The United States is home to several grand mountain ranges. The West Coast has the Sierra Nevadas, while the Rockies cut their way across the middle of the west. Out east? Within the larger Appalachian mountain range, which runs from Maine all the way down to northern Alabama, the Blue Ridge Mountains are a quintessential American destination famous for renowned bluegrass music, two national parks, and scenic road trip opportunities.

According to the USGS, the Blue Ridge Mountains stretch from southern Pennsylvania down through Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, before ending in northern Georgia and South Carolina. However, most visitors to the Blue Ridge Mountains end up exploring Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee and North Carolina, with the popular Blue Ridge Parkway connecting these two national parks by a 469-mile scenic highway.

As with any mountain destination, there is an abundance of camping opportunities and lodge-style hotels to book in the Blue Ridge Mountains. But for those who prefer the indoor luxuries of a hotel mixed with the privacy of camping in the woods, look no further than this curated list of Blue Ridge Mountain cabins you can rent on Airbnb or Vrbo throughout Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.

All cabins have ratings of 4.9/5 or higher on Airbnb or 9.8/10 or higher on Vrbo. Additionally, all Airbnbs listed here are owned and operated by Superhosts and are part of Airbnb’s Guest Favorites collection, which means they have an average host cancellation rate of 1 percent and an incident rate of less than 1 percent.

Cabin Rentals in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains

The Blue Ridge Mountains make up the entire western border of North Carolina. We’ve included cabins in the greater Asheville area, plus more remote options in Nantahala National Forest and well as in the area bordering Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

This tree house features not one, but two levels of decks for taking in those Blue Ridge Mountain views. Photo by Treehouses of Serenity, Earth & Sky Dwellings

Sanctuary by Earth & Sky Dwellings

Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Sleeps: 4

4 Highlights: Outdoor firepit, balcony with mountain views

Outdoor firepit, balcony with mountain views Book now: airbnb.com

This Blue Ridge Mountain hideaway is something of a celebrity in the tree house world: Its construction was documented on a 2017 episode of the DIY Network’s The Treehouse Guys. Located only 10 minutes from downtown Asheville, this Airbnb Plus features two levels of decks—one with a pair of rocking chairs—that look out over the surrounding white oaks and the mountains beyond. As part of their Earth & Sky Dwellings collection, superhosts Caroline and Mike also own six other properties, including nearby tree houses like Wizards Hollow and the Aerie, all with their own unique character.

This tree house on Airbnb is not for those scared of heights. Courtesy of Airbnb/ @toddalanbreland

Raven Rock Tree House

Location: Fletcher, North Carolina

Fletcher, North Carolina Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Indoor fireplace, outdoor firepit

Indoor fireplace, outdoor firepit Book now: airbnb.com

“This is 50 feet up (and 65 steps) to pure canopy living,” Airbnb guest Todd Alan Breland wrote in his Instagram post about his stay. (His image above was one of the most-liked photos on Airbnb’s Instagram account in 2021.) Accessible via a dirt and gravel road—four-wheel drive is a must—this property is located on a 40-acre wildlife preserve in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It may sound remote, but it’s only a 10-mile drive from the Asheville airport. That said, you are off grid. That means no electricity, and the toilet is a Porta-Potty located on the grounds. What this tree house Airbnb lacks in luxurious amenities, it makes up for in mountain views for miles. If you wake up early enough, you might spot owls, bobcats, falcons, and more.

What this A-frame cabin lacks in modern amenities, it makes up for in charm. Courtesy of Airbnb

The Starling Blue Ridge A-Frame

Location: Swannanoa, North Carolina

Swannanoa, North Carolina Sleeps: 3

3 Highlights: Indoor fireplace, pets allowed

Indoor fireplace, pets allowed Book now: airbnb.com

This 250-square-foot tiny house dubbed “The Starling” may feel isolated, but in reality, it’s only a 15-minute drive from Asheville and 7 minutes from Pisgah Brewing Company. Built on top of a ridge overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Starling is an ideal home base for some of the best local hikes. Plus, its back porch is perfectly situated for sunset views. The amenities here are fairly basic: a sleeping loft up a ladder with a full-size mattress, a single butane burner and a wood stove for cooking, and an outhouse located 50 feet down the trail. You’ll also want to keep in mind you’ll need to park your car and then hike 400 feet (about two to five minutes) uphill to the cabin.

The interior of this charming North Carolina cabin look like something you’d find on HGTV. Courtesy of Airbnb

Romantic Tree House

Location: Old Fort, North Carolina

Old Fort, North Carolina Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Hot tub, LED fireplace

Hot tub, LED fireplace Book Now: airbnb.com

This cozy tree house is just a 20-minute drive east of Asheville, but feels worlds away from everything because it’s set on 14 acres in a forest of native laurel trees. To enter, you walk across a short swinging bridge (pictured at the top of the article). Inside, you’ll find modern amenities such as a LED fireplace, Wi-Fi, cable television, both heat and air-conditioning, and a kitchenette. In case you forget you’re in the woods, an outdoor shower and composting toilet are both located in private areas on the deck. Down a short flight of stairs, you’ll find a hot tub for relaxing.

This log cabin in Topton, North Carolina, is big enough to fit two four-person families. Courtesy of Vrbo

Lakefront Log Cabin

Location: Topton, North Carolina

Topton, North Carolina Sleeps: 8

8 Highlights: Hot tub, kayaks and paddleboards

Hot tub, kayaks and paddleboards Book now: vrbo.com

This lakefront home in the very southwestern tip of North Carolina is roughly 85 miles from both Knoxville and Asheville. With two king-size bedrooms and one bunk room for up to four kids (all with en suite bathrooms), this home is ideal for two families traveling together. Spend your days swimming or boating on the lake and evenings grilling on the deck. Once the kids go to sleep, it’s time to retire to the hot tub.

The views are the highlight of this cabin near Bryson City, North Carolina. Courtesy of Vrbo

Eagle’s Nest Cabin

Location: Bryson City, North Carolina

Bryson City, North Carolina Sleeps: 6

6 Highlights: Wheelchair accessible, national forest access

Wheelchair accessible, national forest access Book now: vrbo.com

The “Eagle’s Nest” gets its name from its location high above Fontana Lake overlooking Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The views are best enjoyed from the outdoor firepit or the wraparound deck, but inside you’ll find creature comforts, including two queen-size bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. There’s a queen sleeper sofa in the living room for additional guests. The cabin is just a few miles down the road to Bryson City, which is home to the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad—one of AFAR’s favorite fall foliage train rides.

This isolated cabin is completely off the grid. Courtesy of Airbnb

Pisgah Highlands Off-Grid Cabin

Location: Candler, North Carolina

Candler, North Carolina Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Charcoal grill, firepit, glass garage door to let the outside in

Charcoal grill, firepit, glass garage door to let the outside in Book Now: airbnb.com

Despite being just a 20-minute drive west of Asheville, this tiny house cabin is located on a private 125-acre mountaintop property that backs up to Pisgah National Forest. The highlight of this spot is the glass garage door on the front of the cabin that provides sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. Keep in mind, this isolated location means the cabin is completely off the grid. There’s a comfy queen-size bed inside, but you’ll need to rely on the propane stove or charcoal grill to cook, a solar generator for the lights and charging devices, and your own cooler for perishables since there is no refrigerator. While there is a propane heater if it gets cold, know that both the shower and “very clean” Porta- Potty are located outdoors—a consideration if you plan on visiting after late fall.

Cabin Rentals in the Tennessee Smoky Mountains

Because the Great Smoky Mountains are part of the larger Blue Ridge Mountain Range, we’re including a handful of cabins on the far eastern border of Tennessee near Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

There’s not just one, but two decks for enjoying mountain views at this Tennessee cabin. Courtesy of Airbnb

Smoky Mountain Log Cabin

Location: Sevierville, Tennessee

Sevierville, Tennessee Sleeps: 6

6 Highlights: Fireplace, hot tub, indoor swinging chair

Fireplace, hot tub, indoor swinging chair Book now: airbnb.com

This newly remodeled log cabin is located just down the road from the back entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Cades Cove. Plus it’s only a 20-minute drive to Pigeon Forge (did someone say Dollywood?). Upstairs in the great room there’s a queen-size Murphy bed and queen sleeper sofa, while a king-size bedroom (and pool table) is located down a spiral staircase. Full bathrooms are located on each floor. On the top deck you’ll find a grill, an outdoor dining table, and lounge chairs. The bottom deck has a hot tub and a hammock to enjoy the mountain views, too.

Use the roof deck for cocktail hour or for stargazing. Courtesy of Airbnb

Little River Tiny House

Location: Maryville, Tennessee

Maryville, Tennessee Sleeps: 4

4 Highlights: Indoor fireplace, outdoor firepit

Indoor fireplace, outdoor firepit Book now: airbnb.com

Built by hand using local Tennessee wood, this tiny house isn’t so tiny. In addition to a spacious patio downstairs, there’s a roof deck off the bedroom loft that’s great for stargazing. (The sofa in the living room downstairs folds out into another bed for an additional two guests.) Located outside of Knoxville in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, this Airbnb is about a 45-minute drive from Dollywood and around 30 minutes from the national park entrance in Townsend, Tennessee.

Cabin Rentals in the Georgia Blue Ridge Mountains

Northern Georgia makes up the southern tip of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The town of Blue Ridge, Georgia, itself is only 90 miles north of Atlanta, making it an easy weekend getaway for city dwellers.

There’s plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors on the back and front decks in this Georgia cabin. Courtesy of Airbnb

Mystic Moonlight Cabin

Location: Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia

Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Flower-filled property, gas fireplace, outdoor firepit

Flower-filled property, gas fireplace, outdoor firepit Book now: airbnb.com

This charming one-room cabin is about 90 miles from Atlanta and four miles from the mountain town of Helen—known for its Bavarian-style buildings—in northeast Georgia. Set in a forest next to a creek, the cabin includes a screened-in back deck with a hot tub, and there’s also a firepit in the backyard. Inside, you’ll find a king-size bed, a kitchen with brand new appliances, and a full bathroom. This cabin is built for all-season visits, with air-conditioning for the summer and a gas fireplace for fall and winter. If you come in early summer, you’ll be dazzled by the rhododendrons blooming on the property.

The architectural details in this cabin take the tree house concept to another level. Courtesy of Vrbo

Canopy Blue Tree House

Location: Blue Ridge, Georgia

Blue Ridge, Georgia Sleeps: 6

6 Highlights: Expansive deck, swing bed

Expansive deck, swing bed Book now: vrbo.com

Perched on stilts, this roughly 750-square-foot cabin comes with 1,200 square feet of decks so you can truly enjoy the outdoor setting high up in the trees. On the bottom deck there’s a picnic table and a hot tub, and on the wraparound deck upstairs there’s a grill and plenty of space to lounge. Inside has room for six to sleep with cozy built-in bunks for kids in the living room and a private queen-size bedroom. The upstairs loft features another bed that hangs from the ceiling so that it looks like a gigantic porch swing. When you’re ready to go out, the cabin is located three miles south of the town of Blue Ridge, Georgia, and its popular Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, which is particularly beautiful in the fall.

Watching movies while lounging in a hot tub? Sign us up. Courtesy of Vrbo

The Little Red Barn

Location: Blue Ridge, Georgia

Blue Ridge, Georgia Sleeps: 3

3 Highlights: Projector, hot tub, sauna

Projector, hot tub, sauna Book now: vrbo.com

This charming Vrbo rental features a unique open floor plan that calls to mind a tiny barn. While there is a futon bed for a third guest, the studio-style setup of this cabin makes it ideal for couples. The bathroom comes with a built-in sauna, but the true highlight of this property is the open-air living room that has not only a hot tub but also a stone fireplace and a drop-down projector screen for enjoying Netflix alfresco.

This Georgia tree house is surrounded by a forest and accessed by a timber bridge. Courtesy of Airbnb

Whippoorwill Retreat Tree House

Location: Trenton, Georgia

Trenton, Georgia Sleeps: 4

4 Highlights: Outdoor soaking tubs, eco-friendly details, scavenger hunt

Outdoor soaking tubs, eco-friendly details, scavenger hunt Book now: airbnb.com

Twenty minutes from Chattanooga near the Georgia-Alabama border, this two-story tree house combines eco-friendliness (solar power, green products) with a whimsical design scheme that includes a rope-suspended bed and rough-hewn beams made from Southern yellow pine and Eastern red cedar. The best seat(s) in the house might be the side-by-side outdoor soaking tubs, which sit under a chandelier and include scented bath salts. Nearby attractions include Cloudland Canyon State Park, an arboretum, and an outdoor movie theater, but you don’t have to leave the property to have a good time: The hosts have set up a scavenger hunt to inspire guests to explore the surrounding forests, where you might find an old Civil War graveyard or spot the unique bird that gave the tree house its name.

Cabin Rentals in the Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains

The Blue Ridge Mountains comprise Virginia’s western border, but Shenandoah National Park located just west of Charlottesville is the main draw in this part of the mountain range.

This Virginia tiny house is an ideal stop for Blue Ridge Parkway road trips. Courtesy of Airbnb

Tiny House Cabin

Location: Big Island, Virginia

Big Island, Virginia Sleeps: 5

5 Highlights: Nearby hiking trails, wood-burning stove

Nearby hiking trails, wood-burning stove Book now: airbnb.com

One of our all-time favorite Airbnb cabins, this 300-square-foot tiny house has an ideal location just minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway (and a 30-minute drive west of Lynchburg). Even though it is indeed tiny, this cabin’s smart design means there’s room for up to five people to stay here between the queen bed in the loft and three bunk beds in the bedroom.

This tree house is only 100 yards from the North River in Bridgewater, Virginia. Courtesy of Airbnb

The Joshua Tree House

Location: Bridgewater, Virginia

Bridgewater, Virginia Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: River views, outdoor bathtub

River views, outdoor bathtub Book now: airbnb.com

The name of this Airbnb is slightly deceptive. Instead of the California desert, this 400-square-foot tree house is located in Virginia, roughly 16 feet off the ground and 30 miles west of the Swift Run Gap entrance to Shenandoah National Park. The interior design is anything but rustic, with beautiful details like a walnut spiral staircase to the queen-size loft bedroom, a marble tile shower, and hammered copper sinks. There’s a hot tub on the deck, but for a more refreshing dip, you can walk 100 yards down to the North River to swim. (And there are two kayaks and a canoe you can borrow from the hosts.)

This Airbnb is located at Showalter’s Orchard just steps from rows of apple trees. Courtesy of Airbnb

Cider House Orchard Stay

Location: Timberville, Virginia

Timberville, Virginia Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Flower and vegetable gardens, firepit, nearby cider tasting room

Flower and vegetable gardens, firepit, nearby cider tasting room Book now: airbnb.com

Set among the rolling hills of the Shenandoah Valley, with views out toward the Blue Ridge Mountains, this cottage occupies the former wash house of a working orchard, and it’s filled with unique details that nod to its past: original farm lamps, orchard ladders, reclaimed wood countertops, and laundry-themed decor, like a coffee bar made from an antique ironing board. Guests are invited to gather fresh flowers, vegetables, and herbs from the gardens outside, or head to the orchard, a few steps away, for peaches and apples when they’re in season. (The hosts include their favorite apple pie recipe in the kitchen.) Also part of the 60-acre, second-generation Showalter’s Orchard is a hard cider tasting room.

This article was originally published in 2020; it was updated on November 10, 2023, with current information.