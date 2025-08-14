5 Solo Travel Ideas for Pursuing a Craft, Whether You Love Painting, Ceramics, Writing, or Learning Languages

When life gets hectic, the first things to get kicked down the priority list are the activities we do for the fun of them—the things we do just for ourselves. Solo travel is one of the best ways to revive (or finally pursue) that hobby you might’ve neglected. There are plenty of trips dedicated to specific interests and activities, such as painting or writing, that will give you the much needed time and focus to go all in on your personal passions.

Here are a few arts and skills that travelers can pursue on their next solo trip.

Painting

A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte (Seurat), Water Lily Pond (Monet), The Great Wave off Kanagawa (Hokusai)—beautiful places have inspired countless paintings. But you don’t have to be one of the greats to get something out of a painting trip. Solo travelers can check out Paint Andalucia’s weeklong excursion to the south of Spain, where they’ll be based in the village of Torrox and can paint or sketch locations throughout the town and surrounding area. This particular trip is ideal for solo travelers because there is is no single supplement, and materials such as easels and drawing boards are provided (though you’ll need to bring paints and brushes). Plus, the finished work doubles as a great souvenir.

If you love art but don’t want to be the one painting, there are other options. EF Tours runs a slew of educational trips on all kinds of topics, such as an 11- or 13-day art lover’s journey through Paris, Provence, Barcelona, and Madrid visiting some of the world’s most famous museums and destinations, including Van Gogh’s Arles, Monet’s Giverny Gardens, and the Salvador Dalí Museum.

Photography

Learn wildlife photography in Costa Rica. Photo courtesy of Cataratas La Paz

Not only is photography a great way to travel while avoiding overtourism and overcrowding, but solo travelers can also especially benefit from the relative solitude and patience needed for activities such as wildlife photography.

Aspiring photographers should consider trips such as “Digital Photography in Nature: Capturing the Best of Costa Rica” by Road Scholar, an organization that provides educational travel programs primarily geared toward people over 50. A photography instructor leads the tour groups of 12 people or fewer. Participants focus on different elements of the art throughout the trip, including photographing landscapes, birds, and moving water.

Interested in mastering safari photography? Afar deputy editor Jennifer Flowers recommends heading to South Africa: “It’s a great country with a lot of diverse experiences at different price points, from classic safaris in Kruger National Park to excursions in the Cape Winelands,” she says. Pangolin Photo Safaris offers an itinerary in South Africa’s Madikwe Game Reserve, where photographers can spot the Big 5 in addition to more uncommon species, such as brown hyenas. While Pangolin can’t guarantee no single supplements on photo tours, the company says it tries its best to reduce the camp cost for single travelers whenever possible, which is more easily done outside of the busy season (June to October).

Quilting, ceramics, glasswork, and more crafts

Founded in 2015 by Geetika Agrawal (who is also the CEO), Vacation with an Artist (VAWAA) offers curated getaways that pair travelers with an artisan of their choice. Operating in more than 27 countries with more than 100 experiences, the company calls the trips “mini apprenticeships,” so you’ll get in-depth education on topics such as Japanese calligraphy in Kyoto; the 200-year-old tradition of Black Appalachian quilting in Gee’s Bend, Alabama; street art painting in Buenos Aires; glass engraving in Murano, Italy; handloom weaving in Colombia; or ceramics in Tbilisi, Georgia, Santa Fe, New Mexico, or Lagos, Nigeria.

Writing

Lakes in the Adirondacks are ideal backdrops to inspire writing. Photo by Michelle Heimerman

For those in dire need of some time to finish the next great novel, traveling can ensure the dedicated space and time necessary to write. Of course, there’s always the DIY approach of going to a scenic, remote place and buckling down on that chapter. But solo travelers who want to connect with other budding novelists and poets should consider writing residencies, which are retreats with a focus on fueling creative growth.

There’s usually an application process for these residencies, but the experience can be worth it. Check out the Anne LaBastille Memorial Writers Residency, where six writers reside in the Adirondacks for two weeks every October. Travelers can also follow the footsteps of On the Road author Jack Kerouac by applying for a residency from the Kerouac Project. The organization offers four retreats a year, and each is a three-month stint in the same Orlando cottage where Kerouac wrote his 1958 novel The Dharma Bums.

Learning languages

Head to a German city such as Düsseldorf to improve your Deutsche. Photos by Felix Brüggemann

Mobile apps like Duolingo have made learning a language achievable from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection. But sometimes the best way to learn is to take the leap and visit the country that speaks the language you want to learn. Solo travelers can gain a lot from a language-oriented trip, as there’s a heightened sense of self-reliance needed for interacting with local residents and the community.

Many countries offer visas for language learning, which are student visas specifically designed for people interested in studying the mother tongue of a destination. (And there’s no age limit to being a student!) Do your research in the country you’re interested in visiting, as requirements vary: Germany allows travelers to stay for up to a year with a minimum of 18 hours per week, while Colombia’s student visa only requires travelers to enroll in a Spanish program that’s at least 10 hours a week. For something less structured, digital nomad visas make it possible to live in a country for a significant amount of time and practice the language through the daily interactions that come with living abroad.

