Anglin's Fishing Pier
2 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
| +1 954-924-3613
Boatless Fishing in Lauderdale By the SeaSince 1963 Anglin's Pier have provided locals with boatless fishing and tours. Stop into the shop for bait, tours and a snack at the cafe. The owners are always providing fisherman with new experiences for recreation and sightseeing.
Take a tour to look down through the pier and see the many sub-tropical and tropical fish that call the pier their home.
Choose from sand or reef "rock" fishing. At the beginning of the pier, go for croakers, Gulf kings, whiting and Mangrove snapper.
In the middle of the pier, the guides will direct you in catching snook, pompano, snapper, tarpon, cobia, bluefish and mackerel.
Tours go between $3 and $5 daily.
almost 7 years ago
Cast a Line at Anglin's Pier
Lauderdale-by-the-sea is home to the only ocean pier in Fort Lauderdale. A few dollars gets you in, and a store at the entrance of the pier sells and rents fishing equipment, tackle, and bait. The pier is open 24 hours, but daytime visits let you get some sun at the particularly lovely beach the pier, and maybe even a look around in the nearby shops. Also, at the entrance, there is Anglins Beach Cafe (if you don't end up catching your own dinner).