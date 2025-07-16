This Viral Québec Tourism Ad Sends a Heartfelt Message to Americans—and It’s Working

Canada, or more specifically, Québec’s Eastern Townships, is ready to hug it out. The region, which is about an hour southeast of Montreal, recently put out an ad aimed at encouraging American travelers to visit during a time of strained Canada–U.S. relations. The ad, released May 26, has now become an international sensation.

The “Come Hug It Out” tourism campaign is meant to serve as a warm invitation to U.S. visitors, reminding them that they’re always welcome in this charming corner of Canada. And it has gone viral, amassing more than 7 million views. Even celebrities such as Sharon Stone commented on a Buzzfeed post about the ad—an indication that its message resonates.

In the 30-second spot, an American tourist checks into a hotel and hesitantly tells the receptionist, “I don’t speak French. . . . I’m American.” A close-up shows her pressing a red button beneath the desk, leaving viewers wondering if she might be alerting security. Instead, the counter lifts and she steps out to offer the guest a hug. The ad, which launched on social media platforms across the U.S. Northeast, closes with the tagline: “Come hug it out in the Eastern Townships.”

The Eastern Townships is a region in Québec that is heavily reliant on U.S. visitors because it borders Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. But political tensions—including U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods and flippant remarks about annexing Canada—have made cross-border hospitality more complicated. The president levied a blanket 25 percent tariff on all goods in March, except those under the existing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Trump ramped up his levy policy toward Canada last week, saying the U.S. would impose a 35 percent tariff on imports beginning in August. In a letter posted on his social media, President Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the new rate would go into effect on August 1 and would go up further if Canada retaliated. The 35 percent tariff already marks an increase from the current 25 percent rate that Trump assigned in March.

The ad ends with a heartwarming moment between the hotel clerk and the guest. Courtesy of Tourism Eastern Townships and La Bande

The Eastern Townships’ Come Hug It Out ad aims to rebuild goodwill at a time when these political measures are having a negative impact on cross-border tourism.

“American travelers are a strategic market for us, but more than that, we value the close cultural and social ties we share with our neighbors and want to continue building those bridges,” says Shanny Hallé, a spokesperson for Québec’s Eastern Townships’ tourism department.

In the Eastern Townships, Americans generate nearly $73 million in economic benefits for the region each year, according to Hallé.

In 2023, 2.3 million American tourists traveled to Québec. According to data released by Statistics Canada for June 2025, compared to June 2024, there was a 10.4 percent decrease in the number of car trips made by Americans to Canada. In Québec specifically, a 10.6 percent drop was reported, says Yannick Rhéaume, Communications and Public Affairs manager, Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec (Bonjour Québec). This drop is largely due to fewer day-trippers and shopping visits, while longer leisure and business stays have remained more stable, says Hallé.

The number of American air arrivals at Montréal-Trudeau Airport fell by 4.4 percent compared to June 2024.

“We wanted to proactively counter the decline in U.S. visitors and reassure those who might feel hesitant about coming,” says Hallé. “The message was simple yet heartfelt: You’re not just expected in the Townships, you’re truly welcome.”

Hallé notes that the ad has tugged on heartstrings, tapping into people’s emotions, at a time when U.S. travelers may be concerned about anti-American sentiment abroad.

“The combination of humor and sincerity reminded people of our shared humanity and the bonds between our countries,” she adds.

And it might just be working. According to Hallé, businesses in the Eastern Townships have reported a recent uptick in bookings from U.S. visitors, including from as far away as California, Arizona, and other western states, well beyond the region’s traditional Northeast markets.

“We’ve also heard directly from some visitors who told us the ad reassured them and convinced them to come,” Hallé tells Afar.

And the region hasn’t stopped there when it comes to enticing Americans. A dedicated ambassador is traveling across the Eastern Townships this summer to meet with tourism businesses, provide tips for welcoming American visitors, and help strengthen their capacity to deliver on the campaign’s message of authenticity and warmth, says Hallé.

The ambassador is providing travel business owners and operators with a flier about the ad, the campaign, and the importance of welcoming guests.

In addition, the tourism bureau is already starting to think about the second phase of the campaign to showcase the region’s spectacular autumn or winter landscapes while building on the same heartfelt message of a welcoming embrace.

Says Hallé, “By keeping the momentum alive and staying true to our values of warmth, proximity, and authenticity, we aim to continue positioning the Eastern Townships as a symbol of Canadian hospitality and as a destination where Americans truly feel at home.”