A Local's Guide to Oakland
Collected by Clare Olivares , AFAR Local Expert
Sorry Ms. Stein but there is a THERE THERE in Oakland! My hometown is a great place to explore when you're in the SF Bay Area.
Lakeside, Oakland, CA, USA
10,000 Steps, a historic walking tour created in 2006, explores downtown Oakland’s historic parks. These parks—Jefferson Square, Lafayette Square, Madison Square, and Lincoln Square – each occupy only one city block. Walking this "Invisible City"...
1000 Oak St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
With art, history, and the natural sciences all under one roof, the Oakland Museum has been working to address the many facets of life in California since it opened its doors more than 40 years ago. After undergoing a recent renovation and...
5655 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
In Oakland's Rockridge district, the Market Hall houses Oliveto's restaurant, a specialty food deli, bakery, coffee shop, pasta shop, florist and produce market. I love to stop by the Oliveto café before heading to San Francisco. Known for it's...
5000 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Designed by renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, Oakland's Mountain View Cemetery, completed in 1863 is the final resting place for some of California's most famous residents including Charles Crocker, Bernard Maybeck, Anna Head,...
5891 Broadway Terrace, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
In the upper Rockridge district of Oakland you'll find the charming Terrace coffee house with an adjoining gift shop. Seasonal items are a specialty in the gift shop with Halloween and Christmas taking over the shop in a riot of visual delights....
471B 9th St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Near the corner of 9th & Broadway, Marion & Rose's Workshop, in the Old Oakland neighborhood, is fun place for unique gifts for friends or for yourself! Lots of small artwork, children's clothing & toys, housewares, Blue Chair jams, jewelry & LOTS...
Visit Oakland's Temescal Alley for one-of-a-kind shops...I especially like Crimson Horticulture and Esqueleto jewelry but there's lots to explore here. Wander around the corner to Telegraph Avenue for more shops and restaurants.
817 Washington St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
On a lazy Saturday morning head to Caffe 817 in Old Oakland (downtown) for a breakfast of poached eggs, olive tapenade and toasted levain. Add a latte bowl or cappuccino for the perfect start to your day! After breakfast explore the neighborhood...
10 Washington St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
The Oakland Waterfront Hotel offers plenty of restaurants, harbor walks, farmer's market every Sunday and the ferry boat boarding to San Francisco right outside your door! Yoshi's Jazz House is a short walk away. BART (Metro) is close by so...
Old Oakland, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Even if Oakland isn't your hometown you'll find cool stuff in this shop which celebrates this East Bay city with tees & hoodies, jewelry, gifts and artwork from local artists! Come out and feel Oakland pride & support local artists. Hella Tight!
482 B 49th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Ok some days you just need to kick yourself off the healthy eating bandwagon and indulge in some good old fashioned comfort food. Doughnut Dolly, new to Oakland's Temescal district, is the place to go! They sell varieties of filled doughnuts --...
4252 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Getting nostalgic for a good old fashioned twinkie? Twinkies vegan-style at Timeless Café and Bakery in Oakland are waiting for you! This relatively new café offers espresso drinks with your choice of almond or soy milk, teas, vegan chocolates and...
4070 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Popular Piedmont Avenue in Oakland offers lots of places to eat but locals know that Baja Taqueria is the place to go on Saturday nights. On Saturdays, from 6 – 10 p.m. ONLY, the fish tacos are priced at just $2.52! Retirees, students and families...
400 40th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
On a cold evening I craved some gooey goodness and headed straight to Homeroom for warm, delicious mac and cheese. This Temescal district favorite never fails to satisfy my cheesy cravings. With over 10 different varieties of mac & cheese on the...
146 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Oakland's Trueburger offers straightforward delicious contemporary "fast food"... fresh house-ground meat, homemade toasted egg buns and hand-spun shakes. One of the best burgers in town! It doesn't get more simple or more delicious. No bells and...
5004 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Dona Tomas, located in Oakland's trendy Temescal district, is the place to go when you're craving delicious Mexican food and a killer margarita. A wide menu of Cocteles Especiales (special cocktails), cervezas and tequilas. On a warm evening I...
5356 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood has plenty of restaurants but the newly opened A16 Rockridge is packed most nights. Seems to be a favorite of the locals living nearby. The cuisine is southern Italian but the real star is the cocktail menu. Food...
1506 Leimert Blvd, Oakland, CA 94602, USA
In a quiet Oakland residential neighborhood you'll find 3 Seasons Thai Bistro. Most customers order takeout but it's also a pleasant small restaurant to enjoy with family and friends. On Sundays kids eat free in the restaurant. Free delivery...
Lake Merritt, Oakland, CA, USA
Lake Merritt is a large tidal lagoon in the center of Oakland. Designated the nation's first wildlife refuge in 1870 you'll find a cross-section of Oakland residents enjoying this spot every day of the week. Joggers, walkers, families, bird...
2377 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA
La Note, located in Berkeley's downtown, is the perfect place for a hearty french-style breakfast. Locals flock to this place for it's relaxed atmosphere and good food. Grab a friend and enjoy conversation over café creme & yummy pancakes. Also...
2735 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Head to Z Cafe & Bar after work for some of house mixologist Mehdi Zarekari's infused cocktails. The restaurant has a wide selection vodkas and hand shaken specialty martinis. Beer and wine also served. Happier hour cocktails ($5) are served from...
644 40th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
I love magazines...all kinds. Issues is one of my favorite places to browse a wide range of magazines -- mainstream, indie, international, niche market zines...whatever you want you'll find here. They also sell cards designed by artists, journals,...
4029 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Homestead, located on popular Piedmont Avenue, offers a limited breakfast menu from 8am-noon on Tuesday through Saturday. I love this place for it's reasonable prices, relaxed atmosphere and friendly vibe. You don't need to spend an arm & a leg...
Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Every summer Oakland's Jack London Square hosts free outdoor movies. Movies are shown outside on the lawn area so bring blankets, a picnic dinner, family & friends and enjoy the movies! Great community event that everyone enjoys. Can get...
4039 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Great bar food and drinks! Pleasant casual atmosphere to meet friends for drinks and tasty bar food. I like the garlic fries, fish tacos & margaritas--YUM!
66 Franklin St #100, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Even on a chilly evening you can enjoy drinks and delicious thin crust pizza at Forge's outdoor patio. Fire pits keep it cozy, happy hour prices keep it affordable. Great place to gather with friends. After dinner take a walk along the peaceful...
7087 Skyline Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
East Bay Regional Park District has many wonderful hiking areas. Huckleberry Preserve in the Oakland hills offers self guided nature trails (maps available in parking lot) where you'll see a variety of California native flowers and trees such as...
2101 14th Ave, Oakland, CA 94606, USA
This is THE place for authentic Filipino food in Oakland. Small restaurant with yummy food, generous portions and friendly folks. When I went they were doing a bustling business with take-out orders. It's a local favorite with eat in service,...
