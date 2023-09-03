Virginia is most easily traveled by car. Interstate 95 brings East Coast travelers from the north and south. I-64 heads west from Norfolk through Richmond and Charlottesville, connecting at Staunton with I-81, which runs southwest the length of the state, from Winchester to Bristol. Both these routes are scenic, but Virginia also has wonderful back roads.

You can also reach Virginia via Richmond, Norfolk, and Charlottesville airports, all of which are small and are uncrowded. Washington D.C.'s airports, Dulles and Reagan are also located in Virginia.

Amtrak runs several trains daily through Richmond and to Norfolk, the southern terminus of Amtrak’s Northeast route from Boston. Trains from Charlottesville’s Union Station can take you to or from New Orleans, Chicago, New York, or Boston, though trains are a slower way to get around.