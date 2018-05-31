The Ultimate Ways to Discover Alaska’s Vast Wilderness

At 665,384 square miles, Alaska is more than twice the size of Texas. The state—nicknamed the Last Frontier for its abundance of uninhabited, unexplored land—is home to eight national parks, some 100,000 glaciers, and more than 98 percent of the United States’ brown bear population. Clearly, there’s a lot to be discovered. Here are three ways to explore Alaska’s wildest spaces.

Photo by Brian Flaherty Wrangell-St. Elias National Park spans 13.2 million acres.

By Air

In several of Alaska’s national parks, where the roads are few and trails limited, flying is often the best—and safest—way to enjoy the wilderness. Fly Denali offers a two-hour Glacier Landing Tour that touches down on North America’s tallest mountain. From $549.

Ultima Thule, the luxury lodge in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park that hosted writer Freda Moon, sits 100 miles from the nearest maintained road and specializes in exploring places you can’t reach by foot. A four-night stay includes as many customized flight safaris in the park as weather permits. From $8,275.

Photo by Brian Flaherty Opportunities for backpacking and day hiking abound in Alaska.

By Land



On the nine-day Grand Journey with Alaska Wildland Adventures, you’ll get a variety of perspectives on Alaska’s natural wonders. Hike through the remote Kantishna region in Denali National Park, raft down the Kenai River in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, and kayak past the Pedersen Glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park. The trip begins and ends in Anchorage, with nights on the journey spent in cozy lodges. From $6,595.