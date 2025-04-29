This California Wine Region is the Burgundy of the U.S.

There’s something in the air in Sonoma County—and in the soil, the water, even the fog, and most definitely the grapes. It’s a corner of the world defined by rich wine heritage. Less well-known is the French influence found throughout the region. At its heart is Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, with a Burgundian approach to winemaking that yields award-winning Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs.

Throughout Sonoma County, lavender fields, artisan perfumers, cozy bistros, and château-style stays also channel the joie de vivre of France, reimagined through Sonoma’s sun-drenched lens. Whether you’re sipping Chardonnay or slurping escargot, this part of Northern California invites you to slow down, savor, and stay awhile. The best place to start? A visit to Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards.

Visit Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards

Sonoma-Cutrer’s tasting room Courtesy of Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards

A little more than an hour north of San Francisco, Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley ranks among the world’s most prestigious wine regions. Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, found just outside the laid-back town of Windsor, brings Burgundian winemaking traditions to life while embodying the California wine country experience.

At Sonoma-Cutrer, the French approach influences every aspect of the winemaking process—from the vineyards’ careful design and grape row orientation to the near cave-like barrel rooms. The focus on Chardonnay and Pinot Noir within the Russian River Valley is rooted in century-old practices from Burgundy, where the expression of these varietals has long been a hallmark of the region’s winemaking tradition.

The wines gain their complexity from the distinctive terroir, shaped by the early morning fog that rolls in from the Pacific and the sun-drenched afternoons. This interplay, combined with Sonoma-Cutrer’s ability to adapt traditional French techniques to the coastal climate, results in a collection of celebrated wines that honor classic methods while showcasing a distinctly California character.

Sonoma-Cutrer’s reverence for French winemaking is deeply woven into its philosophy. Courtesy of Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards

You can choose from various delightful ways to relax on the sun-soaked estate on a visit here. Enjoy wine tastings with sweeping views of the vineyards and croquet lawns. Try charcuterie boards featuring locally sourced bites and private tastings that spotlight small-production Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs alongside the story of the vineyard’s history and winemaking philosophy. Those curious about the Burgundian craft of winemaking can experience the vineyard and cellar tour. It includes visiting the Grand Cru cellar and barrel-aging rooms housing the hand-selected French oak barrels, sourced from specific French forests in collaboration with family-run merrandiers (stave mills) and tonnelleries (barrel-makers).

Sonoma-Cutrer wines Courtesy of Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards

Stay at Hotel Les Mars

Make it a complete French-inspired trip to complement your visit to Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards. Start by checking into the Hotel Les Mars, a boutique retreat in Healdsburg that reflects the architecture and ambiance of a 17th-century French chateau. With 16 luxuriously appointed guest rooms, expect personalized service, complimentary French breakfasts, and daily wine and cheese receptions in the hotel’s wood-paneled library.

Check out the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

Off the historic plaza in Sonoma, the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art serves as the cultural heartbeat of the county. This beloved community space features bold exhibitions and hands-on workshops from local and international artists. Visit on the first Thursday to catch the Sonoma Art Walk, a monthly event celebrating Sonoma’s outstanding artists, restaurants, and more.

Enjoy local food at bakeries, markets, and beyond

Sonoma’s food scene rivals its wine reputation, especially at spots blending French techniques with California ingredients. In Windsor, Fleur Sauvage Chocolates crafts artisanal bonbons with seasonal, local ingredients.

Santa Rosa’s Goguette Bread is known for its naturally leavened loaves and French-style custard ice cream. Oliver’s Market is a fantastic place to stop for picnic provisions or edible souvenirs—the grocery store’s four locations showcase more than 6,000 Sonoma County–made products under one roof.

Go to a lavender farm

Monte-Bellaria di California in Sebastopol is a working farm with lavender fields that stretch across hillsides. The colors and scents are incredibly vivid in summer. Wander the walking paths that wind through the fields before browsing the farm store for small-batch lavender products, olive oil, and honey. While taking in the view, picnic tables are available to guests who want to linger with a local snack (bring a bottle of Sonoma-Cutrer). Check the farm’s website for seasonal opening times.

Dine at local restaurants

Sonoma County’s fine dining scene is revered, featuring exceptional local ingredients grown in the same distinctive terroir that makes the wines so excellent. Two of the region’s most notable restaurant experiences—SingleThread in Healdsburg and Cyrus in Geyserville—have been awarded Michelin stars for their multi-course menus showcasing Sonoma’s extraordinary flavors and culinary creativity.

For a casual meal, The Girl & The Fig in Sonoma serves French country cooking. Try to arrive a little early for a glass of Sonoma-Cutrer wine at the antique bar. Housed in the historic 1904 Maugg Building in downtown Santa Rosa, Augie’s French delivers classics like steak frites, duck confit, and escargots with truffle butter.

Shop for perfume

Sonoma Scent Studio makes handcrafted perfumes in small batches with regional botanicals, a distinctly Sonoma take on one of France’s most iconic luxuries. Each scent, with names like Jour Ensoleillé (sunny day), Pacific Forest, and Fig Tree, offers a personal way to remember the region’s natural beauty, captured through the very flora that grows here.