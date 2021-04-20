Where are you going?
A16 Rockridge

5356 College Avenue
| +1 510-768-8003
Neighborhood hangout for drinks Oakland California United States

Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood has plenty of restaurants but the newly opened A16 Rockridge is packed most nights. Seems to be a favorite of the locals living nearby. The cuisine is southern Italian but the real star is the cocktail menu. Food is a bit pricey so go with friends, split a pizza and enjoy the cocktails. Nice simple decor without a lot of noise so you can actually have a conversation! Good vibe but can be wallet buster if you get carried away with ordering.
Original A16 is still located in San Francisco on Chestnut Street.
By Clare Olivares , AFAR Local Expert

