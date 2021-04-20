Eat Real at annual food festival

The Eat Real Festival is held at Oakland's beautiful Jack London Square, usually every September (check website for dates). The Eat Real Festival is part state fair, part street-food festival, and large block party! Food trucks line the square and participants learn where food comes from & who grows it. Attendance is free of charge and all street food at the festival costs $8 or less. Delicious, regionally-sourced, and sustainably-produced ingredients & a wide variety of foods from all different cuisines. Great way to taste international foods at a fun community event!