Jack London Square

Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Website
| +1 510-645-9292
Free Waterfront Flicks

Every summer Oakland's Jack London Square hosts free outdoor movies. Movies are shown outside on the lawn area so bring blankets, a picnic dinner, family & friends and enjoy the movies! Great community event that everyone enjoys. Can get chilly so dress warmly. Also on Friday nights, Jack London Square hosts free dance lessons including the Chacha, Rumba, Salsa and Swing followed by a dance party. All are welcome. Come down to the waterfront and enjoy the summer fun!
By Clare Olivares , AFAR Local Expert

Clare Olivares
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Eat Real at annual food festival

The Eat Real Festival is held at Oakland's beautiful Jack London Square, usually every September (check website for dates). The Eat Real Festival is part state fair, part street-food festival, and large block party! Food trucks line the square and participants learn where food comes from & who grows it. Attendance is free of charge and all street food at the festival costs $8 or less. Delicious, regionally-sourced, and sustainably-produced ingredients & a wide variety of foods from all different cuisines. Great way to taste international foods at a fun community event!

