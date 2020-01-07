You don’t need to go halfway around the world to escape from the stress of daily life.

share this article

Sometimes, a week on the beach is not enough of an escape from the whirlwind of daily responsibilities and social media notifications. Increasingly, stressed-out travelers are finding respite in meditation retreats—daylong or multiday workshops during which participants engage in meditation and other mindfulness practices. But you needn’t journey to a mountaintop monastery in Thailand or an ashram in India to deep-breathe your way to tranquility. There are numerous meditation and Zen centers across the United States. Some focus on traditional schools of Buddhist teachings, such as Zen (which originated in China and is influenced by Taoist teachings) and Theravadan (which is the oldest school of Buddhism and practiced widely in Southeast Asia); some are hybrids and incorporate additional religious meditation practices (from Hinduism and Taoism, for example) and other mindfulness practices, including yoga or forest bathing. Many offer silent retreats. The options can be a little daunting, and many of the long-established retreat centers are clustered on the coasts. But RetreatBase, a new website launched in May 2019, allows users to search by location and filter by type to find their perfect match. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite retreat centers across the country, so you can soul-seek without using all your miles. Photo by Angie Smith; design by Emily Blevins Guests at Esalen in Big Sur, California, spend much of their time soaking in views of the Pacific Ocean. Esalen Institute Big Sur, California Overlooking the Pacific Ocean on California’s rocky central coast, Esalen is part retreat center, part educational institute for philosophical theory and research. It’s just three hours from San Francisco and five hours from Los Angeles, and a number of Esalen’s retreats do focus specifically on Buddhist, tantric, and other types of meditation. However, the center also offers up to 600 integrative weekend and weeklong workshops a year covering a wide range of topics—including dance, yoga, leadership, permaculture, and scientific inquiry. Guests can opt for a premium room with en suite bathrooms and ocean views, book a bunk bed in a dormitory, or reserve space to roll out a sleeping bag in a common area. The 27-acre campus includes a farm and gardens, an art studio, and a clothing-optional cliffside bathhouse and natural hot springs. Since its founding in 1962, Esalen has attracted famous visitors and residents such as Henry Miller, Joan Baez, Richard Feynman, and Hunter S. Thompson, and today, it hosts around 20,000 visitors each year. Shambhala Mountain Center Red Feather Lakes, Colorado

Article continues below advertisement

The Shambhala Mountain Center, two hours outside of Denver, is high in the Rocky Mountains and surrounded by pine and aspen forests. It was established in 1971 by Tibetan meditation master Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoch, who also founded the namesake secular meditation practice, which welcomes people from all faiths and backgrounds to seek an enlightened community based on basic goodness. The Shambhala Mountain Center holds more than 100 two-day to weeklong programs per year, including introductions to meditation, deep dives into different practices, and multidisciplinary offerings that incorporate indigenous wisdom traditions, body awareness practices, contemplative arts, and more. Accommodation varies, too, from well-appointed lodge rooms, to shared dormitories, to tents. The site is also home to the 108-foot-tall Great Stupa of Dharmakaya, one of the largest stupa (Buddhist shrine), in North America; it was built to honor Trungpa Rinpoch when he died. Courtesy of Zen Mountain Monastery; design by Emily Blevins Participants practice zazen, the form of meditation at the very heart of Zen practice, at Zen Mountain Monastery in the Catskills. Zen Mountain Monastery Mount Tremper, New York Set on 250 acres in the Catskills two and a half hours outside of New York City, the Zen Mountain Monastery teaches Western Zen Buddhism. The modern and distinctly American practice draws on the traditions of Zen Buddhism as they evolved in ancient China and Japan. Curious newbies can join regular meditators in the monastery’s weekly Sunday Morning Program or participate in an Intro to Zen weekend retreat. The center also offers longer programs, from one week to one month to one year, during which residents have the opportunity to learn more about integrating their practice into everyday life. Visitors stay in dorms (for short courses) or private rooms (longer retreats), and the main building, which was built as a Benedictine monastery, is a national and state historic landmark. The Zen Mountain Monastery also has a location in New York City. Rolling Meadows Brooks, Maine

Article continues below advertisement