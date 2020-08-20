The 14 Best Road Trips in the U.S. to Take in 2020

Whether you’re looking for sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean or a multiday adventure through national parks, these road trips provide plenty of opportunities for every kind of traveler to properly explore the United States.

This year, with the coronavirus pandemic still looming, many of us have had to cancel international trips or any journey that requires a plane ride. That doesn’t mean that travel is completely canceled—in fact, it’s an opportunity to hop in the car and explore America from its major highways and backroads. (Of course, you’ll have to make sure you’ve got plenty of masks and practice social distancing, adhere to considerate travel etiquette, and check local parks and attractions for opening times and guidelines.) From coastal routes to adventures through national parks, these scenic road trips allow you to enjoy the detours as much as the final destination. Whether you’re traveling by van, RV, motorcycle, or four-door sedan, these are the best road trips in the United States for every kind of traveler. Cross-country road trips in the U.S. Bangor, Maine, to Seattle, Washington: The Great Northern on U.S. Route 2 There are an infinite (and infinitely fun) number of ways to trek across the country, but missing out on the vast diversity and expansiveness of U.S. 2 would be a shame. This drive runs the entire top border of the United States and showcases otherworldly natural wonders like the Columbia Plateau and the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. You’ll also get to explore Glacier National Park toward the end of the cross-country trip. Note: You’ll have to skip the part of this journey that goes through Canada for now because of the ban on nonessential travel. Chicago to Los Angeles: A Whiskey Road Trip on Route 66 It doesn’t get more American than a 2,000-mile road trip along the entirety of Route 66. And to take your cross-country road trip to the next level, we recommend exploring another American pastime—whiskey. Starting in Chicago and ending in L.A., you’ll stop by some of the leading craft distilleries in the United States, like Few Spirits in Chicago, Still 630 in St. Louis, and Red Fork Distillery in Tulsa. Just remember to drink responsibly—this is a road trip after all. Get the full itinerary: Put a New Twist on Route 66—Make It an American Whiskey Road Trip Photo bt saraporn / Shutterstock Morro Bay, about 45 minutes south of Hearst Castle, is yet another great place to stop along the California coast. Western U.S. Road Trips Dana Point to San Francisco: A Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip The seemingly endless views of the Pacific Ocean along Highway 1 are what road trip dreams are made of, and with so many stops along the 655-mile stretch, we thought it best to highlight the ones that are well worth pulling over for. Don’t miss the perfect surfing waves for all abilities at Pismo Beach or Hearst Castle, a 165-room national historic landmark that was developed by publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst. Get the full itinerary: The Best Stops for a Road Trip on the Pacific Coast Highway Big Sur to Mono County: A Literary Road Trip Through Northern California

Yes, this requires that you actually put down your book to drive, but seeing some of the pivotal places that shaped American authors will be so worth it. Follow in the footsteps of writers like Jack Kerouac, Maya Angelou, and Amy Tan on this road trip that takes you through literary landmarks in Northern California, such as Caffe Trieste, a meeting place for Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg, Alan Watts, and other bohemian writers and thinkers. This 12-stop itinerary is perfect if you live in the Bay Area because you’ll be able to stay relatively close to home. Get the full itinerary: The California Road Trip All Book Lovers Should Take Phoenix to the Grand Canyon: The Ideal Arizona Road Trip This 240-mile road trip provides plenty of opportunities for scenery, hiking, and biking. Try conquering the 2,704-foot elevation of Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale or take in the beautiful red rocks of Sedona on a hike to Cathedral Rock. Get the full itinerary: The Classic 5-Day Arizona Road Trip Zion National Park to Grand Canyon National Park: A Nature Lover’s Perfect Road Trip If you’re looking to hit as many national parks as possible in one road trip, this itinerary is for you. This journey through the southwestern United States lets you hike Angel’s Landing in Zion, feel tiny under Delicate Arch in Arches National Park, and, of course, raft down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. Most visitors to the Grand Canyon remain on the rim, but we recommend staying at least four days to venture within the canyon and take advantage of the trails and river rafting. Get the full itinerary: The Ideal Road Trip Through U.S. National Parks San Juan Scenic Skyway Road Trip: An Adventure Through Southwestern Colorado This trip takes you along the 232-mile loop of the San Juan Scenic Skyway, where you will see plenty of alpine forests, mining towns, and craggy peaks. And for anyone looking to enjoy refreshments after a long day of driving, this route features many opportunities to stop at some of the best breweries in Colorado, such as Ska Brewing Co. in Durango. Get the full itinerary: The Ultimate Southwestern Colorado Road Trip Denver to Montrose: A 420-Mile-Long Road Trip Through Colorado Want to explore even more of the Centennial State? Head out on this weeklong trip where you can fish for salmon in Colorado’s largest reservoir, visit numerous small towns like Paonia and Crawford with thriving art scenes along the Colorado Creative Corridor, and explore Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, one of the least visited national parks.



Get the full itinerary: Art Stars, High-Altitude Wines, and a Remote National Park: An Excellent Colorado Road Trip Photo by photo.ua / Shutterstock The State Capitol Building in Nashville marks the end of this road (trip). Eastern U.S. Road Trips Seneca Falls, New York, to Nashville, Tennessee: Follow the Path of the Women’s Suffrage Movement