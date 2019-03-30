You’ll find the best of Utah’s gravity-defying rock formations, vast and colorful canyons, and surprising water features in the state’s many public spaces.

At Bryce Canyon’s edge, the world drops off into a scene of geological carnage—the past 60 million years have done a number on this section of southern Utah, turning it into the world’s largest collection of hoodoos. The park’s 18-mile scenic drive takes you by a slew of amphitheaters. But at 12 miles long, three miles wide, and 800 feet deep, Bryce Amphitheater steals the show. (Not a sheer, river-carved canyon, the famous, bowl-shaped, sloping formation is actually an amphitheater.) You’ll find the best views at the first four main overlooks. Hike down into the rocky landscape via the 2.9-mile Queen’s Garden/Navajo Loop Trail, or pair it with the Peekaboo Loop to complete the comprehensive, 6.8-mile “Figure 8 Combination” across the theater’s floor. Tip: From Yovimpa Viewpoint, you can see all the way to the Kaibab Plateau—the rim of the Grand Canyon. Photo by Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock In Canyonlands National Park, Mesa Arch is a popular spot for sunrise photographers. Canyonlands National Park Southwest of Moab, Canyonlands National Park features the best aspects of your favorite Southwestern parks: canyons carved by the Colorado, massive red-rock arches, fields of hoodoos. Consider this “Utah Landscape 101.” Chalk up the sparse crowds to a lack of accessibility, not a lack of grandeur: Canyonlands has four separate districts, and you can’t access one from another. Island in the Sky is the most popular and accessible. Here, head to Grand View Point for panoramas of the White Rim sandstone cliffs or hike the mile circumference of the impact crater, Upheaval Dome. With one paved road, the Needles district is rugged and difficult to navigate, so its many trails are consistently quiet. The Maze district is harder still to access. The Colorado and Green rivers make up the fourth district; parts of both are calm enough for kayaking. Tip: Mesa Arch is positioned perfectly for sunrise photography. No need to get up at dawn—the sun hangs beneath or behind the arch well into the morning. Photo by JKO Photos/Shutterstock Near the Gifford Homestead, the rocks of Capitol Reef become fecund farmland. Capitol Reef National Park The Waterpocket Fold is the throughline of Capitol Reef National Park, a nearly 100-mile wrinkle of central Utah replete with colorful canyons, tortured desert, and numerous bridges and arches. The 25-mile, round-trip Capitol Reef Scenic Drive is a good introduction to this stark, twisted landscape, but you’ll want to get out of the car for the two-mile trek to the natural, 133-foot Hickman Bridge and for the views at Panorama Point. The unforgiving desert softens into farmland near the visitor center. There, pick fruit in active, open orchards or simply get a pie from Gifford Homestead between hikes. Mormon pioneers farmed these orchards as early as 1880, although the area’s human history dates back 9,000 years. Spot Fremont-culture pictographs and petroglyphs throughout the park, and enjoy up-close views along the one-mile Capitol Gorge Trail.

