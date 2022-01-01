Hello! I’m Korsha Wilson, a food writer and podcast host living in the New York City area. I am obsessed with restaurants, food, culture and the intersection of how we eat and what it says about our society.

I am a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America and spent two years in journalism school at Emerson College before I decided to follow my passion for restaurants, food and writing. I have written for many publications including The New York Times, Saveur, Food & Wine, the New Yorker, The Boston Globe, Boston Magazine, Eater, Civil Eats, Thrillist and more.

I was named a Southern Foodways Alliance Smith fellow and part of Jack Jones Literary Arts’ inaugural #Culture,Too fellowship in 2019. In 2020, my essay on restaurant criticism was included in “Best American Food Writing”, an anthology edited by J.Kenji Lopez-Alt and Silvia Killingsworth.

I also host a podcast called A Hungry Society that highlights diverse voices in the food world. I’ve worked a bunch of odd jobs in hospitality and food production, including a year-and-a-half stint as a mozzarella cheese maker in New England. You can take a look at my resume here.

I’m represented by Monika Woods at Triangle House Literary.

When I’m not writing you can find me cooking in my tiny kitchen, listening to music, visiting a museum, reading or heading to a restaurant.