Fill up—or charge up—for these quintessential drives.

Comprised of 12 states that include the Great Lakes, scenic state parks, and an array of world-class cities like Chicago, Minneapolis, and Kansas City, the Midwest is one of the most exciting road trip regions in the United States. And while any time of year is a good time to explore America’s Heartland, summer offers some of the best adventures, thanks to prized hikes and trails, top-down temps, and beckoning beaches. From waterfalls and winding rivers to award-winning dining and drinking, drives in this region offer it all. Here are some of the best Midwest road trips to take right now. Courtesy of Friske Farm Market Get your road trip cherries at Friske. Traverse City to Charlevoix, MI Distance: 50 miles Start: Traverse City, MI End: Charlevoix, MI Take U.S.-31 north from Traverse City and watch the route evolve from bay views to farms, forests, and countryside. Stop at Friske Farm Market along the way for souvenir shopping and cherry picking (prime during summer months), then hit Bier, an art gallery featuring local works alongside an onsite brewery. Situated on three lakes, Charlevoix is a must for water sports like kayaking and paddleboarding, not to mention its vibrant local arts and dining scene (read: freshly caught fish aplenty). Upon arrival, check into Hotel Earl, a new property that opened in September last year. It was originally designed by locally lauded architect Earl Young. Come happy hour, head to Stafford’s Weathervane for epic lakefront views and fresh-catch options, and close out the eve with Brian’s Ice Cream Experience, known for a multitude of fun flavors (from morel mushroom to RumChata). If you do make the trek back to Traverse City, don’t miss the chance to grab a burger at Oakwood Proper or dine at Farm Club, a recently opened restaurant featuring locally grown everything. Courtesy of Travel Wisconsin Elkhart Lake offers some great canoeing opportunities. Chicago to Kohler and Elkhart Lake, WI Distance: 163 miles Start: Chicago, IL End: Elkhart Lake, WI Rev your engines in Chicago and head due north, passing several of the city’s prettiest suburbs on the way. (For an early break, consider tea at Lake Forest’s legendary Deer Path Inn, set among sprawling green parks and lakefront landmarks.) An hour past Milwaukee you’ll find Kohler, a town in Sheboygan County that’s home to Kohler Company manufacturing and the American Club Resort Hotel at Destination Kohler, a five-star resort boasting seven restaurants, two golf courses, and a state-of-the-art spa.

