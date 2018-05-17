Chamonix does nothing to harm the French reputation for producing some of the finest cuisine in the world. Alongside the fabulous traditional fondue is a selection of the most delicate, delicious desserts you can imagine. These are best enjoyed in one of the many restaurants in the town or in the wooden chalets hidden away on the mountainsides. Look for several that hold Michelin stars, including Albert 1er (two stars) and Le Serac. Cuisine from bordering Switzerland and Italy can be found everywhere, and there are plenty of opportunities to drink good wine. The popular MBC bar brews its own beer, while late-night clubs serve some extraordinary cocktails.