This Scenic Coastal Amtrak Route Connecting New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, Is Finally Back, After 20 Years

For the first time in nearly 20 years, almost to the day, passenger trains will once again travel the Gulf Coast between Mobile, Alabama, and New Orleans.

On August 18, Amtrak’s Mardi Gras service launches twice-daily departures between the two cities, with stops in four Coastal Mississippi communities: Bay Saint Louis, Biloxi, Gulfport, and Pascagoula. Despite the name, the service is available year-round (not just during carnival season).

The route hasn’t run since Hurricane Katrina destroyed sections of track in 2005, and its return is part of the Gulf Coast Corridor Improvement Project, which also aims to strengthen the region’s storm resilience.

The rail line’s name nods to the famous New Orleans celebration and its deep roots in Mobile, which hosted the country’s first Mardi Gras in 1703—more than a century before the Big Easy’s inaugural parade in 1837. Local leaders see the revitalized route as a major boon for tourism and local businesses. “This isn’t just a transportation milestone; it’s a transformative opportunity to drive tourism growth across our entire region,” Judy Young, CEO of tourism organization Coastal Mississippi, said in a release.

The 145-mile trip takes about three hours and 45 minutes. Riders can choose either coach or business class; neither has middle seats, and both offer café service with a menu of local specialties. Business-class passengers get extra legroom with footrests and one complimentary nonalcoholic beverage. In New Orleans, the route connects to Amtrak’s Sunset Limited service toward Houston, San Antonio, Tucson, and Los Angeles and to the City of New Orleans route linking Memphis and Chicago. In Mobile, travelers can continue their journey by car or bus to other Gulf Coast destinations. Notably, the Southern Rail Commission’s next project is extending service into Florida. Mardi Gras service tickets start at $15 one way or $59 for business class; you can book now through Amtrak’s website or app.

What to see, do, and eat along the Amtrak Mardi Gras route

Between the route’s famous end points of New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, travelers will find four charming, slow-paced coastal Mississippi cities, each with its own distinct appeal.

Oh, the seafood you will eat along the way. Hop into the Thorny Oyster in Bay Saint Louis for a solid lineup of fish and shellfish. Courtesy of the Thorny Oyster

Bay Saint Louis

Dubbed Mississippi’s “Secret Coast,” Bay Saint Louis charms with its uncrowded, dog-friendly white-sand beach and artsy Old Town. Pop into galleries and boutiques, nosh on fresh seafood at Thorny Oyster or The Blind Tiger, and hunt for whimsical “Angels in the Bay,” live oak trees with angels carved into them. Steps from the station, the Depot District has new restaurants (check out Hen House of Bay St. Louis for wine, cocktails, and charcuterie, or Butcher Block Steak House, a local favorite, with another in-town location and one in Biloxi), shops, and a lively Wednesday night market with food trucks, craft vendors, and live music.

Biloxi

Biloxi blends beach culture with adventure and a vibrant casino scene. Tour the cast-iron Biloxi Lighthouse, book a fishing charter, rent a paddleboard, or simply relax on the gleaming white sand. Once called “The Seafood Capital of the World,” Biloxi invites travelers to take a shrimping tour, visit the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, and sample global-inspired Gulf seafood. Try White Pillars, helmed by James Beard semifinalist Austin Sumrall.

Gulfport

Mississippi’s second-largest city offers family-friendly attractions and easy access to Gulf Islands National Seashore. Visit the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies to interact with sting rays or dolphins, or take a day trip to Ship Island. From March through October, the ferry whisks visitors 11 miles south to the barrier island, which has pristine beaches, a designated swimming area, and the historic Fort Massachusetts. On the mainland, Gulfport’s wide swath of sand features shallow water, playgrounds, volleyball courts, and a fishing pier.

Take in the natural beauty of Pascagoula’s many marshes and swamps. Courtesy of Shutterstock

Pascagoula

Situated on the Gulf and its namesake river, laid-back Pascagoula is all about nature—and Jimmy Buffett, who was born here. Besides Buffett Beach, outdoor spaces include salt marshes, cypress swamps, the Magnolia Birding Pier, and the town’s Historic Bike Trail. Visit the brick Round Island Lighthouse and LaPointe-Krebs House, the oldest building in Mississippi. It dates back to about 1718 and is one of two remaining examples of French Colonial architecture on the Gulf Coast (the other one is the Old Mobile Site in Alabama).