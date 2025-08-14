Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  August 13, 2025

Alaska Airlines Adds 2 New Europe Routes, Further Growing International Presence

The Seattle-based carrier has unveiled new flight routes to Europe for 2026, which is in addition to new service to Rome, Tokyo, and Seoul that had previously been announced.

Aerial view of a sea of mostly primary colored homes in Reykjavík, Iceland

The land of fire and ice will be easier to reach from the West Coast starting in 2026.

Photo by Tom Podmore/Unsplash

Alaska Airlines’ global footprint is growing again. Within the last year, the carrier has announced new service from Seattle, its hometown hub, to three overseas destinations: Tokyo, Seoul, and Rome. Now, it’s adding two more enviable landing spots.

Starting in spring 2026, Alaska will add a pair of transatlantic routes from Seattle: daily, year-round flights to London and a seasonal summer service to Reykjavík, Iceland. It’s part of a larger international push following the airline’s acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines in September 2024 (Hawaiian’s fleet of A330s and Boeing Dreamliners are longer range than anything Alaska had in its fleet prior to the merger).

“Alaska has figured out that there are real opportunities at their home base in Seattle,” Gary Leff, a travel expert and the founder of blog View From the Wing, told Afar. “Customers don’t have to leave them—including for their major competitor in that market, Delta—when they travel abroad.“

The big winner so far in Alaska Airlines’ merger with Hawaiian is neither Alaska nor Hawaiian; it’s Seattle.
Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert at Going.com

The service to London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) will operate on a 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring 34 enclosed suites with fully lie-flat seats in business class, 79 extra-legroom premium-economy seats, and 187 economy seats (they’re the same planes Hawaiian debuted in 2024, though by the time they’re used on the Alaska routes, they’ll have Alaska branding). Meanwhile, itineraries to Iceland’s Keflavik Airport (KEF) will operate daily on a 737 MAX 8, a narrow-body plane that offers 12 recliners in the first-class cabins, 30 premium-class seats, and 115 economy seats.

Both flight paths will begin in May 2026, the same month Alaska’s new Rome route is slated to debut (Tokyo launched in May 2025 and Seoul starts on September 12, 2025).

Alaska Airlines has said it plans to offer at least 12 intercontinental flight paths from Seattle by 2030.

“The big winner so far in Alaska Airlines’ merger with Hawaiian is neither Alaska nor Hawaiian; it’s Seattle,” Scott Keyes, Going founder and chief flight expert, told Afar. “The northwest hub is enjoying a bevy of new routes to long-haul destinations.”

While Alaska has long had broad partnerships with other airlines (customers could use Alaska miles on Oneworld carriers, such as American Airlines and British Airways, as well as carriers of no alliance, like Condor and Icelandair), now that it has acquired a widebody fleet through the purchase of Hawaiian Airlines, the company is rethinking where it flies.

“They’re beginning to populate a route map that serves where their customers fly, but they didn’t use to take them,” Leff said. “London makes sense because it has long been among the most lucrative, important business markets in the world. Reykjavík is a destination they can reach with a smaller Boeing 737 MAX. It’s less expensive to fly, requires fewer passengers to make money, and is a hot seasonal route in the summertime.”

In addition to announcing the new routes, Alaska shared a new design for the livery of its 787-9 aircraft. Instead of the Indigenous man who was seen on the tail of Alaska’s fleet for a decade, the special-edition paint job, reserved for Alaska’s long-haul Dreamliners, will be rippling bands of deep blue and electric green, echoing the aurora borealis, a nod to the carrier’s namesake state.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based freelance travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, travel trends, air travel + transportation, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. Her work has appeared in outlets including the New York Times and National Geographic. She is a regular contributor to Afar.
From Our Partners
The m/s Paul Gaugin in Mo’orea
Journeys: Oceania
A Romantic 10-Night Cruise Through French Polynesia
Sponsored by
View of an Explora Cruise ship from a wild caribbean beach of Manzanillo at Puerto Viejo, Limon, Costa Rica
Cruise
These Caribbean Adventures Go Beyond the Beach
Sponsored by
Areal view of a hotel with overwater villas in the Maldives.
Loyalty + Rewards
5 Common Travel Card Mistakes You’re Probably Making
Sponsored by
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Two people seated face-to-face on an Amtrak NextGen Acela train with a table and plates of food and drinks in front of them and a large picture window alongside them
Trending News
Amtrak’s Fastest Train Is Launching This Month on the East Coast
August 11, 2025 06:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A glossy blue lake at Banff National Park with pine trees in the foreground and snow-dusted rocky mountains in the background
Trains
For One Summer Only, You’ll Be Able to Take a Rare Train Ride Through Jasper and Banff National Parks
August 08, 2025 05:53 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
People riding on pedalboats, including one shaped like a swan, along a body of water in Prague with historic building in the background
Air Travel News
American Adds 5 New Flights to Europe, Including to Underrated Capitals, a Fashion Hub, and Waterfront Gems
August 07, 2025 08:09 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
The Courthouse Towers area in Arches National Park with red- and orange-hued rock formations, including some hoodoos, jutting skyward from an arid, desert-like landscape with scattered patches of green bushes
Trending News
Arches National Park Has Paused Its Reservation Requirement
August 05, 2025 06:15 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg