How to Drive the North Coast 500, Scotland’s Epic New Road Trip

Getting there

Take the Caledonian Sleeper, a 12-hour overnight rail service, from London to Inverness. The recently renovated trains offer both shared berths and rooms that have double beds and en-suite showers, as well as stylish new club cars for drinking and dining. Seats from $57; single rooms from $276.

If you’re going to spend your week in a car, make it a good one. Highland Supercars specializes in iconic—and luxurious—British brands, such as Aston Martin, Jaguar, Bentley, and Range Rover. Whether you want a sporty little number that hugs the curves or something with off-roading comfort and screens in the seats for the kids, Highland will find you the right ride. From $388 per day.

Where to eat

1887 Restaurant, The Torridon Hotel

Within the elegant stone walls of this 19th-century hunting lodge, originally built for the first Earl of Lovelace, chef Ross Stovold creates the finest dining experience the northwest highlands have to offer. Using ingredients from the hotel’s on-site farm and kitchen garden, he creates sumptuous and refined takes on classic Scottish dishes, including grouse, beef tartare, and brown-butter cake.

Seafood Shack

Created by two friends, Kirsty and Fenella, the Seafood Shack has won national awards for its delicious, decidedly alternative takeout. Fish and chips is of course a big deal around here, but Seafood Shack’s twist on the dish—a fried-haddock wrap—is rightfully legendary. The salt-and-pepper squid and crab-and-avocado salad aren’t far behind. This is also the place to try Cullen skink, Scotland’s filling, fishy soup.

Photo by Jo Metson Scott Find dramatic coastal landscapes (like this one, near Smoo Lodge) along the North Coast 500.

Where to stay