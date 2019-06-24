Dramatic Scenery, Castles and Cozy Pubs: The Ultimate Ireland Road Trip

A drive along the Wild Atlantic Way, stretching 1,500 miles (2,500 km) along the coast of Ireland, at the very edge of Europe, takes you on a scenic adventure on one of the longest defined coastal touring routes in the world.

The Wild Atlantic Way stretches from the very top of Ireland to the bottom, following the west coast from Inishowen, in Donegal, to Kinsale, in Cork. Along the way, the drive takes in dramatic coastal scenery, from cliffs and islands to unspoiled beaches and coves. You will pass everything from castles, churches, and megalithic tombs to historic houses, lighthouses, and colorful villages with cozy pubs, galleries, and craft shops. You can see some of Europe’s tallest sea cliffs at Slieve League, explore the bare rocky landscape of The Burren, drive the windswept bogs of Connemara, admire Yeats’s poetic landscapes in Sligo, or take a bracing coastal cliff walk on a headland along the way. Afterwards, sit by the fire in a pub, tuck into seafood, and enjoy a traditional music session. Road trippers can spend a few days or a couple of weeks exploring this route, so we’ve chosen a five-day sample itinerary to show you some of the highlights of this magnificent stretch of coastline. Whether you see the Atlantic at its most calm, with blue skies and sparkling waters, or experience the roar of the wind and the power of the ocean at its wildest, a drive down the Wild Atlantic Way will leave you with indelible memories. Illustration by Emily Blevins, animation by Claudia Cardia Courtesy of Brian Morrison/Tourism Ireland Slieve League is home to some of Europe's tallest sea cliffs. Day one: Harbor cruises and remote villages We start our journey at the southernmost end of the Wild Atlantic Way, at Kinsale in County Cork, taking in the town’s dynamic food scene, shops, and galleries before checking out local highlights such as the impressive Charles Fort, a bastion fort dating back to 1682. You can get a sample of the great seafood of the Atlantic in one of the town’s lively restaurants, like locally sourced oysters, lobster, or scallops. Fishy Fishy, High Tide Kinsale, and Toddies are all fun options. If you fancy taking to the ocean waves yourself, book a boat trip to the iconic Fastnet Rock lighthouse, which is on a tiny offshore rock, go on a whale-watching trip, or take a leisurely Kinsale harbor cruise. From here, leave Kinsale and drive west along the coast, where you’ll come to a series of five peninsulas. The first three, Mizen, Beara, and Sheep’s Head—with their high mountains, pristine beaches, small islands, and plenty of villages—offer a remote experience on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Leave one full day to explore whichever peninsula you choose. Look out for tiny coves and harbors along the way, or take time to explore the network of walking trails, which are ideal for hiking and exploring. At Mizen Head at the tip of the Mizen Peninsula, you can explore an old signal station, while at the end of the Beara peninsula, a cable car crosses over to Dursey Island for nature walks and bird-watching. Birders will appreciate all kinds of seabird colonies, including puffins, gannets, and razorbills. If you choose to stop in this area for a few days, you’ll find plenty of holiday cottages to rent here, too. Courtesy of Valerie O'Sullivan/Failte Ireland Skellig Michael is the larger of two rocky islands located eight miles off the coast of Ireland and accessible by boat. Day two: Beautiful beaches and Ireland’s highest mountain Leaving West Cork for County Kerry, the next peninsula along the Wild Atlantic Way is the Iveragh Peninsula, home to the famous Ring of Kerry drive. Take a full day to explore this looped drive, dropping in to the lively towns and villages and enjoying the beautiful beaches and scenery along the way. Cahersiveen has two old forts and a castle to see, while Sneem is dotted with quaint, photogenic cottages. There’s plenty to do here, too—stroll the sands of Rossbeigh beach, go kayaking, horseback riding, or hiking, or even tackle Ireland’s highest mountain Carrauntoohil with a guide. (It’s 3,405 feet, or 1,038 meters.) At the end of the headland beside Ballinskelligs, you’ll see the outlines of two rocky islands that lie eight miles out to sea: Skellig Michael and Small Skellig. Monks lived on these rocks in stone beehive huts until the 13th century. Now, the islands are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are full of bird life, with thousands of pairs of puffins and gannets nesting on the cliffs. The Skelligs were even featured in recent Star Wars movies. You can learn more about the islands at the Skellig Experience Visitor Centre on Valentia Island, or in good weather take a boat trip out from Portmagee. The whole area has also been designated the Kerry International Dark-Sky Reserve, with superb views of the starry skies on clear nights. Courtesy of Stephen Power/Tourism Ireland Ross Castle is a 15-century tower house in Killarney National Park. Day three: Lake exploration and people-watching With lakes, mountains, waterfalls, and a lively town centre, Killarney is touristy, but a great base for exploring the Kerry area. There’s plenty to explore in and around the town, too. From here, you can leave the car for the day and take a horse-drawn jarvey (jaunting) car instead. Explore the Victorian mansion and gardens of Muckross House and Killarney National Park, or travel through the spectacular Gap of Dunloe mountain pass in the MacGillycuddy's Reeks mountain range. Killarney is set on Lough Leane, the largest of the region’s three lakes. You can take a relaxing boat tour to the island of Inisfallen or try kayaking at Ross Castle. In the town itself, explore shops for local crafts, enjoy people-watching over a pot of tea in a café, or drop in to a pub in the evening for a lively session of traditional music. Courtesy of Chris Hill/Tourism Ireland Slea Head offers spectacular coastal views of the Dingle Peninsula. Day four: Whales, dolphins, and breathtaking scenery The Dingle Peninsula is another popular looped drive in County Kerry, with buzzing towns and lots of activities along the way. To get here, you will drive over the Conor Pass, Ireland’s highest mountain pass, with expansive views down over the peninsula, showcasing the hills, lakes, farmland, and twisting mountain roads below.

