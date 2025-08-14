Travel InspirationEpic TripsSolo Travel
By Chloe Arrojado
  •  August 14, 2025

5 Solo Travel Ideas for Pursuing a Craft, Whether You Love Painting, Ceramics, Writing, or Learning Languages

Monet was inspired by his gardens at Giverny in France; Kerouac by his road trips across the U.S. You can find inspiration in your own travels on one of many workshop-style trips.

Several people taking photos in park in Japan

Scenic settings inspire photographers.

Photo by Geoff Haggray

When life gets hectic, the first things to get kicked down the priority list are the activities we do for the fun of them—the things we do just for ourselves. Solo travel is one of the best ways to revive (or finally pursue) that hobby you might’ve neglected. There are plenty of trips dedicated to specific interests and activities, such as painting or writing, that will give you the much needed time and focus to go all in on your personal passions.

Here are a few arts and skills that travelers can pursue on their next solo trip.

Painting

A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte (Seurat), Water Lily Pond (Monet), The Great Wave off Kanagawa (Hokusai)—beautiful places have inspired countless paintings. But you don’t have to be one of the greats to get something out of a painting trip. Solo travelers can check out Paint Andalucia’s weeklong excursion to the south of Spain, where they’ll be based in the village of Torrox and can paint or sketch locations throughout the town and surrounding area. This particular trip is ideal for solo travelers because there is is no single supplement, and materials such as easels and drawing boards are provided (though you’ll need to bring paints and brushes). Plus, the finished work doubles as a great souvenir.

If you love art but don’t want to be the one painting, there are other options. EF Tours runs a slew of educational trips on all kinds of topics, such as an 11- or 13-day art lover’s journey through Paris, Provence, Barcelona, and Madrid visiting some of the world’s most famous museums and destinations, including Van Gogh’s Arles, Monet’s Giverny Gardens, and the Salvador Dalí Museum.

Photography

leopard standing on white tree branch in green rainforest in Costa Rica

Learn wildlife photography in Costa Rica.

Photo courtesy of Cataratas La Paz

Not only is photography a great way to travel while avoiding overtourism and overcrowding, but solo travelers can also especially benefit from the relative solitude and patience needed for activities such as wildlife photography.

Aspiring photographers should consider trips such as “Digital Photography in Nature: Capturing the Best of Costa Rica” by Road Scholar, an organization that provides educational travel programs primarily geared toward people over 50. A photography instructor leads the tour groups of 12 people or fewer. Participants focus on different elements of the art throughout the trip, including photographing landscapes, birds, and moving water.

Interested in mastering safari photography? Afar deputy editor Jennifer Flowers recommends heading to South Africa: “It’s a great country with a lot of diverse experiences at different price points, from classic safaris in Kruger National Park to excursions in the Cape Winelands,” she says. Pangolin Photo Safaris offers an itinerary in South Africa’s Madikwe Game Reserve, where photographers can spot the Big 5 in addition to more uncommon species, such as brown hyenas. While Pangolin can’t guarantee no single supplements on photo tours, the company says it tries its best to reduce the camp cost for single travelers whenever possible, which is more easily done outside of the busy season (June to October).

Quilting, ceramics, glasswork, and more crafts

Founded in 2015 by Geetika Agrawal (who is also the CEO), Vacation with an Artist (VAWAA) offers curated getaways that pair travelers with an artisan of their choice. Operating in more than 27 countries with more than 100 experiences, the company calls the trips “mini apprenticeships,” so you’ll get in-depth education on topics such as Japanese calligraphy in Kyoto; the 200-year-old tradition of Black Appalachian quilting in Gee’s Bend, Alabama; street art painting in Buenos Aires; glass engraving in Murano, Italy; handloom weaving in Colombia; or ceramics in Tbilisi, Georgia, Santa Fe, New Mexico, or Lagos, Nigeria.

Writing

Small floating green dock in flat, misty lake

Lakes in the Adirondacks are ideal backdrops to inspire writing.

Photo by Michelle Heimerman

For those in dire need of some time to finish the next great novel, traveling can ensure the dedicated space and time necessary to write. Of course, there’s always the DIY approach of going to a scenic, remote place and buckling down on that chapter. But solo travelers who want to connect with other budding novelists and poets should consider writing residencies, which are retreats with a focus on fueling creative growth.

There’s usually an application process for these residencies, but the experience can be worth it. Check out the Anne LaBastille Memorial Writers Residency, where six writers reside in the Adirondacks for two weeks every October. Travelers can also follow the footsteps of On the Road author Jack Kerouac by applying for a residency from the Kerouac Project. The organization offers four retreats a year, and each is a three-month stint in the same Orlando cottage where Kerouac wrote his 1958 novel The Dharma Bums.

Learning languages

Distant view of people on beach and in water (L); two men in shorts outdoors with Dalmatian dog on leash (R)

Head to a German city such as Düsseldorf to improve your Deutsche.

Photos by Felix Brüggemann

Mobile apps like Duolingo have made learning a language achievable from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection. But sometimes the best way to learn is to take the leap and visit the country that speaks the language you want to learn. Solo travelers can gain a lot from a language-oriented trip, as there’s a heightened sense of self-reliance needed for interacting with local residents and the community.

Many countries offer visas for language learning, which are student visas specifically designed for people interested in studying the mother tongue of a destination. (And there’s no age limit to being a student!) Do your research in the country you’re interested in visiting, as requirements vary: Germany allows travelers to stay for up to a year with a minimum of 18 hours per week, while Colombia’s student visa only requires travelers to enroll in a Spanish program that’s at least 10 hours a week. For something less structured, digital nomad visas make it possible to live in a country for a significant amount of time and practice the language through the daily interactions that come with living abroad.

Chloe Arrojado
Chloe’s love of travel grew out of her interest in learning languages. She’s spent time living in Italy, Spain, and out of her car (which she loves to talk about). Previously, she’s worked for publications including Afar, Frommer’s, and Entrepreneur.

Her expertise is on all things related to road trips, solo travel, and being a digital nomad. She’s usually in North Carolina or New York City when she’s not on the move.
From Our Partners
The m/s Paul Gaugin in Mo’orea
Journeys: Oceania
A Romantic 10-Night Cruise Through French Polynesia
Sponsored by
View of an Explora Cruise ship from a wild caribbean beach of Manzanillo at Puerto Viejo, Limon, Costa Rica
Cruise
These Caribbean Adventures Go Beyond the Beach
Sponsored by
Areal view of a hotel with overwater villas in the Maldives.
Loyalty + Rewards
5 Common Travel Card Mistakes You’re Probably Making
Sponsored by
Explora Journeys cruise ship in Ressurection Bay and surrounding mountains, Seward, Alaska
Cruise
Sail Alaska’s Coastline on a New Luxury Ship
Sponsored by
Uganda, Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Camp
Epic Trips
5 Epic Adventures with Stress-Free Planning
Sponsored by
The city of Lucerne, Switerland, at sunset.
Epic Trips
15 Days of Slow Travel Through Switzerland’s Scenic Towns
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Grenada is home to the world's first underwater garden.
Islands
7 Lesser-Visited Caribbean Islands for Tropical Hikes, White Sand Beaches, and Crystal Clear Water
August 14, 2025 12:10 PM
 · 
Kristin Braswell
Zion National Park
National Parks
These New Activist-Led Trips Are Helping Protect U.S. National Parks
August 14, 2025 11:40 AM
 · 
Chloe Berge
Slovenia-Solo-Travel-Hub-Julia-Nimke.jpg
Solo Travel
Solo Travel Can Be Life-Changing. These Stories Will Inspire You to Take the Leap
August 14, 2025 09:47 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
A bottle of De Browvrouw beer with two large glasses and a small shot glasses presumable filled with beer
River Cruises
Sip Your Way Through Europe’s Legendary “Beer Belt” on This Expert-Led Rhine River Cruise
August 13, 2025 05:11 PM
 · 
Jamie Ditaranto

See More