Plan a week-long retreat or weekend getaway to the Blue Ridge Mountains with one of these isolated cabins you can rent in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, or Georgia.

Though COVID-19 has stalled many travel plans, AFAR is continuing to cover the world, because while you may not be traveling right now, there’s always room for inspiration. The United States is home to several grand mountain ranges. The West Coast has the Sierra Nevadas, while the Rockies cut their way across the middle of the west. Out east? Within the larger Appalachian mountain range, which runs from Maine all the way down to northern Alabama, the Blue Ridge Mountains are a quintessential American destination famous for renowned bluegrass music, two national parks, and scenic road trip opportunities. According to the USGS, the Blue Ridge Mountains stretch from southern Pennsylvania down through Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, before ending in northern Georgia and South Carolina. However, most visitors to the Blue Ridge Mountains end up exploring Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee and North Carolina, with the popular Blue Ridge Parkway connecting these two national parks by a 469-mile scenic highway. As with any mountain destination, there is an abundance of camping opportunities and lodge-style hotels to book in the Blue Ridge Mountains. But for those who prefer the indoor luxuries of a hotel mixed with the privacy of camping in the woods, look no further than this curated list of Blue Ridge Mountain cabins you can rent on Airbnb or Vrbo throughout Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. Note: The four states included in this article—North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia—are all in various phases of reopening. Keep in mind that the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments to only reopen if the rates of positivity in testing come back at 5 percent or lower for at least 14 days. (That is, of all the tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19.) As of July 22, all four of these states are above the 5 percent threshold, which means residents of those states should be staying as close to home as possible and out-of-staters should seriously reconsider any plans to visit these states. Per the CDC’s guidance, if you are thinking about traveling away from your local community, be sure to follow these rules for booking summer vacation rentals, and ask yourself the following questions: Is COVID-19 spreading at your destination?

Is COVID-19 spreading in your community?

Will you or those you are traveling with be within six feet of others during or after your trip?

Are you or those you are traveling with more likely to get very ill from COVID-19?

Do you live with someone who is more likely to get very ill from COVID-19?

Does the state or local government where you live or at your destination require you to stay home for 14 days after traveling?

If you get sick with COVID-19, will you have to miss work or school? All cabins have ratings of 4.75/5 or higher on Airbnb or Vrbo and at least 50 reviews. Additionally, all Airbnbs listed here are owned and operated by Superhosts. Cabin Rentals in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountain The Blue Ridge Mountains make up the entire western border of North Carolina. We’ve included cabins in the greater Asheville area, plus more remote options in Nantahala National Forest and well as in the area bordering Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Lockdown status: On July 16, Governor Roy Cooper extended North Carolina’s Safer At Home Phase 2 measures until at least August 7, 2020. With a few exceptions, people are required to wear face masks in public when physical distancing of six feet is not possible. Bars, playgrounds, and indoor music venues remain closed, but restaurants are open at 50 percent capacity. State parks and trails are encouraged to open. Blue Ridge Parkway visitor centers remain closed until at least July 31, but a list of open and closed picnic areas and restrooms along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina can be found here. Travelers should check with local governments to see if other restrictions are currently in place. Find more COVID-19 travel resources for North Carolina at nc.gov and VisitNC.com. Photo by Airbnb The interiors of this charming North Carolina cabin look like something you’d find on HGTV. Romantic Tree House Book Now: From $261 per night, airbnb.com Old Fort, North Carolina

Sleeps: 2 This cozy tree house is just a 20-minute drive east of Asheville, but feels worlds away from everything because it’s set on 14 acres in a forest of native laurel trees. To enter, you walk across a short swinging bridge (pictured at the top of the article). Inside, you’ll find modern amenities such as a LED fireplace, Wi-Fi, cable television, both heat and air-conditioning, and a kitchenette. In case you forget you’re in the woods, an outdoor shower and composting toilet are both located in private areas on the deck. Down a short flight of stairs, you’ll find a hot tub for relaxing. Photo by Vrbo This log cabin in Topton, North Carolina, is big enough to fit two four-person families. Lakefront Log Cabin Book Now: From $300 per night, vrbo.com Topton, North Carolina

Sleeps: 8

This lakefront home in the very southwestern tip of North Carolina is roughly 85 miles from both Knoxville and Asheville. With two king-size bedrooms and one bunk room for up to four kids (all with en suite bathrooms), this home is ideal for two families traveling together. Spend your days swimming or boating on the lake and evenings grilling on the deck. Once the kids go to sleep, it’s time to retire to the hot tub. Photo by Vrbo The views are the highlight of this cabin near Bryson City, North Carolina. Eagle’s Nest Cabin Book Now: From $255 per night, vrbo.com Bryson City, North Carolina

Sleeps: 6 The “Eagle’s Nest” gets its name from its location high above Fontana Lake overlooking Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The views are best enjoyed from the outdoor fire pit or the wraparound deck, but inside you’ll find creature comforts including two queen-size bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. There’s a queen sleeper sofa in the living room for additional guests. The cabin is just a few miles down the road to Bryson City, which is home to the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad—one of AFAR’s favorite fall foliage train rides. Photo by Airbnb This isolated cabin is completely off the grid. Pisgah Highlands Off-Grid Cabin Book Now: From $95 per night, airbnb.com Candler, North Carolina

Sleeps: 2 Despite being just a 20-minute drive west of Asheville, this tiny house cabin is located on a private 125-acre mountaintop property that backs up to Pisgah National Forest. The highlight of this spot is the glass garage door on the front of the cabin that provides sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. Keep in mind, this isolated location means the cabin is completely off the grid. There’s a comfy queen-size bed inside, but you’ll need to rely on the propane stove or charcoal grill to cook, a solar generator for the lights and charging devices, and your own cooler for perishables since there is no refrigerator. While there is a propane heater if it gets cold, know that both the shower and “very clean” porta potty are located outdoors—a consideration if you plan on visiting after late fall. Cabin Rentals in the Tennessee Smoky Mountains Because the Great Smoky Mountains are part of the larger Blue Ridge Mountain Range, we’re including a handful of cabins on the far eastern border of Tennessee near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Lockdown status: Currently, Tennessee has no travel or quarantine restrictions in place. Both restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen, as long as all guests are seated at least six feet apart. Statewide, face masks are encouraged but not mandatory unless an individual business or county requires them. State parks are open but can be closed if capacity is reached. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is reopening in phases, with some locations still closed. Travelers should check with local governments to see if other restrictions are currently in place. Find more COVID-19 travel resources for Tennessee at tn.gov and tnvacation.com. Photo by Airbnb Other than the hosts' home nearby, there’s not another house for at least a mile. Mountaintop Log Cabin Book Now: From $107 per night, airbnb.com Tallassee, Tennessee

Sleeps: 9 About an hour’s drive south of Knoxville, this rustic log cabin is set on 25 private acres overlooking Chilhowee Lake near the southern border of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In fact, Airbnb hosts Ben and Jeanne describe its location as “dang far from, well, most everything . . . except nature!” Downstairs there’s a queen-size bedroom with an en suite bathroom, plus another bathroom and room for three more to sleep on a twin-size daybed and a double futon. The loft bedroom upstairs with four twin beds is best for older children, since it’s accessed by a spiral staircase. Photo by Airbnb There’s not just one, but two decks to enjoy the mountain views from at this Tennessee cabin. Smoky Mountain Log Cabin Book Now: From $238 per night, airbnb.com Sevierville, Tennessee

Sleeps: 6 This newly remodeled log cabin is located just down the road from the back entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Cades Cove. Plus it’s only a 20-minute drive to Pigeon Forge (did someone say Dollywood?). Upstairs in the great room there’s a queen-size Murphy bed and queen sleeper sofa, while a king-size bedroom (and pool table) is located down a spiral staircase. Full bathrooms are located on each floor. On the top deck you’ll find a grill, an outdoor dining table, and lounge chairs. The bottom deck has a hot tub and a hammock to enjoy the mountain views, too. Cabin Rentals in the Georgia Blue Ridge Mountains Northern Georgia makes up the southern tip of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The town of Blue Ridge, Georgia, itself is only 90 miles north of Atlanta, making it an easy weekend getaway for city dwellers. Lockdown status: Georgia’s statewide shelter in place order expired April 30, but people are still being urged to stay home, practice social-distancing efforts, and wear face masks when social distancing isn’t possible. Most businesses, including restaurants, bars, and live performance venues, have reopened with social distancing and sanitization practice in place. State parks and trails are open, but swimming pools at Georgia State Parks remain closed. Travelers should check with local governments to see if other restrictions are currently in place. Find more COVID-19 travel resources for Georgia at dph.georgia.gov and exploregeorgia.org. Photo by Airbnb There’s plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors on the back and front decks in this Georgia cabin. Mystic Moonlight Cabin Book Now: From $110 per night, airbnb.com Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia

Sleeps: 2

