever. At night, get a s’mores kit and head to the communal firepit.

11. Big Sur

Big Sur has options for varied needs and budgets, from basic campsites to five-star luxury. Photo by Pete Niesen/Shutterstock

Distance: 140 miles (about a 3.5-hour drive) south of San Francisco

Best for: a classic California road trip

With its dramatic coastlines, waterfalls plunging into the ocean, and rugged forests, Big Sur is quintessentially Californian. It’s also a drivable getaway from the Bay Area.

What to do in Big Sur

“Nature is one of the region’s biggest draws, but there’s plenty of exploration to do beyond the trees,” says Aislyn Greene, Afar’s director of podcasts. The drive can be slow, and beware of road closures, as the wildfires of 2026 and the forecast of a “Super El Niño” this winter are a recipe for mudslides. The rewards, though, are only-in-California sights like the cliffs of Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park and the opulent Hearst Castle. There’s lots of great local art to see as well, at places such as Hawthorne Gallery and Gallery Sur.

Where to stay in Big Sur

Choose your own adventure: the all-inclusive Alila Ventana Big Sur, with its wide variety of posh, cabin-style suites and safari-style glamping tents, or the Post Ranch Inn, home to the best restaurant in Big Sur, Sierra Mar, and epic tree houses. You can’t really go wrong.

Read more: Embrace the Slow Life—and Maybe a Few Trees—in Big Sur