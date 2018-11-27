How to Drive the North Coast 500, Scotland’s Epic New Road Trip

Photo by Jo Metson Scott
By Emma John
Nov 27, 2018
From the January/February 2019 issue
Photo by Jo Metson Scott
Ackergill Tower, created in the 15th century, is one accommodation option on the North Coast 500.
Give yourself at least five days to do the 516-mile drive, which starts and ends in Inverness. Don’t miss these highlights on the way.
Article continues below advertisement
Take the Caledonian Sleeper, a 12-hour overnight rail service, from London to Inverness. The recently renovated trains offer both shared berths and rooms that have double beds and en-suite showers, as well as stylish new club cars for drinking and dining. Seats from $57; single rooms from $276.
If you’re going to spend your week in a car, make it a good one. Highland Supercars specializes in iconic—and luxurious—British brands, such as Aston Martin, Jaguar, Bentley, and Range Rover. Whether you want a sporty little number that hugs the curves or something with off-roading comfort and screens in the seats for the kids, Highland will find you the right ride. From $388 per day.
1887 Restaurant, The Torridon Hotel
Within the elegant stone walls of this 19th-century hunting lodge, originally built for the first Earl of Lovelace, chef Ross Stovold creates the finest dining experience the northwest highlands have to offer. Using ingredients from the hotel’s on-site farm and kitchen garden, he creates sumptuous and refined takes on classic Scottish dishes, including grouse, beef tartare, and brown-butter cake.
Seafood Shack
Created by two friends, Kirsty and Fenella, the Seafood Shack has won national awards for its delicious, decidedly alternative takeout. Fish and chips is of course a big deal around here, but Seafood Shack’s twist on the dish—a fried-haddock wrap—is rightfully legendary. The salt-and-pepper squid and crab-and-avocado salad aren’t far behind. This is also the place to try Cullen skink, Scotland’s filling, fishy soup.
Article continues below advertisement
Ben Damph Estate
Encompassing 14,500 acres in the southern Torridon hills, Ben Damph is a magnificent spread. Open to the public, it offers all the classic Scottish pursuits: shooting, fishing, hiking, climbing, and birdwatching. It also has three lodging options, including a lovingly restored bothy whose outhouse boasts one of the best views you’ll ever see from a toilet. From $97.
Smoo Lodge
Merlin and Kyunghee opened this sophisticated bed-and-breakfast in 2017. The luxurious interiors—not to mention the deep baths—could fool you into thinking you’re actually staying in a spa. In addition to breakfast, Kyunghee sometimes cooks evening meals that combine Scottish ingredients with the Korean and Japanese flavors of her childhood. From $208.
Arda Glamping
If you enjoy getting lost in the woods, you’ll love lodging with Stacie Macdonald and Poul Brix, who welcome guests to their small self-sustaining farm. You’ll sleep in a hand-crafted wood cabin (or, come May 2019, in a converted sailboat); despite being rustic and thoroughly off-the-grid, the lodging still includes double beds, hot showers, and kitchen facilities. From $117 (3-night minimum). +44 (0)7572-795-779
North Coast Sea Tours
For an alternative perspective on Scotland’s coast, book an outing with North Coast Sea Tours. Run by Derek Gordon, the small-group excursions include a trip to see puffins at Handa Island—a nationally renowned bird-breeding spot—as well as dolphin-, whale-, and seal-watching tours. From $104.
Article continues below advertisement
Dunnet Bay Distillers
Tours of Martin and Claire Murray’s distillery, which produces Rock Rose, one of the most popular craft gins in Scotland, include tastings from their range of seven spirits, all inspired by the flora of the Caithness region. Sample gin infused with rose root harvested from the Murrays’ garden, or vodka made with holy grass, an aromatic wild grass once used to cover the dirt floors of local churches. Tours from $16.
>>Next: Why a Train Trip Across the U.S. Is the Fastest Way to Slow Down
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy