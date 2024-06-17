Sara Lieberman is a New York–born journalist who lived in Paris for the better part of the last decade. Her writing also appears in Condé Nast Traveler, Travel & Leisure, Hemispheres, and the Infatuation. When she’s not writing or traveling, she’s practicing yoga, likely getting lost on a hike, eating, thinking about eating, or helping others eat via her street food pop-up Cup o Cockles.

