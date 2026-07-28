This story was originally published in 2022 and was updated with additional reporting by Shayla Martin on July 28, 2026.

North Carolina’s Piedmont region is becoming known for reinvention. Its former textile mills and tobacco warehouses are being transformed into innovation hubs and food halls, and many people have flocked to the area to live. I’m even contemplating moving myself, but first, I planned a road trip to explore.

The Piedmont region is the central portion of North Carolina, extending from the coastal plain to the Blue Ridge Mountains, and includes farmland and rolling wooded hills. I started in Durham before heading to Raleigh (yes, each city deserves its own visit even though they are only 25 miles apart), then drove the short distances to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Charlotte. My road trip through those key cities revealed what the buzz is all about.

A historical marker in downtown Durham describes the history of African American entrepreneurship along Black Wall Street. Photo by zimmytws/Shutterstock

Day 1: Durham

Durham, more affectionately known as “Bull City” thanks to the widespread success of the late 19th-century “Bull Durham” tobacco ads, is a small city with a big heart. Innovation and entrepreneurship has been a part of Durham’s core for the last 150 years, from the late 19th-century boom of Black-owned businesses in the thriving corridor of Black Wall Street (West Parrish Street), to today’s homegrown award-winning restaurants like Saltbox Seafood Joint and Little Bull.

Start with a downtown Durham history walking tour with Triangle Walking Tours to understand the spirit of the place , then stop for lunch at Durham Food Hall. You’ll sit shoulder to shoulder with locals and visitors sampling everything from roasted oysters to smash burgers from nine local food stalls. Spend the afternoon at the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice, housed in the childhood home of human rights activist Reverend Pauli Murray. A contemporary of Thurgood Marshall, Eleanor Roosevelt, and John F. Kennedy, Murray’s remarkable life is one often overlooked by history books but integral to the story of America. In the evening, savor a wood-fired pizza at Pizzeria Toro before checking the Broadway schedule at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

Where to stay: The Durham Hotel

Book now: The Durham Hotel

This midcentury-modern hotel in the heart of downtown is as much a stylish stay as it is a community hub. At any given moment, the lobby Coffee Bar is filled with chatting travelers and locals, while the rooftop bar is a favorite place to enjoy a cocktail while overlooking a Durham sunset. The 53 guest rooms are delightfully retro with platform beds and quirky light fixtures, alongside a North Carolina–made snack tray and custom blankets by Raleigh Denim.

Day 2: Raleigh

Drive time from Durham: 30 minutes

Raleigh may have a slow pace, but thanks to great food, art, and music, it’s no sleepy state capital. You’ll find restaurants from celebrity chefs like James Beard Award–winner Ashley Christensen and Top Chef alum Katsuji Tanabe, as well as more than 140 public-art installations and murals. Take a food tour with Taste Carolina or Triangle Food & City Tours to sample some of the city’s best eats. What’s tasty food without a drink? The Raleigh Beer Garden serves the world’s largest draft beer selection. For music lovers, there are big events such as the multi-genre Hopscotch Music Festival in September, as well as live-music restaurants and clubs.



Where to stay: Heights House Hotel

Book now: Heights House Hotel

Stay at the Heights House Hotel, an elegant 1858 mansion in a downtown Raleigh neighborhood, near the Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing, where the patio has a view of the city skyline. I could have lingered all night looking at the twinkling lights. It’s a very Raleigh spot. Cosmopolitan, but comfortable. That’s the city’s superpower.

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum is located in the Woolworth building, where four civil rights pioneers sat at the “whites only” lunch counter and launched the sit-in movement in 1960. Photo by NatalieSchorr/Shutterstock

Day 3: Greensboro

Drive time from Raleigh: 90 minutes

Next up, history 101. Start with the International Civil Rights Center & Museum at the F. W. Woolworth building, where four college freshmen helped launch the sit-in movement in 1960. Take in the pictorials, video re-enactments, interactive components, and artifacts. I had a surge of emotion looking at the images of the era’s violence and wrestled with my feeling of heaviness. My spirits lifted with a visit to Magnolia House, a former Green Book hotel, where legends including James Brown, Ray Charles, and Tina Turner stayed—and after recent renovations, you can, too. Browse the memorabilia, stay for Sunday brunch. Next, hop on Brew Peddlers’ trolley and peddle around downtown to hit bars, breweries, and restaurants. When you’re ready to chill, head to the O. Henry Hotel for afternoon tea. The Social Lobby is grand, with its wood paneling, piano, and ornate, yet comfy sofas and chairs.



Where to stay: Proximity Hotel

Book now: Proximity Hotel

The Proximity Hotel is not only the first LEED Platinum hotel in the country—it’s also where guests like former President Obama have checked in.



Day 4: Winston-Salem

Drive time from Greensboro: 35 minutes

This small city’s Downtown Arts District Association is emerging, with murals, galleries, an urban art park, boutiques, breweries, and distilleries. (Don’t miss the monthly First Friday gallery hop nights.) My favorite shop was Body and Soul, where owner Dana Simone has created a haven to get lost in. It’s four stores in one: a book room, an Afrocentric gallery, a section with scarves and jewelry, and another with skincare and aromatherapy. We chatted and chatted—that’s southern hospitality at its finest.

There’s also plenty to see in other neighborhoods. Over at Winston-Salem State University, the Diggs Gallery has been called one of the top 10 African American galleries in the country. And Old Salem Museum & Gardens is a living history enclave and museum, so you’ll see folks in 18th- and 19th-century costumes. Get in the spirit with pottery, quilting, or shoemaking.

Where to stay: The Cardinal Hotel

Book now: The Cardinal Hotel

Did you know that the Empire State Building had a precursor, and it happens to be in Winston-Salem? Housed in the historic R.J. Reynolds building, the muse of the Empire State Building, the Cardinal Hotel is a beautiful example of art deco glamour. Stop for a photo in the gold gilded elevator bank complete with original details from 1929, before tucking into a French-inspired dinner at the Katharine Brasserie & Bar. Don’t miss the Rec Room, an adult-size playground complete with a half basketball court, bowling lanes, and a corkscrew slide.

Charlotte is filled with interesting cultural centers and museums, including the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art. 4kclips/Shutterstock

Day 5: Charlotte

Drive time from Winston-Salem: 90 minutes

Finally, head to Charlotte for museums like the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, the Mint, and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts & Culture. Sports fans can check out the NASCAR Hall of Fame or try Olympic-level whitewater rafting at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. I fell in love with the Gantt. The art is powerful and political, with the truth on full display.

Charlotte’s charm extends beyond downtown to its neighborhoods. Hit NoDa, the colorful arts and entertainment district, for the street art, people, and establishments. Sample craft beers at the many breweries, hunt for cool vintage clothing at the Rat’s Nest, or re-energize at Smelly Cat Coffeehouse & Roastery. When it comes to cuisine, though you expect great barbecue and fried chicken here, you can also try Ethiopian, Armenian, or Malaysian eateries. By the end of my road trip through the Piedmont, I felt like I had watched a blockbuster—but I know there’s more to this movie. I’m already anticipating the sequel, plotting my return.

Where to stay: The Ivey’s Hotel

Book now: The Ivey’s Hotel

This Parisian-inspired boutique hotel is one of the latest additions to the Uptown neighborhood. The 47 rooms are truly spacious with seating areas and fully stocked mini bars, along with dual vanity spa bathrooms. As a guest, take advantage of the serenity of the Library Lounge with a favorite book and a cocktail. It’s not open to the public.

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