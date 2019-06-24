This weeklong excursion traverses four scenic byways and juxtaposes bustling Denali National Park, the most popular in the state, with the less visited but no less impressive Wrangell–St. Elias.

Suggested Itinerary For being the largest and most isolated state in the nation, Alaska can feel awfully crowded in summertime. And no wonder—more than 1.2 million people are expected to visit the Inside Passage via cruise ships in 2019. This figure breaks a record set last year by more than 15 percent, and the state expects those numbers to rise again in 2020. No question, seeing snow-capped mountains, spectacular glaciers, and abundant wildlife from the deck of a ship is an unforgettable experience. But overland driving can be equally rewarding, especially for road-trippers who design an itinerary that avoids the tourist crush. This 954-mile weeklong road trip packs in lots of memorable experiences: originating and ending in a major transport hub (Anchorage); visiting awe-inspiring sights like Denali, North America’s highest mountain peak; and venturing into a few less-trafficked corners of the state as well. Here’s how first-timers can pull it off.



This weeklong excursion starts and ends in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city and home to the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. All told, it traverses four scenic byways, including Alaska’s oldest (Richardson) and drops in on two big national parks with very different personalities. Illustration by Emily Blevins, animation by Claudia Cardia Photo by Uwe Bergwitz/Shutterstock The St. Nicholas Church and the Eklutna Historical Park grounds include more than 100 spirit houses scattered across burial grounds.

Day one: Impressive landscapes and a bush flight You don’t have to drive far from the big city to be wowed by Alaska’s landscapes. The two-lane Glenn Highway, which runs 179 miles from Anchorage to Glennallen, reveals a surprise a minute. Ignore the billboards advertising zip-lines and ATV rentals and head instead to Chugach State Park, north of Eagle River. Follow the mile-long Thunderbird Falls trailhead through cottonwood and birch groves to catch distant views of the 200-foot-tall waterfall. For a closer look, descend the steep switchback trail into the canyon and go face to face with the powerful spray.

Back on the Glenn, take a moment to marvel at the slate-blue mountains and swathes of purple fireweed flanking the highway. The land here doesn’t look all that different now than it probably did 800 years ago, when the Knik Arm was occupied by native Athabascans. At St. Nicholas Church and the Eklutna Historical Park in Chugiak, you can learn more about that history—and what happened after the first missionaries showed up. (The Russian-Orthodox parish still serves Alaska Natives, specifically descendants of the Dena’ina tribe.) Go for a wander through the church graveyard and you’ll notice more than 100 spirit houses scattered across its burial grounds. These are placed atop graves 40 days after a person is buried. Surviving family members paint each house with colors linked to their heritage but do not maintain them. The spirit houses’ visible disintegration symbolizes the soul of the dead returning to the earth. Courtesy of Wrangell Mountain Air Wrangell Mountain Air offers bush flights to the very remote McCarthy-Kennicott. McCarthy-Kennicott. The former mining town and its “sin city” sister are located deep in the vast Wrangell–St. Elias wilderness, the largest U.S. national park. Flying is the most expedient way to get there (watch for moose!), but hardcore road-trippers can drive. The McCarthy Road is about 60 miles long but takes eight to nine hours to tackle because it’s so full of potholes. After leaving Chugiak, it’s about a four-hour drive to Chitina. Here you can pick up a bush flight with Wrangell Mountain Air to remote. The former mining town and its “sin city” sister are located deep in the vastwilderness, the largest U.S. national park. Flying is the most expedient way to get there (watch for moose!), but hardcore road-trippers can drive. The McCarthy Road is about 60 miles long but takes eight to nine hours to tackle because it’s so full of potholes. Come nightfall, bed down at McCarthy’s 20-room Ma Johnson’s Hotel, a historic boarding house and bordello turned homey inn. Lounging in an Adirondack chair on the front porch, listening to seasonal workers trade bear-sighting stories, is one of Wrangell’s simplest pleasures. (If you’re lucky, you might run into a cast member from Discovery Channel’s Edge of Alaska, a reality show filmed in McCarthy from 2013 to 2017.) Courtesy of McCarthy's McCarthy, home to just 27 year-round residents, hosts an array of tasty food and entertainment options.

Days two and three: A tasting menu and a glacier trek McCarthy is a dusty one-road town with a year-round population of just 27 residents but a mighty food scene. The fresh-caught Copper River red salmon at The Potato and four-course “Chef’s Slaughter” tasting menu at McCarthy Lodge are not to be missed. You also can’t go wrong with the meatball subs or carnitas tacos at the Meatza Wagon food truck in neighboring Kennicott. Spending at least two nights in McCarthy-Kennicott is essential for enough time to explore the twin towns and their phenomenal natural surroundings. In the morning, strap on a pair of crampons and join a half-day glacier trek with St. Elias Alpine Guides, a 40-year-old outfitter whose adventurous guides lead six-mile hikes across Wrangell’s imposing Root Glacier. In the afternoon, hop onto St. Elias’s Kennecott Mill Town Tour, which takes you inside the 14-story copper mine. The vertigo-inducing building is in a state of arrested decay, but the tour is informative and the views from the top are epic. For wilder hearts, St. Elias also leads exhilarating climbs to the cliffside Erie Mine bunkhouse, long abandoned but terrifying as ever. Courtesy of Roadside Potatohead The fresh-caught Copper River salmon at The Roadside Potatohead is a surefire option.

Days four and five: Denali National Park After you’ve wrapped up in Wrangell–St. Elias and either flown or driven back to Chitina, head for Meier’s Lake Roadhouse in Gakona, a perfect pit stop along the dramatic Richardson Highway. In the Ford Model T days, Alaska had roadhouses every 15 to 20 miles; now only four remain. Servers here are “y’all come back now” friendly and the strawberry-rhubarb cobbler with homemade ice cream is tops. Don’t miss the small “history museum” in back, either: It houses Athabascan Indian artifacts and a taxidermied moose named George. From Gakona, head northwest toward Denali National Park and Preserve, the most commercialized leg of the road trip. The towns of Healy, McKinley Park, and Cantwell are brimming with traveler-friendly amenities. Denali Bluffs Hotel makes a decent lodge-style basecamp, particularly if you request one of the 64 RiverView Premium Rooms with views of the Nenana River Canyon and the Alaska Range. Courtesy of Martin Capek/Shutterstock Denali National Park and Preserve offers plenty of outdoor activities and opportunities to spot wildlife. Horseshoe Lake Trail slopes toward an oxbow lake with views of the Nenana River; there you might spot a beaver paddling amid the dams. The 1.7-mile Savage River Loop is another great walk—rocky and green like Ireland and good for spotting Arctic ground squirrels and maybe a marmot or Dall sheep. There is no shortage of activities in these parts: hiking, kayaking, river rafting. The 3.2-mileslopes toward an oxbow lake with views of the Nenana River; there you might spot a beaver paddling amid the dams. The 1.7-mileis another great walk—rocky and green like Ireland and good for spotting Arctic ground squirrels and maybe a marmot or Dall sheep.