California Coast Taco Crawl
Collected by Afar Magazine
The best taquerias and restaurants from San Francisco down to Orange County.
Save Place
2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
There is no better way to begin the grand taco crawl down California’s coast than by visiting one of San Francisco’s most famed taquerias. If you ask a local, chances are that La Taqueria is going to be an honorable mention. Accolades hang on the...
Save Place
1999 Pescadero Creek Rd, Pescadero, CA 94060, USA
Mercado & Taqueria de Amigos is located an hour south of San Francisco, not far from Pescadero Beach. This unassuming taco joint is actually within a gas station convenience store. The building is burnt orange and decorated with multi-colored...
Save Place
21401 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95062, USA
Further south, in Santa Cruz, Taqueria Michoacan is located on a busy street and very hard to miss. This bright yellow taqueria, complete with festive murals on the exterior was a great setting for the exceptional taco I devoured here. Look out...
Save Place
Strawberry Rd, California 95076, USA
This food truck in Watsonville will not be at the address provided, but instead in the general area right off Highway 1, along Strawberry Road. I found the truck parked on a dirt patch right off the freeway—it will be hard to miss. Just a...
Save Place
101 D St, Cayucos, CA 93430, USA
After eating several very traditional tacos, I was particularly excited for Ruddell’s Smokehouse. They make their own smoked products, including smoked albacore, salmon and seasonal oysters, which are also available pre-packaged to purchase. This...
Save Place
596 California Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA
My fearless taco-eating companion and I finally made it to San Louis Obispo, and the fatigue was starting to plague us. While we yearned for nourishment in the form of anything that was not a taco, we were devoted to this mission, and ordered...
Save Place
201 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Santa Barbara has no shortage of good Mexican food and for quick, savory street-style tacos, Taqueria Cuernavaca is a good option. The murals on the dining room walls will try to remind you that you’re eating authentic Mexican fare and the hustle...
Save Place
1408 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404, USA
Located in Santa Monica, Tacos Por Favor caters to the most eclectic group of people I have seen so far on my taco crawl. A huge, packed seating area plus the interesting combination of patrons (families, elderly persons, hipsters, etc.) suggested...
Save Place
550 N El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672, USA
My taco crawl down the coast of California culminated in San Clemente, not far from where I grew up. Famous for their fish tacos, and potato, bean, and cheese burritos, Pedro’s is a hometown favorite of mine. Fortunately, my return to Pedro’s...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25