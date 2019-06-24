Hugging the eastern coastline of South Africa, the Garden Route takes you through the nation’s hits. There are farm stalls brimming with local produce, reserves with wildlife like elephants, ostriches, and monkeys, and memorable scenery throughout. Hiking, swimming, and surfing are all on offer, and you can finish days with a local glass of wine from one of the many wine farms along the way.

