Travel to These 5 U.S. Pride Events for Music, Art, and a Roller-Disco

Pride, to me, is so much more than a rainbow-hued parade with balloon floats, drag queens, and Speedo-clad muscle men. It’s a month-long observance of LGBTQ authenticity and inclusivity, celebrating the strides we’ve made as a community for acceptance, both self and societal, while honoring those who fought before us. Pride is also a reminder of the work that’s yet to be done and our relentless commitment to equitable treatment.

While dancing and imbibing are expected (and welcomed!), we’ve also scoured the country to find five robust Pride events in June that are worth traveling for.

World Pride in Washington, D.C. (May 17–June 8)

Commemorating 50 years of Pride celebrations in D.C., our nation’s capital is home to this year’s World Pride at a time when the country, perhaps, needs it most. In addition to marquee events such as choral performances, political rallies, and a film festival, visitors can also engage in dedicated programming geared toward Latine, Black, trans, and adolescent members of the LGBTQ community. The three-week-long festivities will culminate with performances from queer icons Cynthia Erivo and Doechii (as well as Shakira) before passing the torch to 2026’s World Pride host: Amsterdam.

Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party (June 20)

Come for the art, stay for the party at Dallas Arts District’s largest Pride event outside of the city’s Pride weekend (which takes place June 14–15). In partnership with the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, and Crow Museum of Asian Art, guests can partake in Pride-themed museum tours that highlight local LGBTQ artists—many of whom are on location for meet and greets—and their artwork. There is also an opportunity to construct your own sculptures and keepsakes to memorialize a visit. And a bevy of food trucks, offering everything from juicy sliders to heat-combating snow cones, will be on hand during the fair’s eighth year.

Chicago Pride Fest (June 21–22)

At Chicago Pride Fest, adolecent members of the LGBTQ community can enjoy a Youth Pride Space. Photo by adonnelly_imaging/Shutterstock

This two-day street festival kicks off the Windy City’s official start to summer with a weekend chock-full of events in its historic gayborhood of Northalsted. There promises to be live music on three stages, a Youth Pride Space for teens, an annual “Best of Chicago” drag performance, Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus concert, and more than 150 food and merchandise vendors. It is arguably the most iconic display of LGBTQ love and festivity in the Midwest.

Denver Pride (June 28–29)

Take a hike, literally, before enjoying the wide array of entertainment offerings at Denver Pride, including showcases of ballroom and burlesque, a family story-time area, and revolving DJ sets. The mile-high fete attracts over 500,000 visitors, some of whom participate in a 5K race to mark the beginning of Pride. Best of all, the fun-filled weekend serves as the city’s largest annual fundraiser for the Center on Colfax, a flourishing nonprofit that provides life-saving mental health support, events, and resources to its LGBTQ residents.

San Francisco Pride (June 28–29)

San Francisco Pride this year features a rooftop roller-disco in partnership with Folsom Street Community Center. Courtesy of Y-S/Unsplash (L); Leighann Blackwood/Unsplash (R)