Washington, D.C.

Travelers flying into D.C. have a choice of three airports: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). You can then make your way into the city via taxi or shared van service. SuperShuttle serves all three airports. From Reagan National, travelers also have the option of taking the Metrorail into town. From Dulles, Metrobus 5A is an express bus that delivers passengers to L’Enfant Plaza, D.C. Metro station. From BWI, arrive in the city via a MARC train or Amtrak train, which takes you to the Union Station D.C. Metro station.

D.C. is an extremely walkable city, but many options exist for getting around town. The Metro is often the fastest and most efficient way to move between neighborhoods. And the DC Circulator, at $1 a ride, offers an economical fare on six routes through town. Cabs are readily available, but if you need one and there's none in sight, your mobile device can connect you either to a dispatcher or directly with a taxi. If you're driving, you can use your smartphone to pay for parking by signing up with Parkmobile. The system will send you an SMS when your park time is about to expire, and you can add time using your smartphone. You can also rent a bicycle to ride around the city, through Capital Bikeshare.