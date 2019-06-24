Steep Canyons, Crashing Waterfalls, and Whales Galore: Northeastern Iceland’s Ultimate Road Trip

Reykjavík has its charms, but to get the most of all Iceland has to offer, it’s best to hit the road.

Iceland is not overcrowded, as we’ve learned—it’s just that the majority of travelers go to the same places. Case in point? Most visitors to Iceland drive the Golden Circle, a 190-mile route that covers three key landmarks in a short amount of time: Þingvellir National Park, the Gullfoss waterfall, and the geothermal area in Haukadalur. (Some people even do it in a day.) Another road trip—the new-as-of-June Arctic Coast Way, which snakes along 560 miles of Iceland’s north coast—is also making headlines for being the country’s first-ever tourist route. Luckily for travelers, somewhere in the middle of these two extremes is a drive that’s lesser known and just as beautiful: the 162-mile Diamond Circle in the country’s northeast, which comprises the four main attractions of Lake Mývatn, Dettifoss waterfall, the horseshoe-shaped Ásbyrgi canyon, and the picturesque town of Húsavík. To make the most of this route, give yourself at least three days on the Diamond Circle: enough time to stop for hikes, walk by waterfalls, and feel like you’ve got the country all to yourself—all in a long weekend. Illustration by Emily Blevins, animation by Claudia Cardia Photo by Alexandra Brechko The Mánárbakki Museum showcases folk life from Iceland's history.

Day one: Whales and puffins Start your day in Húsavík, which is known as Iceland’s “Whale Capital” for good reason: The tiny town on the north coast of Iceland is a perfect jumping-off point for this road trip and for the number of different whale species that frequently enter its Skjálfandi Bay. Look out for minke whales, blue whales, fin whales, humpback whales, orcas, and harbor porpoises—and get up even closer to them on a three-hour whale-watching trip with North Sailing, which leads tours from March to November, complete with waterproof overalls and coats (and most important, warm, gooey cinnamon buns and hot chocolate). Once you’re off the water, get your land legs back by strolling to the red-and-white cross-shaped church, which dominates the town landscape. Built in 1907 by the state’s then-architect, Rögnvaldur Ólafsson, the church is open most days, and admission is free. Once inside, look closely at the altar: The figures in the painting of Lazarus were actually modeled after Húsavík townspeople. For lunch, make like the fishermen do and head to the aptly named Fish and Chips, which sits slightly off the main drag at Hafnarstétt 19. Take your order of lightly battered, flaky cod to the restaurant’s outdoor deck, which overlooks the harbor, and watch the boats come in and out. Courtesy of Nordic Natura Tiny Nordic Natura homes are available for rent on Airbnb. When lunch is finished, hop in the car for a 14-mile drive north along Route 85 to the Tjornes Peninsula , known for its fossil-rich cliffs dating back millennia and colonies of puffins. The cliffs are entertainment enough, but to learn more about the history of the area, stop by the Mánárbakki Museum , which showcases what folk life was like in exhibits inside black-and-white turf houses. Once the sun begins its descent, make your way back to Húsavík for dinner at family-run Naustið, which specializes in all things fish inside a buttercup-yellow wooden home: fish tacos, fish soup, fish “tartare,” and skewers of fish and vegetables, grilled to order. Whatever you do, save room for the homemade rhubarb cake, which has generous pieces of tender rhubarb and comes topped with a cinnamon crumble and fresh whipped cream.

After dinner, waddle your way across the street to Árból Guesthouse, which is located at the western edge of Húsavík Park. The building was constructed in 1903 and is one of the oldest in town, but the rooms have been given a makeover: think neutral gray walls, plaid pillows, and beds so soft it’s easy to sink into them and never want to leave. Not a bad place to end the night. Photo by Frédéric Lagrange Ásbyrgi Canyon sits in Vatnajökull National Park and is about two miles long and one mile wide.

Day two: Echoing rocks and a photogenic canyon Graze at the Árból breakfast buffet, which has a healthy selection of freshly baked breads, meats, cheeses, and jams. When full, walk it off and stop by the town bakery, Heimabakarí, to pick up some sandwiches for a picnic. Given that you’ll be driving barren stretches of land, we also recommend filling up on gas and hitting the Nettó grocery store for essentials such as fruit, snacks, and bottled drinks. Shopping complete, hop back on Route 85, retracing some of your steps from yesterday. Pass through the Tjörnes Peninsula and continue until you have the option to take a right-hand turn on Route 862, also known as Dettifossvegur. You’ll drive another two miles to Hljoðaklettar, your first stop. Hljoðaklettar comprises a series of basalt rock formations, created when glacial floods washed away parts of craters. Today, what’s left is a collection of oddly shaped columns and caves that make eerie echoes when wind passes through them. Try shouting: Your voice will bounce off the walls and reverberate in all directions. This is a great place for your picnic so choose a spot and enjoy the scenery. Courtesy of Nordic Natura Mývatn is a hotbed for geothermal activity, offering plenty of hot springs to take a dip in. Your next stop in Vatnajökull National Park is Ásbyrgi , a horseshoe-shaped canyon some two miles long and one mile wide. Ásbyrgi, which means “Shelter of the Gods,” has few bad angles, but one of its best is from the edge of Botnstjörn pond, where you can take in the serenity of the surrounding canyon, the soaring cliff faces, and the woodlands of birch and willow. (Trees are rare in Iceland, where forests were razed years ago by Viking settlers.) From there, choose your own adventure: There are nine marked hiking trails in and around Ásbyrgi from the visitor center, all ranging in difficulty and length, from an easy 30-minute stroll to a seven-hour, 10-mile hike around the canyon and its surroundings. Dining options around Ásbyrgi are limited—it is in a national park, after all—but the visitors center also has a respectable grill-fast restaurant, which is typical of this part of the country. Depending on the day, you can tuck into roasted lamb or fish soup, all while taking in the sights (and sounds) of the park around you. Book one of the three Nordic Natura tiny houses on Airbnb, which have queen-size beds with plush down duvets and sit impressively close to the cliff walls of Ásbyrgi. Linens, towels, sheets, and soaps are all organic, and each tidy chalet has a small deck from which to take in the surrounding countryside—its best amenity yet. Courtesy of Laxa Hotel At Hótel Laxá, relax in a minimalistic, industrial-chic atmosphere with impeccable views.

Day three: A powerful waterfall and a geothermal bath In the morning, take your time with breakfast on the porch before packing up. Drive 18 miles south along Road 864 to Dettifoss, which you will most likely hear before you see it: 96,500 gallons of water per second fly over the edge of the 330-foot-wide giant, crashing 150 feet down into Jökulsárgljúfur canyon, making it—by many measures—the most powerful waterfall in Europe. (Put your hand on a rock close to the waterfall, and you’ll feel the vibrations.) Take in the tumbling water from a safe distance, and be careful when you walk: The spray from the waterfall means slippery stone platforms and hiking trails.

