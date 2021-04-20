Where are you going?
400 40th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Website
| +1 510-597-0400
More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

On a cold evening I craved some gooey goodness and headed straight to Homeroom for warm, delicious mac and cheese. This Temescal district favorite never fails to satisfy my cheesy cravings. With over 10 different varieties of mac & cheese on the menu you can find something to devour. I like the classic or vermont white cheddar mac but those that aren't calorie-shy should try the Trailer Mac - cheddary mac with Niman Ranch hot dog and topped with crushed potato chips. Minty peas are a must as well. Sit down or take-out. Now there's a mobile app so order online and drive-thru for pickup. You won't find better mac & cheese anywhere! Open for lunch & dinner.
By Clare Olivares , AFAR Local Expert

