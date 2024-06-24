AFAR deputy editor Aislyn Greene

Aislyn Greene

Associate Director, Podcasts

Aislyn Greene is the associate director of podcasts at Afar. She hosts Afar’s Travel Tales podcast and produces Unpacked by Afar, a podcast that explores travel trends, topics, and dilemmas. When she was eight, her aunt returned from Paris with a gift that struck immediate, and permanent, wanderlust: a poster of the Seine at night. (The tattered remnants live in a trunk with her other childhood mementos.)

Since then, she has traveled wherever and whenever possible. She has lived in France, hiked the wilds of Patagonia, and sailed to the bottom of the world (Antarctica).

A graduate of the University of Washington’s journalism program, Aislyn started out as a business and technology reporter before committing to her real loves: magazines, audio, and travel. Prior to Afar, she was most recently the Northwest travel editor at Sunset magazine. She lives on a houseboat in Sausalito with her wife and one grumpy cat.

