Sara Lieberman

Afar Contributor

Sara Lieberman is a New York–born journalist who lived in Paris for the better part of the last decade. Her writing also appears in Condé Nast Traveler, Travel & Leisure, Hemispheres, and the Infatuation. When she’s not writing or traveling, she’s practicing yoga, likely getting lost on a hike, eating, thinking about eating, or helping others eat via her street food pop-up Cup o Cockles.

Most recent articles
A line of people waiting outside a Parisian boulangerie to buy bread
Travel Tips + Etiquette
8 Rules About French Etiquette From Someone Who Lived in Paris
June 17, 2024 01:15 PM
 · 
Find the Boutiques and Boulangeries of Your Dreams in These Essential Paris Neighborhoods
Cities We Love
The Best Paris Neighborhoods Most People Miss
April 11, 2024 02:51 PM
 · 
Person walking by a cafe with a blue awning
4 Days In
4 Days in Paris: Locals Share How Best to Experience the City of Light
April 01, 2024 10:30 AM
 · 
Where to Go for a Weekend Getaway From Paris
Weekend Getaways
5 Can’t-Miss Weekend Getaways from Paris
October 19, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
The banks of the Seine river in Paris in the autumn.
Cities We Love
Essential Things to See and Do in Paris in the Fall
October 12, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
Traditional taxi boats in the port of Hydra island in Greece
Islands
Slow Down at These Car-Free Destinations in Europe
March 31, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
VSOE-BAR-08.jpg
Trains
Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Has a New Route From Paris to the French Alps—We Got a First Look
January 18, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
7 Great New Hotels in Paris in 2021
Hotels
The Best New Hotels in Paris to Book in 2022
August 12, 2022 02:39 PM
 · 
Making a Case for Ski Towns in Summer: Hiking and Fine Dining in Italy's South Tyrol
Hiking + Cycling
Making a Case for Ski Towns in Summer: Hiking and Fine Dining in Italy’s South Tyrol
July 23, 2021 12:19 PM
 · 
France Has Reopened to U.S. Travelers—Here's Everything You Need to Know About Visiting
COVID + Travel
France Has Reopened to U.S. Travelers—Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Visiting
July 21, 2021 05:41 PM
 · 
An Iconic Art Deco Department Store in Paris Has Finally Reopened
Style + Design
An Iconic Art Deco Department Store in Paris Has Finally Reopened
June 23, 2021 07:30 PM
 · 
c6726c2a5b0d7c553399e23f17440581.jpg
Yard 32 Gin & Tapas bar
May 19, 2021 05:51 PM
 · 
82bdff72585d1426690266e702762b62.jpg
Fort Ricasoli
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
open-uri20130517-17576-1ijibnq
Homeslice Pizza
April 20, 2021 03:36 PM
 · 
open-uri20130517-18747-1uvnqo7
Wapping Project
April 20, 2021 03:36 PM
 · 
hero15-1609x421.jpg
Fernandez & Wells
April 20, 2021 03:36 PM
 · 
open-uri20130218-30133-394vjf
Columbia Road Flower Market
April 20, 2021 03:33 PM
 · 
open-uri20120730-9765-1qi00bs
Al Castello
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Fishermen at Galata Bridge and Suleymaniye Mosque in background, Golden Horn, Istanbul, Turkey
Galata Bridge
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Heading to London? Skip the Hotel and Stay at a Pub
Hotels
Heading to London? Skip the Hotel and Stay at a Pub
February 26, 2020 04:40 PM
 · 
Meet the Israeli Chef Cooking Up Coexistence
Food + Drink
Meet the Israeli Chef Cooking Up Coexistence
January 24, 2020 02:20 PM
 · 
The Universal Hip Hop Museum Is Finally On Its Way to the Bronx. Where Else?
Museums + Galleries
The Universal Hip Hop Museum Is Finally On Its Way to the Bronx. Where Else?
December 24, 2019 12:42 PM
 · 
In the Shadow of Ancient Ruins, an Israeli Chef Forages the Shore for Ingredients
Restaurants + Cafés
In the Shadow of Ancient Ruins, an Israeli Chef Forages the Shore for Ingredients
December 11, 2019 07:27 PM
 · 
The Hottest Handbag in Paris Comes With a Story
Cities We Love
The Hottest Handbag in Paris Comes With a Story
September 10, 2019 12:39 PM
 · 
Why Tel Aviv Is So Exciting Right Now
Where to Travel Next
Why Tel Aviv Is So Exciting Right Now
August 23, 2019 02:11 PM
 · 
Paris Airports 101: Everything You Need to Know
Air Travel News
Paris Airports 101: Everything You Need to Know
July 25, 2019 01:49 PM
 · 
The World's First Floating Museum Is Opening in Paris
Museums + Galleries
The World’s First Floating Museum Is Opening in Paris
May 23, 2019 06:45 PM
 · 
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The Blue Grotto
December 03, 2018 08:34 AM
 · 
a7a4e7bda7f6dac6b00ee74fb9e15eb3.jpg
Bridge Bar
April 01, 2017 11:04 AM
 · 
19fcdf4cb6235beec7a06c7ce11f4193.jpg
St. Paul’s Catacombs
August 16, 2016 07:55 AM
 · 
