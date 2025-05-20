6 Must-Visit Wine Country Restaurants for the Perfect Pairing

Home to thousands of acres of vineyards, California’s Sonoma Valley isn’t just about wine—it’s a gastronomic oasis known for chefs, restaurants, and bountiful local ingredients. Early vintners in the area, like Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards (founded some 40 years ago), helped shape the culinary and cultural landscape of Sonoma County. The Valley’s distinctive terroir and climate have drawn talented and intrepid winemakers to the region since the 1970s. As the area’s wine culture evolved, so did the culinary scene.

Charming small towns, such as Santa Rosa, Glen Ellen, Yountville, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, are well-known epicurean destinations, each with James Beard Award–winning and Michelin-starred restaurants. An emphasis on sourcing ingredients locally helped start the farm-to-table movement. True to the adage “what grows together goes together,” wines produced in the region have a natural affinity to produce grown in the same terroir, seafood from nearby shores, and meats sourced from local ranches.

Perhaps the best wines for pairing are from Sonoma-Cutrer, which uses old-world and new-world winemaking techniques to create wines that perfectly complement food—especially dishes from area restaurants. Discover some of Sonoma County’s top dining destinations where you can deliciously pair Sonoma-Cutrer wines with flavorful entrees. (Pro tip: some of these places feature Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards wines on the wine list and all offer corkage so you can bring your own bottle of Sonoma-Cutrer wine.)

How Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards makes wines perfect for food pairing

Sonoma-Cutrer’s chardonnay is one of the winery’s wines that pairs well with food. Courtesy of the Duckhorn Portfolio

Sonoma-Cutrer’s winemakers craft their wines with food pairing in mind, designed with vibrant acidity and balance to suit a wide variety of dishes. The label is known for consistent quality, thanks to the Directors of Winemaking.

The winery’s approach draws on the traditions of Burgundy, France, using time-honored techniques to create vintages against the wildly different Northern California backdrop. Like French wines, Sonoma-Cutrer’s wine reflects the unique qualities of its specific region—in Sonoma Valley, volcanic rock defines the terroir. Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes are also a shared focus of Burgundy and the Sonoma County winemaker.

Russian River Ranches pairs well with complex flavors. Courtesy of the Duckhorn Portfolio

The result is wine with a signature acidity that cleans the palate, making it the ideal companion for multicourse meals and complex culinary pairings. Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards’ flagship wine, Russian River Ranches, is the top-selling by-the-glass Chardonnay nationwide. To a similar effect, many area chefs embrace a mix of French cooking and West Coast style.

Swiss French fare on La Gare’s patio in Santa Rosa

In 1979, Swiss-born Marco and Gladys Praplan opened their French restaurant La Gare (French for “the station”) in Santa Rosa’s historic Railroad Square District. The classic European-style cuisine uses fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients and has won many awards over the years. After decades of being a seminal part of the area dining scene, the Praplans passed the torch to their children, who continue their parents’ tradition of serving mouthwatering, authentic dishes in a charming, relaxed atmosphere.

Try the demi-canard a l’orange, a braised half duck slowly simmered in a rich orange sauce, with Sonoma-Cutrer’s 2017 Pinot Noir, available by the bottle on the restaurant’s extensive wine list. With a bright blend of red fruit flavors and a hint of spice and earthy undertones, balanced by a smooth, medium-bodied structure and a long finish, the wine is a sublime match for the duck’s dark, savory flavor.

Wood-fired cuisine at Glen Ellen Star in Glen Ellen

Brick Chicken at Glen Ellen Star. Courtesy of Glen Ellen Star

The Michelin-starred restaurant Glen Ellen Star is in the heart of Glen Ellen. It’s helmed by Chef Ari Weiswasser, who worked his way through New York City’s fine dining scene before moving to California, where he spent two years at the French Laundry. His team has an impressive background, too, ranging from Le Bernardin to the Capital Grill. Glen Ellen Star’s nearby gardens, the Glentucky Family Farm, supply the kitchen with produce.

The restaurant specializes in wood-fired cooking techniques to draw out the flavors of California-centric dishes, a style echoed by its laid-back atmosphere. The wood-paneled dining space features an open kitchen with a spacious outdoor patio that blurs indoors and out.

Order the house-made rigatoni, served with cream of porcini, roasted wild mushrooms, fried Vidalia onions, and Point Reyes truffle toma cheese, and bring your own bottle to savor it with a Sonoma-Cutrer Pinot Noir. Silky tannins and bright fruit notes pair wonderfully with the dish’s pungent, earthy flavors.

Classic French cuisine at Yountville’s Bistro Jeanty

California produce stars on the menu of Bistro Jeanty. Courtesy of Bistro Jeanty/Alexander Rubin

Chef Philippe Jeanty learned homestyle French cooking at his mother’s and grandmother’s sides while growing up in Champagne, France. His childhood was filled with preparing meals for his large family, visits to a neighbor’s dairy for milk, and evenings at the local bistro before taking a summer job working with a chef at age 14.

After opening his namesake spot in Yountville in 1977, Jeanty introduced Bistro Jeanty in 1998. His vision was simple: a classic, French-style bistro that recalled his childhood memories of dining en famille, a place that was comfortable and informal, used fresh, high-quality ingredients, and prepared dishes that toe the line between fine dining and homey classics. Expect red-and-white striped awnings, woven rattan café chairs, a long European bar, and exposed brick walls covered in vintage French signs at the James Beard Award–nominated restaurant.

Sole Meunière, an iconic French dish, perfectly pairs with a Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay, which you can bring for a corkage fee. The fried sole’s mild flavor and its buttery, lemony caper sauce are an ideal match for the wine’s bright acidity; fruity lemon, pear, and apple notes; and creamy mouthfeel.

Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro in Yountville

Thomas Keller’s name is synonymous with the French Laundry, but soon after it opened in 1994, the chef announced Bouchon Bistro. Its seasonal menu features French staples like leg of lamb, roast chicken, and trout amandine prepared with Keller’s legendary attention to detail. The restaurant has the feel of a Parisian dining room with tall windows, an exposed brick facade, and a patio full of classic café chairs. Wood elements like exposed beams and a gleaming bar lend a coziness to the atmosphere.

Bouchon serves its demi-homard (half lobster) chilled, which is delightful with a Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards Chardonnay that you can supply. Its fruity brightness and subtle oak notes complements the lobster’s buttery, sweet meat well.

Russian River Ranches even works well with pasta. Courtesy of the Duckhorn Portfolio

Seven Courses at Healdsburg’s Troubadour Bread & Bistro

A relative newcomer to Sonoma Valley’s French-California dining scene, Troubadour Bread & Bistro opened in Healdsburg three years ago. Chefs Sean and Melissa McGaughy bring culinary experience to their restaurants, from three Michelin-starred spots to farmers market stalls. After meeting at an area farm, inn, and restaurant called Single Thread, the couple opened a bakery called Quail & Condor. Following its success, they launched Troubadour, which the couple calls their raison d’être—a restaurant that reflects their philosophy while embracing the availability of local ingredients and interpreting them in a contemporary French style. Its open and airy feel features white walls and communal seating at wood tables.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Troubadour is a boulangerie offering French-style pastry, including croissants, cannelles, financiers, and sourdough. At 5:30 p.m., the menu shifts to a seven-course prix-fixe menu that includes escargot and steak tartare. Match the sea bream bouillabaisse—a melange of mussels, rouille, and cured citrus dashi—with a Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards’ Chardonnay that you bring.

Classic French favorites at Brigitte Bistro in Petaluma

One of Brigitte Bistro’s elegant dishes. Courtesy of Brigitte Bistro

Chef Nick Ronan spent his childhood between Paris and Southern France, inspiring his latest project, Brigitte Bistro in Petaluma. After honing his skills in top-tier kitchens in London and Paris, the chef brought his signature French style and ebullient personality to Northern California in 2008, opening concepts like Chou Chou, Bisou, and later Beso, fusing French and Spanish culinary traditions. During the pandemic, Ronan moved from bustling San Francisco to quieter Petaluma, where he opened Brigitte Bistro, named after his late mother, last year.

The jewel-box-sized restaurant has a small bar, a chef’s counter, and a baby grand piano—all contributing to its effusive, bubbly energy. Ronan’s reputation for welcoming guests warmly to eat good food together shines at Brigitte Bistro. Its menu is a roster of French classics like onion soup gratinée, pâté en croûte, and charcuterie, all prepared using locally sourced ingredients.

Get the rack of lamb, served with a celery root Napoleon, green peas, a crushed macadamia nut crust, and a rosemary glaze. The hearty dish’s earthy and spicy flavors go well with a Sonoma-Cutrer Pinot Noir—bring a bottle to enjoy.