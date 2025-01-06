Katie Lockhart

Katie Lockhart

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Computer on a desk in the middle of the jungle
Solo Travel
7 Tips for Traveling the World as a Digital Nomad
January 6, 2025 03:15 PM
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This guest room at Shinta Mani Mustang in Nepal has stone walls and floor to ceiling windows facing alpine views.
Stay Here Next
This Design-Centric Lodge Is Nepal’s Most Exciting New Luxury Hotel
January 8, 2024 09:00 AM
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Katie Lockhart
How Aboriginal Tourism Is Changing Travel in Australia
Travel for Good
How Aboriginal Tourism Is Changing Travel in Australia
February 12, 2020 08:20 AM
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Katie Lockhart
Why You Should Go Forest Bathing in Japan
Health + Wellness
Why You Should Go Forest Bathing in Japan
October 29, 2018 10:15 PM
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Katie Lockhart
One of the World’s Most Remote Islands Is Now Easier Than Ever to Explore
Where to Travel Next
One of the World’s Most Remote Islands Is Now Easier Than Ever to Explore
May 11, 2018 07:03 PM
 · 
Katie Lockhart