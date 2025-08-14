Travel InspirationEpic TripsSolo Travel

Solo Travel Can Be Life-Changing. These Stories Will Inspire You to Take the Leap

From art retreats to mountain treks, this collection of articles has trip recommendations and advice for any type of solo traveler.

By Chloe Arrojado
August 14, 2025
Slovenia-Solo-Travel-Hub-Julia-Nimke.jpg

Photo by Julia Nimke

Solo travelers in movies and memoirs seem to all have the same sort of vacation: They go to a new place, face fish-out-of-water situations and challenges, and then return home all the wiser—having “found themselves.” But in reality, solo travel is much richer and more diverse than that.

While there is a unique sense of empowerment that comes from a solo adventure like journeying out into the Himalayas alone (and you can read about it here!), this is just one of many ways to have an incredible solo trip. Yes, it can mean truly being the only person for miles, but it also can entail making friends in the middle of New Orleans. Or you may discover that solo travel is the best way to invest in your passion, whether that be photography, painting, or writing. You may even find, as one writer did, your own way of creating solo travel in the company of friends, which she calls “solo travel, together.”

No matter your travel style and preferences, there’s a trip out there for you. So read on to learn about the many ways lone adventurers are redefining solo travel and for ideas for where to go next yourself.

Solo traveler in Trieste, Italy
Solo Travel
Where to Travel Solo Based on Your Personality Type
Travel advisers and experts weigh in on the best trips to take, depending on your personality.
August 12, 2025 03:58 PM
 · 
Joel Balsam
Views of Nepal's Himalayan Mountains
Solo Travel
I Spent a Month Solo Hiking in the Himalayas. I Recommend It to Everyone.
As cliché as it sounds, sometimes you have to lose yourself to find yourself.
August 13, 2025 12:41 PM
 · 
Kate McMahon
Taking up photography in scenic settings like Japan.
Solo Travel
5 Solo Travel Ideas for Pursuing a Craft, Whether You Love Painting, Ceramics, Writing, or Learning Languages
Monet was inspired by his gardens at Giverny in France; Kerouac by his road trips across the U.S. You can find inspiration in your own travels on one of many workshop-style trips.
August 14, 2025 09:28 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Bali Rice Fields and Bali Beaches
Travel Tips + Etiquette
“Solo Travel, Together” Might Just Be Our Favorite New Trip Idea
Group travel or solo travel? Believe it or not, there’s a new hybrid in town.
August 12, 2025 03:56 PM
 · 
Victoria M. Walker
A man in a backpack walking through a red shrine entrance in Shingu, Japan.
Solo Travel
These 10 Travel Destinations Are Better as a Solo Traveler
Going solo? Go here.
August 06, 2025 12:12 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
A person in a pink hooded jacket standing at the railing of a ship looking out at soaring green and rocky mountain rising from the water
Cruise
Is This the Best Way to Travel Solo?
There’s a way to go it alone without feeling alone.
February 12, 2025 03:44 PM
 · 
Katie Chang
Woman with backpack and knit hat walking on path in autumn forest.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
You Don’t Have to Be Young, Single, or Adventurous to Take a Solo Trip. Here’s What I’ve Learned.
Tips from a lifelong solo traveler on how to make solo travel rewarding at any age
May 22, 2024 09:36 AM
 · 
Pat Tompkins

See More Solo Travel Stories

Chloe Arrojado
Chloe’s love of travel grew out of her interest in learning languages. She’s spent time living in Italy, Spain, and out of her car (which she loves to talk about). Previously, she’s worked for publications including Afar, Frommer’s, and Entrepreneur.

Her expertise is on all things related to road trips, solo travel, and being a digital nomad. She’s usually in North Carolina or New York City when she’s not on the move.
From Our Partners
The m/s Paul Gaugin in Mo’orea
Journeys: Oceania
A Romantic 10-Night Cruise Through French Polynesia
Sponsored by
View of an Explora Cruise ship from a wild caribbean beach of Manzanillo at Puerto Viejo, Limon, Costa Rica
Cruise
These Caribbean Adventures Go Beyond the Beach
Sponsored by
Areal view of a hotel with overwater villas in the Maldives.
Loyalty + Rewards
5 Common Travel Card Mistakes You’re Probably Making
Sponsored by
Explora Journeys cruise ship in Ressurection Bay and surrounding mountains, Seward, Alaska
Cruise
Sail Alaska’s Coastline on a New Luxury Ship
Sponsored by
Uganda, Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Camp
Epic Trips
5 Epic Adventures with Stress-Free Planning
Sponsored by
The city of Lucerne, Switerland, at sunset.
Epic Trips
15 Days of Slow Travel Through Switzerland’s Scenic Towns
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Grenada is home to the world's first underwater garden.
Islands
7 Lesser-Visited Caribbean Islands for Tropical Hikes, White Sand Beaches, and Crystal Clear Water
August 14, 2025 12:10 PM
 · 
Kristin Braswell
Zion National Park
National Parks
These New Activist-Led Trips Are Helping Protect U.S. National Parks
August 14, 2025 11:40 AM
 · 
Chloe Berge
A bottle of De Browvrouw beer with two large glasses and a small shot glasses presumable filled with beer
River Cruises
Sip Your Way Through Europe’s Legendary “Beer Belt” on This Expert-Led Rhine River Cruise
August 13, 2025 05:11 PM
 · 
Jamie Ditaranto
A view of the accommodations and the surrounding reservoir at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree
Stay Here Next
A New Kind of Retreat Opens in Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Reserve—Here’s What It’s Like
August 12, 2025 06:10 PM
 · 
Elizabeth See

See More