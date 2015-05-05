The Best Road Trip Routes for Any Kind of Person

One of the most beautiful parts about a road trip is not knowing for sure what’s around the next corner. Will there be a giant cow blocking the road? A melting, pink ombre sunset? A gas station slinging delectable tortas?

While a road trip’s mystery is part of its magic, not having at least a loosely planned out route can leave you driving around all akimbo like Billy from a Family Circus cartoon. Below are some guaranteed-to-please road trip routes—beyond Route 1 and Route 66—for every kind of road tripper, from those looking for natural wonders to the gastronomically-inclined.

(If you’re ever looking for a quick day trip closer to home, the United States Byways will be able to get you on some breathtaking stretches of road and have you home by dinnertime.)

THE CROSS-COUNTRY ROAD TRIPPER

Bangor, Maine to Seattle, Washington (U.S. Route 2 aka “The Great Northern”)

There are an infinite (and infinitely fun) number of ways to trek all the way across the country, but missing out on the vast diversity and expansiveness of U.S. 2 would be a shame. With a couple of dips and dives into Canada along the way, this trip runs the entire top border of the United States and showcases both terrain that often is overlooked and the incredible diversity of topography from East to West.

THE BEST TRAILS FOR EDIBLE ADVENTURES

Traveling to Kentucky in the fall for the full, leaf peeping experience is recommended, but who can beat a trip devoted to brown liquor any time of year?*

*Don’t drink and drive!