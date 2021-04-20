Anglin's Fishing Pier 2 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA

Boatless Fishing in Lauderdale By the Sea Since 1963 Anglin's Pier have provided locals with boatless fishing and tours. Stop into the shop for bait, tours and a snack at the cafe. The owners are always providing fisherman with new experiences for recreation and sightseeing.



Take a tour to look down through the pier and see the many sub-tropical and tropical fish that call the pier their home.



Choose from sand or reef "rock" fishing. At the beginning of the pier, go for croakers, Gulf kings, whiting and Mangrove snapper.



In the middle of the pier, the guides will direct you in catching snook, pompano, snapper, tarpon, cobia, bluefish and mackerel.



Tours go between $3 and $5 daily.



