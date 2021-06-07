Pick a podcast, gas up (or charge up), and hit the road for one of these epic drives.

From there, head east to Montauk, stopping for a famed lobster roll at Bostwick’s Chowder House on Route 27 en route to Montauk. Hang 10 with the surfers at Ditch Plains, where you can grab lunch from the longtime food truck, the Ditch Witch, then browse the shops in town or pop into local favorite 668 the Gig Shack for its delicious blackened local fish “montacos” or tuna tartare taquitos. Consider a stay at the scene-y the Surf Lodge (if you want an entree to its wellness classes or concert series) or Gurney’s Resort along old Montauk Highway, situated along one of the finest stretches of sand on the East Coast. Photo by Mia2you/Shutterstock Key West’s Overseas Highway runs the length of the Florida Keys. Florida’s Overseas Highway: Coastal glory + key lime pie Distance: 165 miles Start: Miami Beach End: Key West Rent a convertible for this sun-kissed stretch: With 165 miles—113 of them on the iconic Overseas Highway (U.S. 1)—and 42 bridges to cross (including the spectacular Seven Mile Bridge, whose older span you can also walk over, in Marathon, FL), this American road trip is a classic. Electric vehicles can take you the whole way without a recharge stop—and there are multiple hotels and resorts with EV charging stations at trip’s end in Key West. Begin in Miami, by strolling along the Wynwood Art District to snap Instagram stories in front of colorful street art murals, and visit the myriad groovy little galleries or the Museum of Graffiti and get a beer at any number of craft breweries. For an elevated sushi feast, book a 10-course chef’s tasting (or 6-course vegetarian menu) at the celebrated Austin import Uchi. The art deco hotels along Ocean Drive are worth a look before you head out of town. Put your top down and delight in the ocean air as you traverse U.S. 1, making stops along the way for key lime pie. (You could make the entire trip a quest to find the perfect sweet/tart slice of heaven, but the best bite may be at trip’s end with the family recipe used at Key West’s Blonde Giraffe, a consistent fan favorite over the generations.) Full-fledged divers will want to spend an afternoon underwater in the Dive Capital of the World, Key Largo, which also boasts the first underwater preserve in the United States, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Everyone else can enjoy an afternoon of snorkeling along the coral reefs of the six Keys that make up Islamorada. (Geology and history buffs may want to check out Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park and the History of Diving Museum.) It’s worth booking one of the 16 elegant suites at Casa Morada for a night or two to better savor every moment. At the tail end of the route, and the southernmost point in the country, Key West resides just 90 miles from Cuba and has an inclusive spirit that’s long welcomed LGBTQ communities and nourished writers such as Ernest Hemingway. Check in to the colonial Queen Anne Artist House, with rooms sporting 12-foot ceilings, and stroll through the historic district neighborhood. Courtesy of Explore Charleston Charleston packs in a huge number of historic sites. Charleston to Savannah: A southern charmer Distance: 113 miles Start: Charleston, SC End: Savannah, GA After a year of pandemic cloistering at home, who couldn’t use some southern comfort? U.S. 17 connects two of the most iconic southern towns, from the foodie city of Charleston (from which you can also venture a bit further afield to the nearby sandy beaches of Sullivan Island) to the birthplace of southern Gothic, Savannah. Beginning in Charleston, founded in 1670, history buffs will want to park at the elegant John Rutledge House Inn, built in 1763 for South Carolina’s first governor, who helped write the U.S. Constitution. For a more modern design, check in to the Restoration, and enjoy its notable photography installations and crab cakes at the rooftop eatery, the Watch. Or head to the aptly named Darling Oyster Bar for fresh seafood and seasonal cooking. When you stroll along cobblestone streets to City Market, make time for at least one of the many historic plantations or gardens, such as the Gilded Age-era Calhoun Mansion and Gardens (now called the Williams Mansion), considered one of the most important pieces of Victorian architecture on the East Coast. A little over midway through the trip, stop in Beaufort, founded in 1711, for a scenic walking tour of historical sites and glimpses of Hollywood lore—parts of The Big Chill and Forest Gump were filmed here. Consider an overnight stay at the Beaufort Inn and an educational visit to Reconstruction Era National Historic Park and the Penn Center to better understand the history of slavery.

