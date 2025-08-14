Solo Travel Can Be Life-Changing. These Stories Will Inspire You to Take the Leap

Solo travelers in movies and memoirs seem to all have the same sort of vacation: They go to a new place, face fish-out-of-water situations and challenges, and then return home all the wiser—having “found themselves.” But in reality, solo travel is much richer and more diverse than that.

While there is a unique sense of empowerment that comes from a solo adventure like journeying out into the Himalayas alone (and you can read about it here!), this is just one of many ways to have an incredible solo trip. Yes, it can mean truly being the only person for miles, but it also can entail making friends in the middle of New Orleans. Or you may discover that solo travel is the best way to invest in your passion, whether that be photography, painting, or writing. You may even find, as one writer did, your own way of creating solo travel in the company of friends, which she calls “solo travel, together.”

No matter your travel style and preferences, there’s a trip out there for you. So read on to learn about the many ways lone adventurers are redefining solo travel and for ideas for where to go next yourself.