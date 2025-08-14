Bark Air, the Charter Service for Dog Owners, Now Offers Pet-Friendly Itineraries and Global Travel Support

It’s 2025, yet traveling with your dog can still be a challenge. Airline policies and fees vary widely. Pet-friendly accommodations might come with size or breed restrictions. Vaccination rules and health certificates add further complexity to international trips.

One company’s entire business model is to make that whole process a bit easier, starting with flights. Since launching in May 2024, Bark Air has put more than 1,000 dogs on 142 aircraft across “book-by-the-seat” options and shared or private charters. Travelers can book on Bark Air’s website for a seat on a scheduled flight (service is currently available on flights from New York to Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Paris, Madrid, and Lisbon), or the company can coordinate one-off full- and partial-charter private flights. Pricing starts at around $6,000 one-way.

However, the “dog-first hospitality brand” exclusively told Afar that it’s expanding beyond high-end air travel arrangements. This month, Bark Air is debuting a standalone concierge service designed to handle the logistics of journeying with your furry, four-legged friend.

Dubbed “Companion Concierge,” the offering coordinates associated dog travel needs, like managing animal regulations and paperwork, crafting city guides and pet-friendly itineraries, and arranging dog chaperone services. Pricing starts at $500 for an hour-long consultation and is open to anyone—not just those who fly with Bark Air.

It’s a natural evolution, says Michael Novotny, president of Bark Air. “We’ve heard customers say to us they want our personalized service, the ‘getting to know the dog and understanding what they need’ in a broader travel environment.”

Novotny notes that they’re already handling tricky logistics, like booking vet appointments abroad and reviewing records in advance to confirm if your dog is eligible to fly. Bark Air also sources dog-welcoming hotels, restaurants, and experiences. On the ground, it can provide transport options and connect with trusted local vendors, from veterinarians to groomers. All of these services are now available as part of the new concierge offering.

The company doesn’t own the planes, but instead leverages its expertise in the pet industry to create a bespoke experience. Bark Air is owned by Bark, which dates back to 2011 and is known for its BarkBox monthly delivery service of toys and treats.

Now, it’s using what it has learned in the past year of running Bark Air and its insights into how traveling with a dog can be tricky, like determining if your dog is eligible to fly, to launch a standalone concierge program. “We actually see a lot of one-way demand for international [travel with dogs] whether that’s relocation or extended stay travel,” Novotny adds. Whether dog owners are moving from the United States to Europe or planning a leisure trip to Shanghai, the company says it’s able to assist.

Starting at $500 (which includes an hour consultation plus itinerary creation and support), the Companion Concierge is a lower-barrier-to-entry option than flying with Bark Air for travelers eager to more seamlessly explore the world with their dogs. But there are also add-on services. Chauffeured car rides that mirror the Bark Air flight experience start at $350. (A dog’s music preference and motion sickness requirements are taken into account.) A dedicated dog chaperone offering personalized care, like dog sitting and walking services, starts at $100 per hour.

As a point of comparison, flying one-way on Bark Air from New York to Los Angeles starts at $6,575 (a ticket includes “one dog and one human companion”). One-way flights from New York to London clock in at $8,900. For travelers who book Companion Concierge and choose to fly Bark Air, they’ll receive the $500 consultation fee back as credit for a flight.